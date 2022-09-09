Read full article on original website
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
MILFORD — Stratford restaurateurs have brought a taste of Italy to Bridgeport Avenue. Alex and Phyllis Gjeka, who serve as restaurant general manager and owner, respectively, of Stratford’s La Fortuna, spent Tuesday celebrating the opening of their new location — Il Capriccio Ristorante E Bar — in space at 1015 Bridgeport Ave.
New Fairfield Restaurant Praised As 'Beautiful Addition' To Area
A restaurant group known for its flavorful dishes inspired by Australian cuisine has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Isla & Co. opened its Fairfield location earlier this summer. The restaurant chain also operates locations in New York City, and has shared plans to expand to new locations...
Register Citizen
HomeGoods opens new location in Ridgefield, expects to fill 65 jobs at decor store
RIDGEFIELD — The opening of the HomeGoods store on Thursday will provide many job opportunities as well as fill a retail hole in the Copps Hill Plaza. In a recent statement, HomeGoods, which is taking over space previously occupied by Kohl’s, said it expects to fill about 65 full- and part-time positions.
Register Citizen
Stamford ‘German beer hall,’ food truck plan OK’d for Pacific Street by finance board
STAMFORD — A plan to revitalize a section of South End with a German-style beer hall, food truck lot and coffee shop has cleared a hurdle now the Board of Finance has approved funding for it. The board approved a $2.53 million grant for the project on Thursday night...
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
Register Citizen
Despite a tight fit, this Branford beach home goes big on cottage charm
Greg and Rita Raucci had long been looking for a coastal house anywhere from Milford to Stonington. Then, one day in March 2018, Greg saw a 1920s cottage in a real estate flier. It had been on the market for a while and the price had dropped. And while they had never heard of the Indian Neck section of Branford, they decided to Google it and go take a look.
Register Citizen
Brookfield considering its options as association plans to abandon two burial grounds in town
BROOKFIELD — Town officials are looking at their options after the last remaining member of a cemetery association said the group has for years planned to abandon the two centuries-old burial sites it owns and operates in the town. “I have to get on with my life. I have...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Rescue Mission celebrates opening of five-story homeless facility on Park Avenue
BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Rescue Mission on Wednesday celebrated the opening of its five-story building offering housing and addiction services. The nonprofit purchased the building on Park Avenue about three years ago, and completed renovations last fall. Residents began moving into the building in February. More than 40 people attended...
Enthusiastic and Exuberant – My Weekend at Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival
This past weekend was the long-awaited San Gennaro festival in Danbury, CT. The event was thrown by Jimmy Galante with the full support and cooperation from the City of Danbury. Italians and Italian-Americans understand the significance of this event from a cultural standpoint but beyond that, it's a whole lot of fun centered around food.
Register Citizen
Owner of live music venue wants to open family-style Colombian restaurant in downtown Danbury
DANBURY — The owner of a live music venue in the city’s once-thriving downtown entertainment district wants to open a quiet Colombian-style restaurant on Main Street for family outings. “I have a lot of families who want someplace to go that is quieter,” says Manuel Andrade, the owner...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
Register Citizen
In photos: Stamford’s Arts and Crafts on Bedford draws crowds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Art, crafts and interesting browsing was for sale during the annual Arts and Crafts on Bedford event on Bedford Street in downtown Stamford over the weekend. The event on Bedford brings juried artisans from throughout the Northeast to display and sell juried works including ceramics, fiber arts, fine art, jewelry, metal, photography, painting, wood and more. Arts and Crafts on Bedford was presented by Stamford Downtown Special Services District and sponsored by 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WEBE 108 and Happyhaha.com Photography.
Register Citizen
Hartford ‘eyesore’ near Dunkin’ Donuts Park may soon get facelift
HARTFORD — A development in the North End is continuing to move forward after clearing another hurdle during a Hartford Planning, Economic Development and Housing Committee meeting last week. Officials still said the project likely won’t break ground until next spring at the earliest, with pre-construction and other steps...
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
Register Citizen
Westport gas leak evacuates downtown businesses, official says
WESTPORT — A gas leak on Main Street prompted the evacuation of nearby businesses and drew all on-duty firefighters to the scene Wednesday, fire officials said. Contractors working at 136 Main St., Lux Bond & Green store, alerted the Westport Fire Department to an "odor of gas" in the building around 10 a.m., according to fire officials. Responding firefighters determined the store was filling with natural gas as a result of an active leak from the street, so officials ordered the evacuation of 136 Main St. and surrounding businesses on Main and Elm streets as a precaution.
Register Citizen
CT’s Four Town Fair, a nearly 200-year-old tradition, returns to Somers this week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Four Town Fair, which has been running for over 180 years, will be returning to 56 Egypt Road in Somers, from Sept. 15 to 18. The fair first started sometime around the winter of 1838 or 1839 as...
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
