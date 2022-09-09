Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Brian Gewirtz On Whether Vince McMahon Wanted Competition After WCW, Talks Simone Johnson’s New Name
Brian Gewirtz was one of the key writers for WWE during the Attitude Era, and he recently weighed in on whether Vince McMahon yearned for real competition after buying WCW and more. Gewirtz spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
411mania.com
Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE
In an interview with Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, Ted DiBiase discussed his first meeting with Vince McMahon, getting Terry Funk’s advice on whether to join WWE or not, and Vince’s original pitch for the Million Dollar Man character. Highlights from his comments are below. On his first meeting...
411mania.com
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Files Trademark for ‘Oro Mensah’
– Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on September 8 for the term, “Oro Mensah.” The trademark application was filed on Thursday, September 8. You can see the description for the trademark filing by WWE below:. Mark For:...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Update On Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Rock, WWE & More Over ‘Trade Secrets’
A new report has the latest on the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, The Rock, ESPN and more alleging the sharing of “trade secrets” in connection to the XFL. As was reported back in July, David Adrian Smith filed suit against McMahon, WWE, Dani Garcia, ESPN, Dwayne Johnson, Dick Ebersol, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, Riddick’s wife Carol and others alleging that all parties involved have been made privy to, used, and/or shared “disclosed confidential trade secret information” throughout the creation of the most recent XFL as well as the new, upcoming version.
411mania.com
Teddy Long on Vince McMahon Resigning From WWE
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring as CEO and Chairman of WWE last July. Below are some highlights. Teddy Long on Vince McMahon resigning: “I’ve never experienced none of that. When this came out about Vince...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On When Ryan Katz Is Expected To Return To NXT, Frequent WWE Venue Gets New Name, Note On Next WWE Event at Madison Square Garden
– As previously reported, NXT creative producer Ryan Katz, who was released from the company back in January, confirmed he was coming back to the WWE. PWInsider reports that Katz is expected to be back soon, possibly even as early as this week. There is talk backstage that more people...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
What Happened After AEW Dynamite Ended
A new report has details on what went down after AEW Dynamite went off the air. PWInsider reports that there was no physical interaction between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, with the latter returning to the back. Danielson left the ring with a limp and held up the AEW World Title before putting it back and heading to the back with William Regal. Danielson paused long enough to acknowledge the fans before leaving.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Expected Lower Rating For Monday’s Episode of RAW
As previously reported, Monday’s episode of WWE RAW dropped against Monday Night Football, getting 1.7 million viewers and an 0.44 in the key 18-49 demographic. However, Fightful Select reports that the drop in numbers was expected by WWE, as it was the season opener of Monday Night Football. However, people in WWE expected the viewership to be much lower than it actually turned out to be.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On Reason CM Punk Should Be Fired By AEW, Possible Legal Battle Between Both Parties
In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the reason CM Punk should be fired by AEW and a possible legal battle between both parties. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on the reason CM Punk should be fired by AEW: “Let’s just go...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Hypes Special Promos on Social Media Before AEW Dynamite, Jungle Boy Issues Open Contract
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, noting that some eventful promos and segments would be coming to AEW’s social accounts before the live TBS broadcast. Tony Khan tweeted, “Thanks to your support, we have a BIG Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
DDP on the Backstage Drama in AEW, Says CM Punk Rant After All Out ‘Was Entertaining to Watch’
– DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on the backstage drama in AEW: “Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley’s Friend Says Moxley Was Originally Set To Have Six Weeks Off AEW
Jon Moxley was reported to have been originally taking time off after AEW All Out before the company’s current situation, and a friend of Moxley’s has confirmed that news. Moxley was intended to have some time away after his match at All Out but due to the suspensions of several talent after the post-PPV backstage brawl, he is now part of the AEW World Championship Tournament and appeared on last week’s Dynamite to confront MJF.
411mania.com
Backstage Update On Status of Skye Blue In AEW
Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue, who has regularly made appearances for AEW for over a year, is under some type of deal with the company. It’s unknown if that is a tiered contract or a full-time one. There’s been no ‘All Elite’ graphic for her, which the company usually sends out when a wrestler signs a full-time deal. However, when independent promoters try to book her, the booking has to be approved by AEW first.
411mania.com
Booker T On How He Would Have Handled The Situation After AEW All Out
There was a brawl after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others, all of whom have been suspended. Booker T has been offering his thoughts on the situation, and in an interview with Wrestling Inc, revealed what he would have done to handle it.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Explains His Strategic Avoidance Of Roman Reigns
In a recent appearance on El Brunch, Karrion Kross talked about his two roster runs with WWE and some of his strategic choices during his earlier appearances (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler was hoping to face off against a number of roster names in upcoming matches but decided to take a more cautious approach to angle for his ultimate goals. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg, aka Brian James, had some criticisms for CM Punk in light of the recent backstage drama in AEW. He also claimed Punk was disrespectful to him and Billy Gunn, when they teamed together against The Shield on a January 13, 2014 edition of Raw shortly before Punk left the company. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Change to Kevin Owens’ Roster Status, Alexa Bliss on Multiple American Airlines Flight Delays
– PWInsider reports that WWE moved Kevin Owens to the babyface side of their internal Raw roster this week. While Kevin Owens had already turned babyface a while ago, WWE was still listing him as a heel internally until this week. – WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss noted she’s now dealing...
411mania.com
Teddy Long Offers Option For AEW Talent Relations Candidate
With all the conflict at AEW these days, it’s no surprise that people are talking about what or who might be able to fix the continuing issues faced by the promotion. Teddy Long has his own perspective, which he shared while speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. Long was asked if he could think of anyone qualified to deal with the talent relations problems AEW was facing, and he had a suggestion ready to go.
Comments / 0