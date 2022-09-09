We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are some products out there that are just too good to stay in stock. Sometimes these irresistible, must-have items come in the form of a vinegar that captures the taste of summer; other times they’re unique collabs resulting in absolutely stunning ceramics. Here at The Kitchn, we always have our eye out for restocks on our favorite, frequently sold-out kitchen essentials. One we’ve got a particularly close watch on is Material’s cutting board: the reBoard. It’s one of those products that just keeps on flying off the virtual shelves. Our obsession with the special board prompted us to check out the brand’s other kitchen goods — and let’s just say that Material does not disappoint.

SHOPPING ・ 14 HOURS AGO