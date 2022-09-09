Read full article on original website
Related
Before and After: A Blogger Totally Transforms Her Kitchen into a Warm, Welcoming Cook Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Blogger Kat Jamieson of ”With Love From Kat” knew the kitchen was going to be the heart of her Connecticut home. Having relocated from a Soho apartment in New York City, she and her husband, Thomas, were jazzed to have more room for cooking, hosting, and entertaining. Even though the couple loved the location and size of the cook space, they knew it could be better suited to their design tastes and needs.
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
HGTV's David Bromstad Makes A Solid Case For Pink Kitchen Cabinets
Craving a kitchen with more color? Not into the beige and white cupboards anymore? David Bromstad says you should consider painting those cabinets pink.
Some Chip and Joanna Gaines Fans Aren’t Impressed With Their Son Crew’s ‘Gross’ Kitchen Moment
Chip and Joanna Gaines' son Crew won over fans in a new video posted on Instagram but one thing didn't sit well with some people - the way he double dipped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My family of 4 spent $200 on dinner at Garden Grill in Disney World, and it was totally worth it
As a travel planner and Disney fanatic, I've eaten at most of the restaurants in the parks. But my family keeps going back to Garden Grill in Epcot.
There's a Petting Zoo Restaurant in Pennsylvania and it is Amazing
A day spent amongst cute animals promises one thing: pure happiness. From furry goats to turtles and even puppies, this petting zoo in Pennsylvania is full of so many adorable animals to meet and the best part of all is that it's attached to a wonderful restaurant, gift shop, and a mini golf course. This destination is perfect for a day of family fun. Keep reading to learn more.
We spent £430k building our dream motorhome – now it’s a mini mansion with a chef’s kitchen, wine fridge & rooftop seats
A COUPLE has shared how they decided to ditch their house and spend $430k on designing and building their dream motorhome. Now, it’s their very own mini mansion, complete with a state of the art kitchen, wine fridge and even a rooftop seating area for them to put their feet up on when they’re on the road.
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
PETS・
I’m an interior design pro – six kitchen trends that are outdated, take a look at your lighting if you want to sell
BEFORE you list your home for sale, pop into the kitchen and take a look around. If your home is sporting any of these six kitchen trends, you might want to refresh the space – because these styles are already outdated. The team of home pros at Hunker spoke...
Golden Retriever Shares Wedding Dance With Bride and Groom in Sweet Video
Nashville lineman Randall Taylor and new wife, Cadie, were joined by his dog, Sadie, who "found her forever momma," as the groom wrote on TikTok.
brides.com
How to Repurpose an Old Engagement Ring
There’s nothing more special than a family heirloom packed with sentimental memories and meaning. But if said ring is sitting in your jewelry box because it’s not your style or feels outdated—or maybe it's your own engagement ring that you've outgrown—it’s time to give it a new life. Luckily, updating your engagement ring or wedding stack over the years is totally normal. You’re probably not wearing the same fashion styles you wore five or fifteen years ago, so your ring preferences may change just as your closet does. After all, jewelry should be worn and enjoyed, not packed away!
A Clever Trick for Faking Built-in Kitchen Storage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When you’re working with a small or dated space, finding good-looking kitchen storage solutions might seem tricky, but trust me, you can do it. If you need more room for cookbooks or a few key serving or prep pieces, a narrow, shallow bookshelf may be the perfect solution. For others who want easier access to cooking items and dinnerware without spending any money, removing upper cabinet doors can be a great option. If you find yourself somewhere in the middle of those two solutions — looking for a stylish, functional, and budget-friendly option — then you might want to check out this unique idea for storing more in a cook space.
What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Refacing
Did you know the average cost of kitchen cabinets for a remodel is around $11,000? While kitchen remodels often come with a healthy return on investment, that’s still one big bill. Imagine if some of that money could go toward appliances, flooring or other custom touches. That could be...
Material Just Launched Their Popular Knife Trio in a Stunning New Color
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There are some products out there that are just too good to stay in stock. Sometimes these irresistible, must-have items come in the form of a vinegar that captures the taste of summer; other times they’re unique collabs resulting in absolutely stunning ceramics. Here at The Kitchn, we always have our eye out for restocks on our favorite, frequently sold-out kitchen essentials. One we’ve got a particularly close watch on is Material’s cutting board: the reBoard. It’s one of those products that just keeps on flying off the virtual shelves. Our obsession with the special board prompted us to check out the brand’s other kitchen goods — and let’s just say that Material does not disappoint.
I’m a dog trainer – four of the best breeds if you live in a small home or flat
IF you want a pet pooch but are worried about the size of your home then these are the breeds for you. Professional dog trainer, and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners, has spoken to Fabulous revealing the dog breeds that are best suited for those whose homes are on the smaller side.
PETS・
How To Repurpose Wedding Decor Into Your Home's Decor
A great way to make the most of your wedding budget is to repurpose items after tying the knot. Here are some tips to bring wedding decor into your home.
The Kitchn
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3