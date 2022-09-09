ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others

A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Hubble sees two overlapping galaxies

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope imaged these two overlapping spiral galaxies named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth. Despite appearing to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance—the two are not actually interacting. While these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of other, truly interacting galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Uncrewed Blue Origin rocket crashes in setback for space tourism

An uncrewed Blue Origin rocket carrying research payloads crashed shortly after liftoff from Texas on Monday, but the capsule carrying experiments escaped and floated safely back to Earth. The incident marked a setback for Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos' company as well as the space tourism sector, though...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thales
Person
Alexander Schmid
Phys.org

MICROSCOPE mission presents most precise test of general relativity's Weak Equivalence Principle

In new studies published in Physical Review Letters and a special issue of Classical and Quantum Gravity on September 14, a team of researchers present the most precise test yet of the Weak Equivalence Principle, a key component of the theory of general relativity. The report describes the final results from the MICROSCOPE mission, which tested the principle by measuring accelerations of free-falling objects in a satellite orbiting Earth. The team found that the accelerations of pairs of objects differed by no more than about one part in 1015 ruling out any violations of the Weak Equivalence Principle or deviations from the current understanding of general relativity at that level.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

What lies beneath melting glaciers and thawing permafrost?

Around the planet, ice is rapidly disappearing. From mountain tops, the poles, the seas, and the tundra. As the ice melts, it's exposing new surfaces, new opportunities, and new threats—including valuable mineral deposits, archaeological relics, novel viruses, and more. Melting glaciers and sea ice. The Arctic is warming four...
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally

Economic growth and globalization have connected the world's most distant places. Rapid trade and transport have boosted economic growth globally, but not without consequences: many species have been introduced to new regions, far from where they evolved. Alien species are those introduced by humans to regions outside their natural range....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Satellite#Weather Forecasts#Mtg#Atlantic Ocean#French#Thales Alenia Space#Marseille#Mtg I1#Esa#Meteosat Program
Phys.org

Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say

Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Phys.org

Tropical wetlands emit more methane than previously thought

Since 2007, the world's atmospheric methane concentration has risen at an accelerated rate, but scientists aren't exactly sure why. This is a problem, because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and it accounts for about 30% of global warming since preindustrial times.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Transfer of a domain pattern between magnetization and electric-polarization space achieved for the first-time

Translation of information from one state into another is key to our society. The general purpose of this information transfer is making information accessible, easier to process and to store. Pictograms—simple signs—direct people to the restroom or signal situations of danger in universally understandable pictures. More complex information requires converting...
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Phys.org

Biomimetic dual-color domes programmable for encryption

Many organisms in nature have evolved spots with two structural colors on their bodies, like the Papilio Palinurus butterfly. The green color on its wings derives from the turquoise-yellow dual color spots. Imitation of such dual-color spots—which are related to camouflage, message delivery, and thermoregulation in these species—has inspired designs...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations

Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

The fate of a lake after a dramatic mining disaster

On August 4, 2014, Mount Polley Mine in British Columbia, Canada, made international news when a dam failure released millions of cubic meters of tailings—hazardous by-products of mining operations—into the watershed. Much of this toxic slurry surged into nearby Quesnel Lake, forming a layer of fine sediment up to 15 meters thick on some parts of the lake floor.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers

The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mysterious circling behavior of basking sharks explained

Rarely observed circling behaviors of endangered basking sharks have now been explained as "shark speed dating" courtship displays, thanks to a new study. Marine biologists from the Marine Biological Association (MBA), the Irish Basking Shark Group and colleagues have led ground-breaking research which reveals the circles of basking sharks seen off western Ireland are engaged in annual reproductive behavior, the first place in the world where this has been verified.
Phys.org

It's a planet: New evidence of baby planet in the making

Astronomers agree that planets are born in protoplanetary disks—rings of dust and gas that surround young, newborn stars. While hundreds of these disks have been spotted throughout the universe, observations of actual planetary birth and formation have proved difficult within these environments. Now, astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Economic freedom in the US drops to its lowest point in four decades

The U.S. slid one spot to No. 7 in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 Annual Report, but Florida State University economics professor James Gwartney said the dip is more drastic than it looks. The U.S. rating, based on 2020 data, fell from 8.25 to 7.97 on the index's...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Examining what killed the dinosaurs in depth

Determining what killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period has long been the topic of debate, as scientists set out to determine what caused the five mass extinction events that reshaped life on planet Earth in a geological instant. Some scientists argue that...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy