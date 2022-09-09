Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Opinion: Scientists might have discovered an Earth-like planet. Let one of them tell you about it.
There's more important work for the James Webb Space Telescope. A team of astronomers at the University of Montreal hopes to use it to study a newly found planet beyond our solar system (an exoplanet) that could be almost completely covered in water. Astronomers believe that TOI-1452 b, larger in...
Phys.org
Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others
A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
Phys.org
Hubble sees two overlapping galaxies
The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope imaged these two overlapping spiral galaxies named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, which lie more than a billion light-years from Earth. Despite appearing to collide in this image, the alignment of the two galaxies is likely just by chance—the two are not actually interacting. While these two galaxies might simply be ships that pass in the night, Hubble has captured a dazzling array of other, truly interacting galaxies.
Phys.org
Uncrewed Blue Origin rocket crashes in setback for space tourism
An uncrewed Blue Origin rocket carrying research payloads crashed shortly after liftoff from Texas on Monday, but the capsule carrying experiments escaped and floated safely back to Earth. The incident marked a setback for Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos' company as well as the space tourism sector, though...
Phys.org
MICROSCOPE mission presents most precise test of general relativity's Weak Equivalence Principle
In new studies published in Physical Review Letters and a special issue of Classical and Quantum Gravity on September 14, a team of researchers present the most precise test yet of the Weak Equivalence Principle, a key component of the theory of general relativity. The report describes the final results from the MICROSCOPE mission, which tested the principle by measuring accelerations of free-falling objects in a satellite orbiting Earth. The team found that the accelerations of pairs of objects differed by no more than about one part in 1015 ruling out any violations of the Weak Equivalence Principle or deviations from the current understanding of general relativity at that level.
Phys.org
What lies beneath melting glaciers and thawing permafrost?
Around the planet, ice is rapidly disappearing. From mountain tops, the poles, the seas, and the tundra. As the ice melts, it's exposing new surfaces, new opportunities, and new threats—including valuable mineral deposits, archaeological relics, novel viruses, and more. Melting glaciers and sea ice. The Arctic is warming four...
Phys.org
Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally
Economic growth and globalization have connected the world's most distant places. Rapid trade and transport have boosted economic growth globally, but not without consequences: many species have been introduced to new regions, far from where they evolved. Alien species are those introduced by humans to regions outside their natural range....
Phys.org
What is the smallest planet? (It's not Pluto.) Taking a closer look at planet sizes.
As elementary schoolers, we learned the order of the planets. Maybe your teacher even had a snappy mnemonic like "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas" or "My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nachos" after Pluto was axed from the planetary lineup. The International Astronomical Union even...
Phys.org
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Phys.org
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Phys.org
Tropical wetlands emit more methane than previously thought
Since 2007, the world's atmospheric methane concentration has risen at an accelerated rate, but scientists aren't exactly sure why. This is a problem, because methane is a particularly potent greenhouse gas. It has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere, and it accounts for about 30% of global warming since preindustrial times.
Phys.org
Transfer of a domain pattern between magnetization and electric-polarization space achieved for the first-time
Translation of information from one state into another is key to our society. The general purpose of this information transfer is making information accessible, easier to process and to store. Pictograms—simple signs—direct people to the restroom or signal situations of danger in universally understandable pictures. More complex information requires converting...
Phys.org
Biomimetic dual-color domes programmable for encryption
Many organisms in nature have evolved spots with two structural colors on their bodies, like the Papilio Palinurus butterfly. The green color on its wings derives from the turquoise-yellow dual color spots. Imitation of such dual-color spots—which are related to camouflage, message delivery, and thermoregulation in these species—has inspired designs...
Phys.org
Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations
Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
Phys.org
The fate of a lake after a dramatic mining disaster
On August 4, 2014, Mount Polley Mine in British Columbia, Canada, made international news when a dam failure released millions of cubic meters of tailings—hazardous by-products of mining operations—into the watershed. Much of this toxic slurry surged into nearby Quesnel Lake, forming a layer of fine sediment up to 15 meters thick on some parts of the lake floor.
Phys.org
Study shows 'unprecedented' changes to world's rivers
The way rivers function is significantly affected by how much sediment they transport and deposit. River sediment—mostly sand, silt and clay—plays a critical ecological role, as it provides habitat for organisms downstream and in estuaries. It is also important for human life, resupplying nutrients to agricultural soils in floodplains and buffering the rise in sea levels from climate change by delivering sand to deltas and coastlines.
Phys.org
Mysterious circling behavior of basking sharks explained
Rarely observed circling behaviors of endangered basking sharks have now been explained as "shark speed dating" courtship displays, thanks to a new study. Marine biologists from the Marine Biological Association (MBA), the Irish Basking Shark Group and colleagues have led ground-breaking research which reveals the circles of basking sharks seen off western Ireland are engaged in annual reproductive behavior, the first place in the world where this has been verified.
Phys.org
It's a planet: New evidence of baby planet in the making
Astronomers agree that planets are born in protoplanetary disks—rings of dust and gas that surround young, newborn stars. While hundreds of these disks have been spotted throughout the universe, observations of actual planetary birth and formation have proved difficult within these environments. Now, astronomers at the Center for Astrophysics...
Phys.org
Economic freedom in the US drops to its lowest point in four decades
The U.S. slid one spot to No. 7 in the Economic Freedom of the World 2022 Annual Report, but Florida State University economics professor James Gwartney said the dip is more drastic than it looks. The U.S. rating, based on 2020 data, fell from 8.25 to 7.97 on the index's...
Phys.org
Examining what killed the dinosaurs in depth
Determining what killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period has long been the topic of debate, as scientists set out to determine what caused the five mass extinction events that reshaped life on planet Earth in a geological instant. Some scientists argue that...
