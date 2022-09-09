ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Storms flood highway near Las Vegas; 3 rescued from vehicles

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Southern Nevada say at least three people were rescued from vehicles stranded in flash flooding after thunderstorms spawned by moisture from a Pacific tropical system brought intense rain to a desert area outside Las Vegas. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said Wednesday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, died after being shot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
californiaexaminer.net

Rick Harrison Shocking Net Worth & Why His Mother Files A Lawsuit Against Him?

The following is a proclamation regarding the reasonable sum that Rick Harrison Net Worth will amass. Rick Harrison financial troubles are discussed in greater detail here. Given his recent commercial success, Rick Harrison Net Worth has been a hot topic of conversation. This article elaborates on Rick Harrison’s money woes.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy