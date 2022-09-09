Read full article on original website
New study reveals mechanism for how disease-spreading prions can jump from one species to another
In a new study, researchers from the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have identified the structure of protein fibrils linked to a hereditary form of human prion disease. This insight, they say, reveals the mechanism for how prions can jump between some animal species, while retaining a transmissibility barrier between other species.
A new method to print mirrors of variable size with a reflectivity of more than 99%
Dielectric mirrors, also referred to as Bragg mirrors, reflect light nearly completely. Hence, they are suited for various applications, such as camera systems and sensor systems for microscopy and medical technologies. So far, such mirrors have been produced by complex processes in expensive vacuum devices. Researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of...
'Dinosaur mummy': Researchers believe they've found one of the best preserved dinosaurs ever
Researchers in Canada have discovered parts of what they believe to be a full "dinosaur mummy" lodged in a hillside, the University of Reading in the United Kingdom announced last week. The two exposed fossils, a foot and part of a tail clad in fossilized skin, are believed to belong...
Breaking an optical rule: Engineers find a way to manipulate light at the nanoscale
If you're going to break a rule with style, make sure everybody sees it. That's the goal of engineers at Rice University who hope to improve screens for virtual reality, 3D displays and optical technologies in general. Gururaj Naik, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Rice's George...
How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts to misinform and confuse
The scientific method is rigorous. Claims and premises are supported with evidence. The peer review system is designed to ensure that research is scrutinized by experts before publication. And whenever researchers lack certainty, they'll emphasize that "further research is necessary" to land on the truth. Unfortunately, fake science websites are...
Researchers explore enzymes that use a cation, not oxygen-addition, to drive reactions
Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of Texas at Austin have defined the structure of a substrate-bound iron 2-oxoglutarate (Fe/2OG) enzyme to explore whether these enzymes could be used to create a wide array of molecules. They probed the enzyme's active site to determine its ability to bind with different substrates. Additionally, rather than oxygen-addition, they saw that Fe/2OG enzymes likely utilize cations—highly reactive species—to drive desaturation during catalysis. The work, published in Nature Communications, could lead to the use of Fe/2OG enzymes in making a wide array of valuable molecules.
How Nigerian students became 'change agents' in solid waste management
Nigerian cities aren't managing solid waste effectively. Waste has to be managed all the way from generation to storage, collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. But it is visible everywhere in the country's cities, presenting a major socio-cultural and environmental challenge. Cities tend to treat waste as purely a technical...
Researchers develop messenger RNA therapy for ovarian cancer, muscle wasting
Researchers at Oregon State University and Oregon Health & Science University have developed a promising, first-of-its-kind messenger RNA therapy for ovarian cancer as well as cachexia, a muscle-wasting condition associated with cancer and other chronic illnesses. The treatment is based on the same principles used in SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, and the...
From the London subway strike to the Black Death: What past crises can teach us about the future of work
By analyzing how leaders have reacted to past crises, a new University at Buffalo School of Management study reveals what the workplace of the future might look like. Available online ahead of publication in the Journal of Management History, the research suggests that several changes will come to the workplace in the wake of COVID-19, including an accelerated adoption of virtual technologies, altered health behaviors and an increased emphasis on autonomy between employees and their managers.
Is job insecurity really the great motivator some managers believe it is? We crunched the numbers to find out
Former General Electric chief executive Jack Welch famously promoted the "20-70-10" system to increase labor productivity. Managers were asked to rank employees on a bell curve; the top 20% received rewards, while the bottom 10% were fired. Yahoo, Amazon and IBM, among many others, later adopted this performance review approach,...
Crops grown together cooperate better in just two generations
Growing multiple food crops together is a more sustainable farming practice mimicking highly productive wild plant communities. This process, known as intercropping, takes advantage of complementary features of different types of crops to maximize production and minimize the need for fertilizers and other environmentally harmful practices. For example, indigenous people in North America have long grown corn, beans and squash together to maximize the yield of each plant and reduce the need for watering or fertilizer.
Newly developed ice-shedding coating is 100 times stronger than others
A University of Houston mechanical engineer has developed a sprayable ice-shedding material that is 100 times stronger than any others. The new durable coating material has been tested by Boeing under erosive rain conditions at 385 miles per hour and has outperformed current state-of-the-art aerospace coating technologies. The principle of...
New study cracks the code for future exploration of oil and gas in the Jizhong depression
Oil and gas are two of the most important natural resources, contributing to over half of the world's energy supply. Reserves of these resources are thus, of high economic and strategic interest. The Jizhong depression of the Bohai Bay Basin in China is home to multiple buried hills, i.e., elevations...
Biomimetic dual-color domes programmable for encryption
Many organisms in nature have evolved spots with two structural colors on their bodies, like the Papilio Palinurus butterfly. The green color on its wings derives from the turquoise-yellow dual color spots. Imitation of such dual-color spots—which are related to camouflage, message delivery, and thermoregulation in these species—has inspired designs...
Transfer of a domain pattern between magnetization and electric-polarization space achieved for the first-time
Translation of information from one state into another is key to our society. The general purpose of this information transfer is making information accessible, easier to process and to store. Pictograms—simple signs—direct people to the restroom or signal situations of danger in universally understandable pictures. More complex information requires converting...
MICROSCOPE mission presents most precise test of general relativity's Weak Equivalence Principle
In new studies published in Physical Review Letters and a special issue of Classical and Quantum Gravity on September 14, a team of researchers present the most precise test yet of the Weak Equivalence Principle, a key component of the theory of general relativity. The report describes the final results from the MICROSCOPE mission, which tested the principle by measuring accelerations of free-falling objects in a satellite orbiting Earth. The team found that the accelerations of pairs of objects differed by no more than about one part in 1015 ruling out any violations of the Weak Equivalence Principle or deviations from the current understanding of general relativity at that level.
A building block for liver fitness in old age
The liver can regenerate even in old age and remains surprisingly fit, even though the chromatin in its cells undergoes major remodeling due to epigenetic changes, as researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne have now discovered. One possible reason why the transformation has minor consequences could be a mechanism that the researchers now describe in the journal Molecular Systems Biology.
Mysterious diamonds came from outer space, scientists say
Strange diamonds from an ancient dwarf planet in our solar system may have formed shortly after the dwarf planet collided with a large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago, according to scientists. The research team says they have confirmed the existence of lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal form of diamond, in...
Half of Gen Z tech employees feel uncomfortable at work due to their identity, according to new report
The technology industry's years-long effort to diversify its workforce remains slow-moving and disjointed, according to Wiley's latest "Diversity in Tech: U.S. 2022" report, released today following a survey of more than 2,000 early-career professionals and 200 business leaders. The second annual report compiled by Wiley Edge—Wiley's industry-leading talent development solution—explores...
Moral illusions may alter our behavior
Just as optical illusions can fool the eye to present a distorted image of reality, moral illusions can fool our decision-making ability, making us more selfish. This is the conclusion of a newly presented doctoral thesis from Linköping University. But the results also show that we are more likely to vote for the good of all when taking part in democratic decisions.
