Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
Suspect taken into custody after standoff at Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, police said. Earlier the city sent out an alert around 8:39 a.m. asking residents who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments to shelter-in-place. Residents were also asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
Suspect in horrific San Carlos murder to undergo mental evaluation
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man who prosecutors say used a sword to kill a woman on a street in San Carlos will undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33, appeared in a San Mateo County courtroom Monday afternoon to...
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
2 Solano CHP officers hit by drunk driver on I-80, one flown to trauma center
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.
Woman sues SFPD after rape kit DNA was used to ID her as suspect
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman whose rape kit was used by San Francisco police to identify her as suspect in a crime filed a lawsuit against the city and its police department on Monday. The woman is only identified as Jane Doe in the lawsuit and prosecutors have already dropped...
Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo found in Arizona, suspects arrested
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000,...
San Francisco cop injured during pursuit of catalytic converter thief
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a catalytic converter thief who sent an officer to the hospital in a chaotic escape attempt Monday morning. Officers arrested a woman in custody in connection with the theft and evasion, but are searching for a second suspect. Authorities said a man has been on the run since 5:30 a.m. after he managed to escape.
Possible Highway 4 shooting under investigation by California Highway Patrol
ANTIOCH, Calif. - California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a possible shooting on Highway 4 Monday morning. Multiple officers were at the scene as two westbound lanes and the Hillcrest off-ramp were closed near Antioch. Two crashed cars, one with visible bullet holes, were on the side of the...
Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Several marked San Francisco police vehicles were struck by thieves who stole their catalytic converters, the police department said. According to police, on Monday at around 1 p.m. an officer discovered that a marked police truck parked in the area of 16th Street and De Haro Street was missing its catalytic converter.
