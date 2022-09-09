ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect taken into custody after standoff at Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, police said. Earlier the city sent out an alert around 8:39 a.m. asking residents who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments to shelter-in-place. Residents were also asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alameda County, CA
Dublin, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Coalinga, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Alameda County, CA
Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigates reports of 2 freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

LAFAYETTE, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol is investigating reports of two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 Oakland mayoral candidates arrested on gun charges: report

OAKLAND, Calif. - Two of the men running for mayor in Oakland were arrested last year, in separate incidents, on gun charges. The Oaklandside reports that Seneca Scott was arrested last October and faces misdemeanor charges for pulling a gun on two people. Scott told the news organization they were...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Jesse Garcia
Person
Maria Tran
KTVU FOX 2

2 Solano CHP officers hit by drunk driver on I-80, one flown to trauma center

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
PLEASANTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Ray Kelly#Violent Crime#Ktvu
KTVU FOX 2

Couple injured in latest Highway 4 shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A couple was injured in an apparent Bay Area freeway shooting on Monday, KTVU has learned. A woman was shot and wounded while her husband, who was driving was hurt in a crash. California Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible Monday morning Highway 4 shooting....
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay freeway shootings in less than 24 hours

The California Highway Patrol is investigating two freeway shootings in Contra Costa County in less than 24 hours. In the most recent one, a woman reported that her black Honda Civic had been shattered on Monday just before 10 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco cop injured during pursuit of catalytic converter thief

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a catalytic converter thief who sent an officer to the hospital in a chaotic escape attempt Monday morning. Officers arrested a woman in custody in connection with the theft and evasion, but are searching for a second suspect. Authorities said a man has been on the run since 5:30 a.m. after he managed to escape.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO - Several marked San Francisco police vehicles were struck by thieves who stole their catalytic converters, the police department said. According to police, on Monday at around 1 p.m. an officer discovered that a marked police truck parked in the area of 16th Street and De Haro Street was missing its catalytic converter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy