FAIRFIELD, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a drunk driver Sunday, leaving one major injuries, according to officials. The Solano County officers were hit on Sunday around 2 a.m. as they stood on the right shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road. They were doing an enforcement stop when a car allegedly veered off the road and collided with them.

FAIRFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO