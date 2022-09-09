Read full article on original website
thatoregonlife.com
Satellite Images Capture Ravages of Oregon Wildfires
The Oregon wildfires have now made national news as the Cedar Creek Fire, which has quadrupled in size, is one of 21 fires currently burning in Oregon. According to NPR, the Cedar ACreek Wildfire is said to be the largest currently ablaze. Space.com recently posted satellite views that capture massive...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Chumrau Looks Back On Time With Idaho Wheat
As Casey Chumrau makes the move from the Idaho Wheat Commission to the Washington Grain Commission, she’s looking back on her time in the Gem state. It was announced earlier this summer that Glen Squires would retire as CEO of the WGC November 1st, and Chumrau would take his place. While his retirement is weeks away, Chumrau is joining the Washington Grain Commission now so Squires can help with the transition. As she looks back on her time as the Executive Director, she pointed out she’s thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Idaho wheat industry.
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
thatoregonlife.com
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
State to Drop $1.4M on Solar Panels for Schools, Public Buildings
The Washington State Department of Commerce (DOC) announced 14 new grants to install solar panels at a variety of schools and buildings. The DOC says $1.4 million will be going to these projects, which include the city of Medical Lake wastewater treatment plant, and Palouse High School in Whitman County, north of Pullman.
ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters
“It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week’s incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city’s utility department compound Thursday morning. “We think...
Over 16,000 Jobs Added in WA State In August
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's economy added 16-thousand-100 jobs last month as the unemployment rate remained at three-point-seven percent. Most jobs were added in government, education and health services, and professional and business services. The Washington Employment Security Department says the strong payroll numbers reflect summer spending by consumers. The number of people claiming unemployment insurance increased by nearly 15-hundred, which indicates the labor market is starting to cool.
oregontoday.net
Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon, Sept. 12
DEQ release – Date: Sept. 9, 2022 – QUICK FACTS – Location: Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties; End date: Monday, Sept. 12; Smoke source: Fires across Oregon and central Idaho. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expanded the advisory to include Malheur County.
Air quality hits unhealthy levels. Tri-Citians told to prepare for more smoky days ahead
Schools advised to cancel outdoor athletics and other activities if air quality continues to be unhealthy.
nbc16.com
Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect
Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
If WA ‘Lowest’ COVID Death Rates, Why State of Emergency So Long?
IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) This is an opinion-editorial piece on Newstalk870.am and 610KONA.com. Despite having the...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
Oregon Wildfires: Evacuation Orders Issued as Videos Show Devastation
Nearly 230,000 acres had been burned across Oregon as of Friday.
Richland engineers create first-ever commercial hydrogen generator prototype
RICHLAND, Wash. — A step toward getting clean, fossil-fuel free gas is through hydrogen fuel. The main problem getting in the way of that, is it’s costly. Getting hydrogen fuel is soon to be a problem for the past. “Hydrogen at the filling stations; it’s terribly expensive. It’s...
State DOC fined because of TB outbreak response
The Department of Corrections in Washington State received an $84,400 fine because of their response to the most severe tuberculosis outbreak in nearly 20 years. DOC did not provide workers with N-95 respirator fit testing during the outbreak nor did workers receive training and testing on the proper use of the respirators.
