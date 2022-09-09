ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

thatoregonlife.com

Satellite Images Capture Ravages of Oregon Wildfires

The Oregon wildfires have now made national news as the Cedar Creek Fire, which has quadrupled in size, is one of 21 fires currently burning in Oregon. According to NPR, the Cedar ACreek Wildfire is said to be the largest currently ablaze. Space.com recently posted satellite views that capture massive...
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Chumrau Looks Back On Time With Idaho Wheat

As Casey Chumrau makes the move from the Idaho Wheat Commission to the Washington Grain Commission, she's looking back on her time in the Gem state. It was announced earlier this summer that Glen Squires would retire as CEO of the WGC November 1st, and Chumrau would take his place. While his retirement is weeks away, Chumrau is joining the Washington Grain Commission now so Squires can help with the transition. As she looks back on her time as the Executive Director, she pointed out she's thoroughly enjoyed being part of the Idaho wheat industry.
IDAHO STATE
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation's largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
Spokane, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Idaho State
Tri-cities, WA
Washington State
Washington Health
Kentucky State
Washington Government
Oregon State
Montana State
Spokane Valley, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained

Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it's strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
NEWStalk 870

ODFW Warning Of Bear Encounters

"It's definitely been a bad year for bear damage," said Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife, of last week's incidents In Bend, a cub was spotted in a neighborhood Wednesday. It was tranquilized inside the city's utility department compound Thursday morning. "We think...
BEND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Over 16,000 Jobs Added in WA State In August

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's economy added 16-thousand-100 jobs last month as the unemployment rate remained at three-point-seven percent. Most jobs were added in government, education and health services, and professional and business services. The Washington Employment Security Department says the strong payroll numbers reflect summer spending by consumers. The number of people claiming unemployment insurance increased by nearly 15-hundred, which indicates the labor market is starting to cool.
WASHINGTON STATE
oregontoday.net

Air quality advisory for southwest and northeast Oregon, Sept. 12

DEQ release – Date: Sept. 9, 2022 – QUICK FACTS – Location: Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Malheur Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties; End date: Monday, Sept. 12; Smoke source: Fires across Oregon and central Idaho. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality extended its air quality advisory Saturday, Sept. 10, for Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, eastern Lane, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties due to smoke from fires across Oregon and central Idaho. DEQ expanded the advisory to include Malheur County.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon State Police warn public of armed and dangerous suspect

Oregon State Police were advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office that they were in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif's Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

State DOC fined because of TB outbreak response

The Department of Corrections in Washington State received an $84,400 fine because of their response to the most severe tuberculosis outbreak in nearly 20 years. DOC did not provide workers with N-95 respirator fit testing during the outbreak nor did workers receive training and testing on the proper use of the respirators.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

