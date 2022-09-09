Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrests 160 during a seven-day human trafficking enforcement operation, “Operation Fall Haul 2”

Read full article on original website
Related
911 caller claims active shooter that triggered a massive response Ford’s Garage Restaurant
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers. “There was a show of force with Lakeland Police Department at the front door and then as I looked out the window I saw that they had multiple units surrounding the property, all access points,” said Holm, managing partner at Ford’s Garage in Lakeland. “I pray that I never experience anything like it again.”
Off-Duty Polk County Firefighter Saves Suspected I-4 Overpass Jumper
On Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 a.m., off-duty Polk County Fire Rescue Firefighter/EMT Jeremy Metsky was traveling home from his shift when he spotted an individual sitting on the edge of an overpass wall located above the westbound lanes of I-4 near mile marker 3 in Tampa. Once Metsky observed...
Fire at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd
Lakeland firefighters from Station 1 responded to a vehicle fire call for a fully involved SUV at Tidy Inn on George Jenkins Blvd today. The cause is unknown and has been turned over to the Florida State Fire Marshal.
A couple brought a 2-year-old to a drug deal
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. In a Friday press conference on human trafficking arrests, Sheriff Grady Judd said an undercover detective responded to an online escort service advertisement made by Shanice Blake, 25, and Kervens Felix, 29, of Orlando.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
On 9/10/22 Polk County allowed this to happen again, why?
6 – ALS (Paramedic) Engines without a Paramedic on board. Why are the taxpayers allowing this to happen – – – – email your county commissioners today.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
MISSION BBQ’s Annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony alongside Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Is Mayor Mutz stepping in and trying to cancel the Interim Commissioner vote?
The Lakeland Gazette is hearing from inside sources that Mayor Mutz is trying to cancel the Interim Commissioner vote Monday. Since Phillip Walker has removed himself from the running. The inside source also mentioned Mutz now wants to interview the candidates for the seat. The facts are that Kelly Koos,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pollution Notice
Thank you for submitting a Public Notice of Pollution for a reportable Incident in compliance with Section 403.077, F.S. All information displayed was submitted by the reporting party. Type of Notice: Initial Report. Date of Notice: 09/14/2022. Incident Information. Name of Incident: Perculation/Evaporation pond discharge. State Watch Office Case Number:...
New cat café allows visitors to grab a coffee and adopt
You can now get a cat to go with your coffee in Lakeland. Purrology Cafe allows visitors to order drinks from a barista and then spend some quality time with cats. “Once they get their beverage or dessert, they can enter the cat lounge where they get to mingle with the cats for an hour,” said Kristina Schuster, Owner of Purrology Café.
The Scariest Things on Earth — Sheriff Grandy Judd
The Sheriff’s Office makes MONEY from killing cats and kittens. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” is taking love blood money monthly!!!. Grady Judd the “professional cat killer” wants them all dead – Why not use Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR)?. TNR Works but Sheriff Grady Judd...
Lakeland Electric states more than 4,000 customers are behind on their bills
The cost of fuels like gasoline and natural gas is pushing Lakeland residents’ utility bills into the uncomfortably high territory. Geopolitical factors like the war in Ukraine have pushed up fuel prices. Hot weather across the world has also increased the demand for electricity. From fuel to electricity to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Did you know?
Did you know that some chocolate candy bars are laced with poisonous mushrooms?. Authorities here in Florida are warning parents of chocolate bars that are laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms as illegal substances are increasingly being produced in candy-like form such as seen recently with Fentanyl laced tablets that appear as candy that were seized at our Southern border.
Letter to the Editor: City Commissioner Phillip Walker
On May 27th, former City Commissioner Phillip Walker resigned his position to pursue a state-wide political position after serving 13 years on the Commission. According to State Law, this resignation is irrevocable. As a result of Mr. Walker’s midterm resignation, the City of Lakeland announced a process to fill the...
Red Lights = STOP!
It’s been a bit since we’ve posted videos showing a few close calls where motorists are running red lights. Please put down the distractions and STOP ON RED!. As a follower of our page, you know that in the past we’ve posted red light camera violations to remind motorists to STAY ALERT.
City Commission tentatively approves Millage Rate–Budget of $150 Million Dollars
Lakeland city commissioners on Thursday evening voted to levy property taxes at a millage rate no higher than the current rate of 5.4323 after a lengthy discussion about possibly going as high as 5.7649 mills to pay for the city’s $150 million budget, which was also tentatively approved. A...
City Commissioners tentatively Approves New Fees For Athletic Field Use and Changing Library Fees
The City Commission this week unanimously voted to drop the 10-cents-a-day late fees for library books. Also voted to begin charging youth athletic organizations a per child fee per season for sports participation on city fields, beginning in January. They will formally vote on the matters as part of their...
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
Happy Birthday Publix
Raise a Pub Sub or sprinkle-covered sugar cookie with us — today Publix turns 92 years old. After opening its first store on Sept. 6, 1930, the supermarket chain has rooted its headquarters here in Lakeland and grown to 1,100+ stores across the southeast. Everyone seems to have their...
Fatal Polk Crash SR-400
Vehicle 1, a Lexus sedan, was traveling eastbound on SR-400 near Milepost 26 in the outside lane. Vehicle 2, a Dodge pickup, was traveling eastbound in the center lane. Driver 1 fell asleep and lost control of the sedan which entered the center lane and collided with the right rear of the pickup. Post-impact,
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0