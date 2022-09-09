ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Teen found responsible for Fort Mill HS bathroom threat: officials

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department. Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to...
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
14 Year Old Fort Mill Student Comes Forward – Admits to Writing Threats

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement and the Fort Mill School District sending out emails saying the person responsible for at least 1 of the threatening messages written at Fort Mill High School has come forward. That student – a 14 year old male – says he did not plan to harm anyone, but what unfolded from the bathroom stall graffiti was a lot. Hundreds of concerned families keeping their students home this past Monday. The district says social media not helping the situation. Here’s the districts latest 2 emails to parents:
Sheriff Tolson Saying Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting has Died

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department holding a press conference with additional information regarding the Officer-Involved shooting yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Tolson telling us the suspect Tyshawn Mailak Benjamin, 25, died at the hospital after ramming the car, that he stole, into the officer’s...
K-9 detects gun at high school in Union County

Two high school students now face charges related to having a gun on school grounds.
York County Sheriff details officer-involved car chase that led to shooting

The broken glass behind a Rock Hill CVS is all that's left from a stolen car and chase through two cities in York County.
Newly released 911 calls reveal moments after good Samaritan shot, killed in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.
Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
Union County K-9 Search leads to gun found on school grounds

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is using its K-9s to take guns off school grounds. On Monday, investigators say a K-9 trained to sniff out drugs, was doing a random, unannounced search in the parking lot of Forest Hills High School, which led to deputies finding a gun.
Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
Cotswold development raises concerns

Neighbors in Charlotte's Cotswold community are fired up over an apartment complex planned for the area.
