FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
fox46.com
Teen found responsible for Fort Mill HS bathroom threat: officials
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 14-year-old boy was found responsible for one of the messages written in the Fort Mill High School boy’s bathroom last week, according to the Fort Mill Police Department. Officials say that the individual came forward after an ‘intense effort’ to...
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots.
cn2.com
14 Year Old Fort Mill Student Comes Forward – Admits to Writing Threats
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Law enforcement and the Fort Mill School District sending out emails saying the person responsible for at least 1 of the threatening messages written at Fort Mill High School has come forward. That student – a 14 year old male – says he did not plan to harm anyone, but what unfolded from the bathroom stall graffiti was a lot. Hundreds of concerned families keeping their students home this past Monday. The district says social media not helping the situation. Here’s the districts latest 2 emails to parents:
Suspect dead following deputy involved shooting in Rock Hill
The suspect in the Tuesday afternoon vehicle theft and deputy-involved shooting incident in Rock Hill has died. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson announced the death at a press conference Wednesday morning.
cn2.com
Sheriff Tolson Saying Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting has Died
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Department holding a press conference with additional information regarding the Officer-Involved shooting yesterday afternoon. Sheriff Tolson telling us the suspect Tyshawn Mailak Benjamin, 25, died at the hospital after ramming the car, that he stole, into the officer’s...
fox46.com
K-9 detects gun at high school in Union County
Two high school students now face charges related to having a gun on school grounds.
fox46.com
York County Sheriff details officer-involved car chase that led to shooting
The broken glass behind a Rock Hill CVS is all that's left from a stolen car and chase through two cities in York County.
Newly released 911 calls reveal moments after good Samaritan shot, killed in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The 911 calls have been released in the deadly shooting of a good Samaritan in Gaston County. Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones, 52, was shot and killed in Lowell in August. Police said Quinones was coming home from work when a car crashed in front of him at Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. He got out to help a 16-year-old driver in the wreck when that driver pull out a gun and shot Quinones, authorities said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made in Gaston County Deadly Shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man is behind bars after a shooting overnight in Gaston County. According to police, they were called to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:21 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived they located 64-year-old Timothy Davis suffering from multiple gunshots. Police attempted lifesaving efforts on Davis but he later died from his injuries.
fox46.com
Statesville man inappropriately touched 2 young girls: Sheriff
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man was arrested for inappropriately touching two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. An investigation...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fort Mill School District Offers A $1,000 Reward For Information On Vandalism Suspects
FORT MILL, S.C.– The Fort Mill School District is asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for vandalizing property and communicating threats at Fort Mill High School. Authorities say the incidents occurred on Thursday, September 8th and Friday, September 9th. The suspect(s) are responsible for messages written...
fox46.com
Union County K-9 Search leads to gun found on school grounds
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is using its K-9s to take guns off school grounds. On Monday, investigators say a K-9 trained to sniff out drugs, was doing a random, unannounced search in the parking lot of Forest Hills High School, which led to deputies finding a gun.
fox46.com
Man charged in murder of popular Charlotte DJ same suspect who injured CMPD officer in July: Police
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been charged in the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ and father of two has been identified as the suspect who injured a CMPD officer this July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD confirms with Queen City News that...
fox46.com
17-year-old shot and killed outside apartment complex in Shelby: Police
SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Shelby, the Shelby Police Department confirms with Queen City News. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are hoping to identify two people believed to be connected a shooting in north Charlotte. The incident happened early Sunday morning around 2:35 a.m. near a 7-Eleven store in the 3700 block of N. Tryon Street in north Charlotte.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD
A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.
Man shot multiple times, dies in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 64-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot multiple times in Gastonia, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened around 6:21 p.m. on September 13 in the 100 block of Twisted Oak Lane. First responders found a man, identified as 64-year-old Timothy […]
Student in custody after deputies find gun in car at Union County high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A student is in custody after deputies found a gun inside a car on a high school campus, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post, deputies said a K-9 officer alerted deputies to two different students’ vehicles at Forest Hills High School. They found a .38 caliber handgun in one of them, they said.
fox46.com
Cotswold development raises concerns
Neighbors in Charlotte's Cotswold community are fired up over an apartment complex planned for the area.
