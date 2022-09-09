Read full article on original website
Related
theobserver.com
A SAFER HARRISON
The Harrison Parking Center, where hundreds of residents, commuters and visitors garage their vehicles, is now taking on an expanded function. Last week, the town rolled out a “soft opening” for a new mini-police precinct that will use the garage at Third and Somerset streets – only a short distance from the PATH station, Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard and the center of the town’s booming waterfront redevelopment area – as its base.
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD: Cop flying drone for training spots disabled vehicle, driver was drunk
A police officer who was undergoing ongoing training to pilot a drone wound up coming up with an arrest, by sheer chance, when as he flew the machine at the Route 17 loop, he located on the drone’s camera a disabled vehicle that ultimately had a drunken-driver inside it, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s public information officer, said.
theobserver.com
Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ episode available here
The newest edition of the “Inside Nutley” podcast has launched. This September 2022 episode features Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco and is hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco. The monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions...
theobserver.com
Obituaries for 14 September 2022
Eugene G. Mead, 80, of Kearny, died Sept. 8, 2022. Visitation for Eugene was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. Cremation will be private. Born...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theobserver.com
Nutley’s fall basketball registration underway for K-2
Registration for Nutley’s kindergarten through second-grade fall basketball season is underway. “This program is designed to teach youngsters the fundamentals of the game in a fun, social environment,” Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said. The fee is $60 per child and will be instructed by Nutley’s own Blaze Hoop...
theobserver.com
Top-ranked Kards look for solid year as Galka begins 17th year as coach
There are few, if any, more certain on the local sports scene than Kearny boys soccer staking its claim as one of the top teams in the state. And while it was no surprise to see that all the preseason polls have the Kardinals ranked near the top, that might have been the only guarantee heading into the year for Kearny.
Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95
A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
theobserver.com
Is this ‘next year’ for the NA boys’ soccer team?
For generations, the phrase “wait ‘til next year,” was applied to the Brooklyn Dodgers by their fans when despite being one of baseball’s best teams, it was never able to get over that hump and win a world series. North Arlington head boys soccer coach Kevin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theobserver.com
Lucas hoping for better 2022 season after a rough rookie campaign as HHS head coach
In his first year as head coach at Harrison, Ray Lucas succeeded in achieving his first goal, which was saving a program that was on the brink of folding due to a lack of numbers on the roster and the absence of a head coach. Beyond that, however, the Harrison...
Comments / 0