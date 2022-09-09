Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
Stax Museum of American Soul Music announces year-long celebration for 20th anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Soulsville Foundation are ready to celebrate the museum’s 20th anniversary throughout 2023. The organizations announced the plans during a special event Wednesday afternoon, featuring the legendary Booker T Jones of Booker T. and the M.G’s. He performed with a rhythm section made up of alumni from the Stax Music Academy. He’s also set to be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Thursday night.
How this Memphis artist is spreading a message of unity using his Mexican heritage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We love to Celebrate Memphis. This month, we are honoring our Hispanic community. Meet a local artist spreading a message of unity through culture. Home is where the heart is, and no matter how far away, Jose Valverde carries home with him. “I left Mexico when...
“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program. The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men. They welcomed 200-plus boys...
Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country. "Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
How a crime investigator is making sure kids understand the reality of violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Shelby County Juvenile Court’s Annual Report, the number of juveniles admitted to detention due to complaints went down form 3,952 in 2012 to 689 in 2021. Meanwhile, homicides committed by juveniles have risen in 2021 - six times more than in 2012.
The Collierville Balloon Festival is back | Here's how you can join the fun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Collierville Balloon Festival organization visited Arlington Middle School to speak with students about ballooning as a sport and to offer hot air balloon rides ahead of the Collierville Balloon Festival happening Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. For...
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Missing Memphis 18-year-old found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
Memphians finish the route Eliza Fletcher always jogged before she was murdered
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, marked exactly a week since police said Cleotha Henderson abducted Eliza Fletcher while she was on her morning run. After all of the doom and gloom, people came together to celebrate Fletcher’s life by finishing her run for her on the route that she always took.
'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
Bartlett High cross country runner suffers heart attack after race in Florida
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett High School student athlete is recovering after suffering a heart attack during a cross country meet in Florida. According to the Bartlett High School Boys Cross Country booster club, 17-year-old Gabe Higginbottom had a heart attack after a cross country race in Pensacola on Sept. 10, 2022. They said he was taken to one hospital there before being transferred to a hospital in Gainsville by helicopter, where doctors found his right artery was blocked and two other blood clots. They said Higginbottom underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital in Florida.
Wynne shooting leaves pregnant woman, unborn child injured
WYNNE, Ark. — A pregnant woman and her unborn child were shot Monday evening in Wynne, according to the Wynne Police Department. According to police, officers were called to a home on Martin Luther King Street around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman bleeding in the hallway.
#MemphisStrong resonates with Memphis community after shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of Wednesday night's events, we wanted to shine a positive light on the city, so we asked some of our fellow Memphians, what does #memphisstrong mean to them?. 1. Lorenzo King - "Well Memphis is a good place for me, you know. I grew...
"Finish Liza's Run"| Honor Eliza and advocate for women's safety everywhere and at any time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As loved ones prepare to lay Memphis mother and teacher to rest after she was kidnapped and killed while taking her routine morning run, many have challenged themselves to “Finish Liza’s Run”, following the 8.2 mile running path that she was taking when she was abducted.
Here's how Volunteer Memphis is remembering 9/11
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many take time to recognize 9/11 terrorist attacks, remembering the many people who lost their lives and those who are no longer with us, some are also honoring law enforcement officials. Volunteer Memphis partnered with Costco, Evans Petree PC, Indian Community Fund of Greater Memphis,...
City Watch Alert issued for missing 70-year-old Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who they said walked away from his caregiver. He is 5’9” tall and about 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie with a white t-shirt, and black shoes.
Crumpy's is celebrating 31 years of business with $0.31 wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crumpy's Hotwings has been in business for 31 years, and now the business is celebrating. On Monday, Sept. 12, Crumpy's will be selling their wings for just $0.31. The owners said they will sell wings at the low price until they run out. Memphians can visit...
