ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Stax Museum of American Soul Music announces year-long celebration for 20th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Soulsville Foundation are ready to celebrate the museum’s 20th anniversary throughout 2023. The organizations announced the plans during a special event Wednesday afternoon, featuring the legendary Booker T Jones of Booker T. and the M.G’s. He performed with a rhythm section made up of alumni from the Stax Music Academy. He’s also set to be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Thursday night.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Memphis, TN
Obituaries
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
Person
St. Mary
WATN Local Memphis

Missing Memphis 18-year-old found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: Police said McIntosh has been found. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch Alert for an 18-year-old woman who they said went out with friends Sunday and never returned. MPD said Jasmine McIntosh was last seen Sept. 11, 2022, in the 200 block of Dixie...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Maternity#Sports Science#The University Of Memphis#The Daily Me
WATN Local Memphis

'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Bartlett High cross country runner suffers heart attack after race in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett High School student athlete is recovering after suffering a heart attack during a cross country meet in Florida. According to the Bartlett High School Boys Cross Country booster club, 17-year-old Gabe Higginbottom had a heart attack after a cross country race in Pensacola on Sept. 10, 2022. They said he was taken to one hospital there before being transferred to a hospital in Gainsville by helicopter, where doctors found his right artery was blocked and two other blood clots. They said Higginbottom underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital in Florida.
BARTLETT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
WATN Local Memphis

Here's how Volunteer Memphis is remembering 9/11

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many take time to recognize 9/11 terrorist attacks, remembering the many people who lost their lives and those who are no longer with us, some are also honoring law enforcement officials. Volunteer Memphis partnered with Costco, Evans Petree PC, Indian Community Fund of Greater Memphis,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy