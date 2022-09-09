The Prophetstown Park District has available petition packets, starting September 20th, for the April 4th, 2023 Consolidated Election for the Position of Board Commissioner. There are 3 Positions to be filled (3- Four year terms). Petitions will need to be turned in no sooner than December 12th, 2022 at 9 a.m. and no later than December 19th, 2022 at 5 p.m. to be on the ballot for the April 4th, 2023 Consolidated Election. You can obtain a packet at the Park District during the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by contacting Karyn Sommers-Buck (815)537-2093.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO