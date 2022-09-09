Read full article on original website
The DeNeve Name Returns To Local Real Estate
A local name, synonymous with Real Estate, is once again appearing on realty signs in the area; DeNeve. Larry Deneve worked in the business for many years before retiring in 2007. His grandson, Ben, recently joined the profession as an agent for RE/MAX Sauk Valley. “I have spent my whole...
Prophetstown Hires Veteran Officer
The Prophetstown City Council approved the hiring of veteran police officer Frank Hopes during their September meeting on Tuesday night. The police department is currently short staffed due to a resignation and illness. Hopes, who lives in Walnut, retired from the Sterling Police Department after 23 years and was most recently the school resource officer in Erie. He will be paid at a rate of $27 per hour and is slated to begin patrolling on October 10. Police Chief, Bruce Franks administered the oath of office to Hopes after he was approved by the Council.
Morrison Historical Society; Reagan-Thatcher Program
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Morrison Historical Society Board of Trustees will host Sean Sandrock, Sterling, IL, Tour Guide and Historian at the Ronald Reagan Birthplace & Museum, Tampico, IL. He will share an exciting initiative between Tampico and Grantham, England. President Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher were colleagues...
Lyndon Sept.; Fiber Project Set To Begin
Representatives from Strada Communications presented to the Lyndon Village Board on Tuesday night about their plan to begin installation of a fiber network in October. Company owner Scott Searl asked that the board provide ideas for a location for the company’s equipment cabinet, preferably on village property. He said in doing so, one of the village’s buildings will receive one gig service for free and any other municipal buildings would receive service at a discounted rate.
Whiteside County Health Department To Begin Offering Bivalent Booster Doses
The Whiteside County Health Department (WCHD) will begin offering updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 Bivalent Booster doses today (Tuesday, Sept. 13th). Bivalent boosters replace all previously approved boosters and are the only currently approved boosters for individuals 12 and older and may only be administered after completion of a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
PFPD Forms Strategic Planning Committee
The Prophetstown Fire Protection District approved the formation of a committee to begin work on a strategic plan for the district at their Monday night meeting. Trustee Jennifer Sleeman presented the idea last month to the trustees and membership and asked for each station and EMS to submit a name to represent them on the committee. Members include Trustee, Jennifer Sleeman, EMS staff member, Michelle Lukehart, Firefighter Trevor Richmond, Firefighter Bill Hartman, and Firefighter Thad Bramm.
Historic Lyndon Bridge Gets Colorful
During the off and on rains showers on Sunday, several rainbows were seen in the area but one in particular was especially picturesque. A Lyndon resident, was able to capture several images of a double rainbow as it appeared above the Historic Lyndon Bridge over the Rock River just before 6:00 Sunday evening.
Paint The Town This Saturday
Paint the Town online registration is an easy way to sign up and pick your squares to paint. Join us on Saturday, September 17, for Paint the Town. This year, Morrison’s one-of-a-kind family visual arts festival will feature 1,750 squares ready for painting by children, families, and artists of all ages. To pre-register to paint please visit www.paintthetownmorrison.com. Pre-registration cost is $20 per person and can be done up to 11AM on the day of the event. After 11AM the cost increases to $25 per person.
PPD Trustee Openings
The Prophetstown Park District has available petition packets, starting September 20th, for the April 4th, 2023 Consolidated Election for the Position of Board Commissioner. There are 3 Positions to be filled (3- Four year terms). Petitions will need to be turned in no sooner than December 12th, 2022 at 9 a.m. and no later than December 19th, 2022 at 5 p.m. to be on the ballot for the April 4th, 2023 Consolidated Election. You can obtain a packet at the Park District during the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by contacting Karyn Sommers-Buck (815)537-2093.
Rodeo This Saturday
The Whiteside County Fairgrounds will be the site of high school rodeo this Saturday. The two day event begins on Saturday at 9:00AM with a junior high rodeo followed by a high school event at 6:00PM. On Sunday, following a worship service at 8:00AM, both junior high and high schools...
Volleyball Panthers Defeat Morrison
The EP Panther Volleyball team picked up a TRAC West win on Tuesday night in Erie. The Panthers took the match over the Fillies in three close sets 25-18, 23-25, 25-23. The win moves EP’s record to 3-6 (1-3). They will travel to Riverdale on Thursday. Game Stats. Ace.
Pat’s Table Reconvenes
Pat’s Table, the bi-weekly gathering of community members at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church returned serving its first meal of the year on Monday night. Director, Amy Workman said she was pleased with the turnout whom enjoyed a delicious chicken spaghetti dish. The P.U.L.S.E Youth Group from Shalom Assembly...
Panther Football; Sherrard Post Game Comments (video)
Despite missing several starters including senior quarterback Jack Minssen, The EP Panthers did enough to take a 35-28 win over the Sherrard Tigers on Saturday. EP jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead and then held on for their second win of the season. The Panthers sealed the win by...
