HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Outer Banks Lighthouse Society is celebrating the 150th anniversary of one of its historic lighthouses. The Bodie Island Lighthouse was first lit on Oct. 1, 1872, after it was destroyed in the Civil War years earlier. This site has been a National Park since 2000. It is one of only ten lighthouses still standing that has a first-order Fresnel Lens - called the invention that saved a million ships.

HATTERAS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO