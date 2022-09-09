ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

WITN

Section of Havelock road to close Friday and Saturday mornings

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a road in Havelock is closing for part of the morning on Friday and Saturday. The City of Havelock says Miller Boulevard will be closed on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days. The city...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Cape Hatteras celebrating 150th anniversary of Bodie Island Lighthouse

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Outer Banks Lighthouse Society is celebrating the 150th anniversary of one of its historic lighthouses. The Bodie Island Lighthouse was first lit on Oct. 1, 1872, after it was destroyed in the Civil War years earlier. This site has been a National Park since 2000. It is one of only ten lighthouses still standing that has a first-order Fresnel Lens - called the invention that saved a million ships.
HATTERAS, NC
WITN

Havelock Chili Festival back for 40th anniversary

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Chili Festival is coming back this year for its 40th anniversary. The Havelock Chili Committee says it will be celebrating its 40th year after a two-year break. The festival is meant to support local causes and is run by volunteers. In the last 5...
HAVELOCK, NC
Manns Harbor, NC
Swan Quarter, NC
Southport, NC
Cedar Island, NC
Ocracoke, NC
WITN

Nonprofit organizations expand to serve more people in need

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Outreach organizations in several parts of Eastern Carolina have expanded resources after seeing an increased need for food security due to record high inflation hikes. Martha’s Mission Cupboard of Morehead City has added a 24/7 accessible “blessing box” outside of its building for nonperishable toiletries...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Beaufort County with about $130,000 worth of drugs

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is behind bars after Beaufort County law enforcement found him with about $130,000 worth of drugs. Beaufort County deputies and Washington police officers found Michael Morgan with Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, and digital scales. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs is...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

