Tri-cities, WA

All Senior Picnic postponed for smoke

The All Senior Picnic planned for Sept. 15 in Richland has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. The picnic is sponsored by Active4Life, which said it will announce a new date soon. The Washington Department of Ecology rated the air quality in the Tri-Cities as unhealthy...
RICHLAND, WA
HuffPost

Weather Helping, But Threat From Western Fires Persists

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
OREGON STATE
railfan.com

Wildfires Disrupt Amtrak, Freight Railroads in the Cascades

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Two major wildfires, one of the dozens currently burning across the Pacific Northwest, disrupted rail traffic along BNSF Railway and Union Pacific main lines and Washington and Oregon this weekend. Near Skykomish, Washington, along BNSF’s Scenic Subdivision (former Great Northern) the 7,660-acre Bolt Creek Fire forced...
SKYKOMISH, WA
KOMO News

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State

Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
98.3 The KEY

Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex

When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
TACOMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

