Read full article on original website
Related
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. Simple ways to protect yourself
PNNL research shows steps to improve indoor air quality also can cut summer cooling bills.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
All Senior Picnic postponed for smoke
The All Senior Picnic planned for Sept. 15 in Richland has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. The picnic is sponsored by Active4Life, which said it will announce a new date soon. The Washington Department of Ecology rated the air quality in the Tri-Cities as unhealthy...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington state ranks No. 2 in ‘quiet quitting’ study
Today’s workforce has introduced a new term that you may or may not have heard about — “quiet quitting.”. Quiet quitting describes an employee who does not leave their job but refuses to do anything beyond their basic duties or job description. It has been popularized alongside the term “great resignation.”
HuffPost
Weather Helping, But Threat From Western Fires Persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
Air quality hits unhealthy levels. Tri-Citians told to prepare for more smoky days ahead
Schools advised to cancel outdoor athletics and other activities if air quality continues to be unhealthy.
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
If WA ‘Lowest’ COVID Death Rates, Why State of Emergency So Long?
IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) This is an opinion-editorial piece on Newstalk870.am and 610KONA.com. Despite having the...
railfan.com
Wildfires Disrupt Amtrak, Freight Railroads in the Cascades
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Two major wildfires, one of the dozens currently burning across the Pacific Northwest, disrupted rail traffic along BNSF Railway and Union Pacific main lines and Washington and Oregon this weekend. Near Skykomish, Washington, along BNSF’s Scenic Subdivision (former Great Northern) the 7,660-acre Bolt Creek Fire forced...
KOMO News
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richland engineers create first-ever commercial hydrogen generator prototype
RICHLAND, Wash. — A step toward getting clean, fossil-fuel free gas is through hydrogen fuel. The main problem getting in the way of that, is it’s costly. Getting hydrogen fuel is soon to be a problem for the past. “Hydrogen at the filling stations; it’s terribly expensive. It’s...
Tri-Cities NASA astronaut returned to her high school. Here’s what students wanted to know
“Putting yourself out there is the most important part,” she told students.
Washington Corrections Dept. Fined $84,400 for Poor Tuberculosis Safety Amid Outbreak
Washington Department of Corrections failed to provide workers with N-95 respirator fit testing during the worst tuberculosis outbreak in the state in 20 years and will be fined $84,400, the Department of Labor & Industries announced Monday. An investigation by L&I found that workers at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center...
Multiple tribal fishery disasters declared in Washington, West Coast tribes awarded $17 million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced nearly $17.5 million will be used to address fishery disasters that occurred in multiple tribal salmon fisheries on the West Coast from 2014 to 2019, including Washington. “Sustainable and resilient fisheries play a vital role in helping tribal communities put food on the...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
Washington Judge Suffers Heart Attack after Convicted Axe Murderer Places Hex
When someone brings up serial killers in Washington most people think of Ted Bundy or the Green River Killer, Gary Leon Ridgeway, not Jake Bird. Jake Bird’s story is wildly gruesome and eerie because not only is he responsible for hacking a mother and daughter to death with an axe in Tacoma, Washington in 1947 during a burglary gone bad, but he is also suspected of killing over 46 other people throughout the United States making him one the worst serial killers ever.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0