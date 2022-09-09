Read full article on original website
Related
Fair schedule for Wed. Sept 14
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wednesday is Shop 'Til You Drop day at the Kansas State Fair. Participating vendors are offering discounts on selected merchandise. You can pick up a flyer at the gate for the list. TobyMac is the headliner at the Nex-Tech Grandstand. His concert will start at 8...
Thursday will be a busy one again at state fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After some very busy days, things slowed down a little bit Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair. Traditionally, the weekdays are a little slower, but during Wednesday’s board meeting, everyone enjoyed a little slowdown. Attendance for Tuesday was still strong with the carnival reporting about $55,000 in sales, which is higher than previous years.
Tasty Tuesday highlights day 5 of Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There are three things to love about the Kansas State Fair: food, food, and — well — food. Tuesday is your chance to sample some of the best fair food around with the annual Tasty Tuesday promotion. Many of the food vendors will be offering smaller portions of their best delights for just $2. A list of participating food vendors is available at the gate when you enter. Participants can find new favorites or go back to resample ones they enjoy.
adastraradio.com
Shop ‘Til You Drop Wednesday at the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Among Wednesday’s special events at the Kansas State Fair is the Veteran’s Military Appreciation Breakfast at 9 a.m. at the Encampment Building. Gate hours are from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, with the Midway open from Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Free Stage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dollar day dynamite for fair on Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The numbers for Dillons Dollar Day were strong Monday at the Kansas State Fair. There were 12,235 $1 tickets sold and 15,600 scans of Plus Cards. When you count in people who already used their full price scans and RVs and comp tickets, over 33,000 people attended Monday.
KCTV 5
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
fortscott.biz
Local 4-Hers Win Third Place at Kansas State Fair Crops Judging
Southwind District 4-H Crops Judging Team Wins 3rd Place at the Kansas State Fair. On Saturday , September 10, 4-H’ers from the Southwind District 4-H program participated in the Kansas State Fair Crops Judging Contest. They competed as both individuals and as a team in the Senior Division. The participants were Carly Kramer, Abigail Meiwes, Henry Kramer, and Kason Botts. Carly and Abigail are seniors and to make a senior team, Henry and Kason agreed to judge in the older division. These members did a great job at the contest winning as the 3rd place team. Individually, Carly Kramer was 8th, Abigail Meiwes was 10th, Henry Kramer was 11th, and Kason Botts received 21st. Congratulations to our Southwind 4-H’ers!
These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend
When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wichitaonthecheap.com
Apple and Peach Picking Around Wichita Kansas
Nothing says fall like picking apples with your family at a local orchard. With all the city’s hustle and bustle – it’s important to switch things up with the family and get out and enjoy the fresh fall. air! There are several great apple and peach orchards...
hutchcollegian.com
Stewart back in action
While former Reno County detective Sheldon Stewart may have physically hung up the badge, he carries with him his 25 years of law enforcement as he accepts the position to be the new Department 2 Co-Chair at Hutchinson Community College. Department 2, which covers Agriculture, Ag-Diesel, Automation and Electric Technology,...
YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas
The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $25 adoption event on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to #BringHomeHappiness. Adult dogs and kittens will be $25. Adult cats will be pick your price. The KHS is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs […]
360wichita.com
Is Weed Legal in Kansas? Everything You Need to Know
Do Kansas weed laws allow you to grow, buy, sell, or possess cannabis?. If any of these activities have crossed your mind, you need to learn more about the plant’s legality in the Sunflower State. Otherwise, you could end up with fines or time behind bars. If cultivation is...
Veteran from Hays goes back in time
Gerhart "Gary" Albrecht was an engine chief who also flew missions over Korea and later over Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.
KAKE TV
Kansas professor says higher prices could be on the way
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bad situation is getting worse. Wall Street had its worst day since June 2020. The Dow dropped more than 1,250 points and the consumer price index keeps going up. "All the things I use to get for $2 are now $3, $3.50. In less than...
Wichita roads will close for railroad repairs
The Kansas & Oklahoma (K&O) Railroad plans to begin maintenance work on the railroad tracks and crossings east of the Arkansas River and south of Lincoln.
WIBW
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
ksal.com
Late Nights and Big Fights
At approximately 2:30am on September 13th officers were called to a possible battery situation in the 1400 block of Derby. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL news that a group of individuals who work together went out to a local bar for drinks. After some time they went to Dante Peet’s home for an after party in the 1400 block of Derby.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Issabelle 'Izzy' Dieker
There is concern for teenager Issabelle ‘Izzy’ Dieker, who was last seen on Sept. 7, 2022, in Wichita. The 15-year-old is believed to be a runaway. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Sept. 7, 2022. Age when reported missing: 15. Height then: 5’4’’. Weight then: 130...
Comments / 0