Florida State

Opposing Views on the National Guard at Florida Prisons

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
 5 days ago

A state representative and an often outspoken Tampa Bay area sheriff are dueling over Governor DeSantis' plan to send the National Guard into Florida's prison system to help "fill the gap" with a staffing shortage.

Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) calls it a stop-gap and says it could affect hurricane preparedness. "In a best-case scenario," Driscoll said, "even if the governor approves this plan, we could be back in the same situation nine months later."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd supports the plan and had a scathing response to Driskell. "Shame on you for standing up and throwing rocks and throwing bombs without solutions."

There are currently thousands of vacancies within the Dept. of Corrections, and Judd is encouraging people to apply, calling it a "noble" profession. And the sheriff says that correction officers' pay is being increased and that using the guard in support roles is just a temporary measure until new hires join the prison system.

Photo: Getty Images

