inkfreenews.com
Rex J. Drudge
Rex was born Jan. 15, 1933, in Kosciusko County, to the late Orville L. Drudge and Mary Jane (Stickler) Drudge. He married on June 30, 1956, in Claypool, to Alma G. Setser; she preceded him in death on June 29, 2016. Rex was a 1951 graduate of Claypool High School....
inkfreenews.com
Peggy Lou Eaton — PENDING
Peggy Lou Eaton, 83, rural Mentone, died at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. Arrangements are pending at King Memorial Home.
inkfreenews.com
Elsie M. Platz
Elsie M. Platz, 88, Warsaw, died at 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Wheatfield, to William E. and Eva (Freel) Van Dusen. On Oct. 1, 1955, she married Everell L. Platz, and he died Nov. 27, 2007. Surviving...
inkfreenews.com
James Leland Huffman
James Leland Huffman, 88, Roann, died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home in Roann. He was born April 22, 1934. He married Connie Haag on Nov. 26, 1952; she survives in Roann. He is also survived by his four children, Karen (Lance) Simmons, Lakewood, Calif., Douglas...
inkfreenews.com
Starla Campbell — PENDING
Starla Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Phyllis V. Boocher
Phyllis V. Boocher, 92, formally of Bremen/Wyatt, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Elwood Health and Living, Elwood. Phyllis was born April 9, 1930, to Howard and Florence Silvey. She married the love of her life, Robert Boocher, on May 23, 1948. He preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2009. While raising her six children, she worked for Holiday Rambler for 13 years until her retirement.
inkfreenews.com
Carol Ardell Howard
Carol Ardell Howard, 80, Fishers, formerly of North Manchester, died at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Harbour Manor Health & Living Community, Noblesville. She was born Feb. 16, 1942. She married Laymon Howard on May 13, 1961; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son,...
inkfreenews.com
Jim Wilson — UPDATED
Jim Wilson, 86, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Wendell James Arno Wilson or “Jim,” as most people knew him, was born Aug. 1, 1936. On June 29, 1958, Jim married Vy Davis; she survives in Warsaw. He is also survived by his four...
inkfreenews.com
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank
Hester Ann Brouwer Ross Shank, 82, Warsaw, died Sept. 7, 2022. She was born Aug. 4, 1940. She is survived by four siblings, Derek Brouwer (Sue), James (Martha), Barbara Straayer (Dan) and Diana DeGroot (Dennis); four daughters, Debra Marvel, Kimberly Turner, Robin Truitt (Wit) and Julie Heckaman Shepherd (Casey); and 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
inkfreenews.com
Marcella ‘Marcy’ Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, Big Lake in rural Noble County, died at 12:39 Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home in Big Lake. She was born Jan. 5, 1936. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, aka “George Duncan.” He preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Stephanie J. Brommer
Stephanie J. Brommer, 56, Columbia City, died Saturday morning, Sept. 10, 2022, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Feb. 25, 1966. On Aug. 5, 2000, she married Steven M. Brommer; he survives. Stephanie is also survived by her son, Chris Mullins; daughters, Kayla (JC Smith) Slagal, Abbey...
inkfreenews.com
Kettleheads HomebrewFest Saturday Sept. 24 In Warsaw
WARSAW – The Kosciusko Kettleheads homebrew club will be hosting the 11th annual HomebrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Warsaw. The event will be on Buffalo Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Combined Community Services to help with their local humanitarian efforts. Patrons will receive...
inkfreenews.com
Echoes’ Tractor Drive Honors Kurt Miller
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — For the third year, the Echoes of the Past took to the country roads of Kosciusko and Fulton Counties to honor Kurt Miller. 25 tractors, including club and non-club members, were on hand to participate in the 20-mile tractor drive. Drivers from as far away as Lucerne came to support the Millers in honoring their son along with the club.
inkfreenews.com
Marilyn Y. Wesseling — UPDATED
Marilyn Y. Wesseling, 83, North Webster, died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born Aug. 7, 1939. She is survived by her children, Sheila (Rick) Swope, Pierceton and Jim (David) Hall, Goshen; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice Martin, Lawton, Mich.; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Packer, Whitakers, N.C.
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Ann King — UPDATED
Ruth Ann King, 78, Warsaw, died Sept. 8, 2022. She was born May 4, 1944. On May 13, 1967, she married Barry King; he survives. Ruth Ann is also survived by her daughters, René (Tomás) Moreno, Chicago, Ill., Julie (Max) Courtney, St. Augustine, Fla., Heather (Josh) Gunter, Avon Lake, Ohio, Andrea (Nathan) Davis, Dodge City, Kan. and Amy (Scott) Shepherd, Litchfield, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and three younger siblings.
inkfreenews.com
Cecil Andrew Guess — UPDATED
Cecil Andrew Guess, 80, Argos, died at 5:10 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, in Majestic Care, Sheridan. He was born Nov. 10, 1941. On Aug. 26, 2000, he married Sharon L. Edwards; she survives in Argos. He is survived by his sons, Johnny (Cheyenne) Guess, Argos and Jeremy (Monica) Smith, Greenwood;...
inkfreenews.com
William Lee Harmon Jr.
William “Bill” Lee Harmon Jr., 67, Wabash, died at 6:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born July 28, 1955. He is survived by his mother, Jane Harmon; son, William Harmon III; and sister, Barbara Wilhelm, all of Wabash. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service...
inkfreenews.com
Marlene K. Fugate — UPDATED
Marlene K. Fugate (Spiegel), 68, Warsaw and longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born in Warsaw, Indiana on December 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Harold and Marjorie Spiegel (Angel). She attended Wawasee High School....
inkfreenews.com
Dennis Lee Young
Dennis Lee Young, 74, Bourbon, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in his home in Bourbon. Dennis was born Nov. 7, 1947. He married Nina Greenlee on March 21, 1970; she survives in Bourbon. Dennis is also survived by his daughter, Melissa Frushour, Bourbon; his son, Thomas Young, Elkhart; his granddaughter;...
inkfreenews.com
Jon M. Eckhart
Jon M. Eckhart, 77, died Sept. 9, 2022, in Elkhart. He was born April 9, 1945. He is survived by a son, Shan (Michelle) Lentine; three siblings, Judy (Don) Fackelman, Rob (Karen) Eckhart and Scott (Merrianne) Eckhart; and two grandchildren. Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
