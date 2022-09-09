ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery

Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Step Inside Upstate New York's Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]

Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?

The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever

The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
This Is #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In New York State

Do you drive the most stolen car in New York State? You could be driving the vehicle that landed in the top spot on New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels' list, which ranks the most stolen cars of the year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together the list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state based on data it analyzed. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
Tax Relief Checks Headed to Low-Income New Yorkers

Additional tax relief is being made available for low-income New Yorkers and families. The State Department of Taxation and Finance will soon be sending out direct financial assistance to 1.75 million residents who receive the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. The checks should be received by the end of October.
