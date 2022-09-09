Read full article on original website
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
The Hike-Worthy Tallest Points In Each Southern Tier County
Last weekend, I had a conversation with a friend of mine that was visiting from Florida. He's originally from here and he told me that the one thing that he misses about New York are the hills and the beautiful scenery...especially in the Fall. Since then, I've begun to look...
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes
Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Is This A Dancing Bug? What’s With The White Fuzz On Trees In NY
Looks may be deceiving, but that stuff on your tree isn't just white wool blowing in the wind. If you've walked through your backyard or into the woods, you've probably seen these little white fluffy things before. Many might think its fur, feathers or even mold, but it's none of these.
Did You Know New York State Has A Crocodile Statue?
When you think crocodiles or alligators New York generally doesn't come to mind. Maybe it will for you now. If you take the trip to New York City, you will spot the crocodile on the ground at the Brooklyn Polytechnic University building:. At the entrance to the university is a...
Step Inside Upstate New York’s Only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum [PHOTOS]
Located inside an absolutely beautiful and fully restored historic old City Hall in Corning is The Rockwell Museum, Upstate New York's only Smithsonian Affiliate. The Rockwell Museum holds the distinction of currently being Upstate New York’s only Smithsonian Affiliate and houses an outstanding collection of Western and Native American art. Although the museum is on the smaller side, it is packed with world-class art that isn’t often found in small towns such as Corning.
This Upstate New York Man Duped Britain and the World
He walked around all chummy in tweed caps, a supposed “expert” on everything relating to the British royal family when he was just a boy from Upstate New York. A boy who literally duped the world. Thomas James Mace-Archer-Mills was born Thomas James Muscatello on August 18, 1979,...
Do Not Miss These 13 ‘Off the Grid’ Upstate New York Museums!
While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them. Here we...
Upstate NY Ice Cream Named Best in the World! Which Flavors Won Big?
The 2022 World Dairy Expo, the 55th annual edition of the event, is set to take place from Sunday, October 2nd through Friday, October 7th, but the judging has already taken place. Every year, the best dairy products in the world are brought together, and judged against one another, and one submission in each category is given the prestigious title of "Best in the World".
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
No Joke: Bodies Are Buried in This New York Home Depot Parking Lot
There are people buried in this Long Island Home Depot parking lot. Yes, really. Well, it might be more accurate to say that this Home Depot parking lot was constructed around an old graveyard. But regardless of the semantics, it's pretty damn weird. Sitting along the Jericho Turnpike is a...
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
Buying a Gun in New York is Now More Traceable Than Ever
The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm. I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"
Pa. Turnpike Reports Millions in Unpaid/Collected Tolls
According to a report in the Associated Press, the amount of yearly uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike grew by nearly 50 percent last year. A new government audit is urging the Turnpike Commission to address the problem and make changes to improve its finances. According to the AP report,...
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
This Is #1 Most Stolen Vehicle In New York State
Do you drive the most stolen car in New York State? You could be driving the vehicle that landed in the top spot on New York State's Top 10 'Hot Wheels' list, which ranks the most stolen cars of the year. The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together the list of the top 10 most stolen cars in every state based on data it analyzed. The National Insurance Crime Bureau, which has its headquarters in Des Plaines, Illinois,
12 Stunning Southern Tier Vintage Cars You Can Find On Facebook Marketplace
There's something about a classic car or truck. So many vehicles from years past were truly magnificent machines on four wheels. Most ended up being junked, but as you can see everywhere in the USA, restored vehicles dating back to when they first started rolling out of the assembly plants.
