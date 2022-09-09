Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jennifer Lawrence Slams 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne as 'Evil' Who Needs Help
Jennifer Lawrence, one of the most famous Real Housewives superfans in Hollywood, shared her thoughts on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and controversial star Erika Jayne over the weekend. Lawrence called Jayne "evil" in a new interview with Variety and said she needs to hire a publicist. Jayne and her husband, former lawyer Thomas Girardi, have been at the center of several legal controversies, including allegations of embezzling funds meant for clients.
Popculture
Showtime Comedy Series Canceled After 2 Seasons
Showtime canceled the critically praised comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, starring Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. The series ran for two seasons and was inspired by their 2017 digital series. Showtime has not made a decision yet on the future of Vanessa Bayer's I Love That For You, which served as the lead-in for Flatbush Misdemeanors.
Popculture
'Manifest' Season 4 Release Date Revealed
Manifest is set to make its landing on Netflix soon. Fansided noted that the show's Season 4 premiere has special significance for the show. Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on Nov. 4, which marks the day that Flight 828 landed on the series. Not only did Netflix share the...
Popculture
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Reveals 90-Pound Weight Loss
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating a 90-lb. weight loss as The Talk premieres its 13th season on CBS. The longtime co-host, 58, revealed to PEOPLE in a new interview that she's been on a wellness journey over the past year and a half that's kept her from needing to undergo gastric bypass surgery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popculture
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer, Dead at 51
R&B singer Jesse Powell has died. He was 51. Powell was best known for his 1999 hit "You," which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Gary, Indiana native was the older brother of sisters Trina Powell and Tamara Powell, who had their own hit with "What'd You Come Here For?" in 1998.
Popculture
'The Conners' Trying to Bring Back Beloved 'Roseanne' Character
The Conners Season 5 will be a turning point for the show, which started off as simply a Roseanne spinoff without Roseanne Barr and has morphed into its own show. Michael Fishman, who has played D.J. Conner since he was 6 years old, is not returning, but there still could be a big surprise Roseanne return. Executive producer Bruce Helford also said they are hoping to bring back Estelle Parsons.
Popculture
HBO Max Renews Comedy Series for Season 2
HBO Max renewed the critically acclaimed comedy series Rap Sh!t for a second season on Monday. The series was created by Insecure star Issa Rae and features KaMillion and Aida Osman. The first season was released between July 21 and Sept. 1. In Rap Sh!t, estranged high school friends Mia...
Popculture
'The View' Co-Hosts Stunned After Making Major Observation About Whoopi Goldberg
The View hosts have been sitting alongside Whoopi Goldberg for years, but they finally noticed something peculiar about her. She has no eyebrows! Goldberg, 66, said she has not had eyebrows since she was a child. The topic came up when the hosts were discussing the current "no brow" trend that stars like Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, and Kendall Jenner are following during the Sept. 13 episode.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
Matthew McConaughey Movie Scrapped Weeks Before Production
A Matthew McConaughey sports drama that was set to pair the Oscar winner with former Last Man Standing star Kaitlyn Dever as his daughter was canceled at almost the last minute. Skydance, the company that co-produces the Mission: Impossible movies with Paramount, pulled the plug on Dallas Sting six weeks before cameras were set to roll. Kari Skogland, who directed episodes of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, was hired to direct.
Popculture
Pete Davidson's Sister Pays Tribute to Their Dad on 9/11
Pete Davidson's sister, Casey Davidson, is paying tribute to their father, Scott Davidson, on the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11. Casey, 24, remembered their father on Instagram Sunday with photos of the late FDNY firefighter, who was only 33 when he became one of the many first responders to become victim to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Popculture
Emmys 2022: Nominees and Winners List (Live Updates)
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards happens on Monday night. SNL star Kenan Thompson is hosting, while the show steps into a new frontier by streaming live for the first time on Peacock. The 2022 Emmys are sure to still pack in jokes about Will Smith, pop culture references about current...
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'Bachelorette': Michelle Young Caught DMing 'Very Famous Country Music Singer' Ahead of Breakup
The Bachelorette star Nayte Olukoya claims he caught his ex, Michelle Young, sending private direct messages to a "very famous country singer." The alleged incident played a part in his trust issues with Young. Olukoya, 28, and Young, 29, broke up in June, less than a year after they got engaged during The Bachelorette Season 18 finale in December 2021.
Popculture
New 'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Members Reveal Gift From Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo is making sure to give a warm welcome to the next class of Grey's Anatomy stars. Newcomers Midori Francis and Niko Tehro, who play incoming interns Mika and Lucas in the upcoming 19th season of the ABC medical drama, revealed to Entertainment Tonight Monday the thoughtful welcome gift the actress and executive producer presented to them.
Popculture
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Spark Dating Rumors
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid going to be Hollywood's next "it" couple? According to PEOPLE, the pair are sparking dating rumors. The report was released shortly after DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship. Multiple sources have told PEOPLE that DeCaprio and Hadid have been hanging out in...
Landlines by Raynor Winn review – back on the trail
The author of The Salt Path returns with another heartwarming odyssey, this time on one of the wildest walks in Britain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Metal Musician Dave Sherman Dead at 55
Heavy metal musician Dave Sherman, who played in bands such as Spirit Caravan and The Obsessed, has died at the age of 55. According to Metal Injection, Sherman's death had been talked about on Sept. 6, but no official confirmation had been made. Eventually, on the Spirit Caravan Facebook page, the band confirmed the reports, writing in a post, "REST IN PEACE DAVE SHERMAN. RIDE THE CARAVAN TO THE SKY!"
Jimmy Kimmy apologises to Quinta Brunson for ‘stealing’ Emmys moment
Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for “stealing your moment” after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to...
Comments / 1