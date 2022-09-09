ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuxedo Park, NY

101.5 WPDH

Local Brewery Unveils Secret Code Word to Sample Ultra-Rare Brew

A limited-release beer that's brewed with the help of the Hudson River will be made available to only a select group of local beer lovers. Since opening up just a decade ago, Mill House Brewing Company has quickly become one of the most popular local breweries. After starting with a small brewery at the restaurant on Mill Street, the company built a larger facility in Pougkeepsie to keep up with demand. Not only can you get Mill House beer at most restaurants, but cans of Mill House beer can now be purchased at retailers in New York as well as other surrounding states.
BEACON, NY
Travel Maven

This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time

Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
New York City, NY
Tuxedo Park, NY
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Newburgh antique store attracting national attention

Newburgh’s Vintage Emporium is heaven to antique enthusiasts. More than 40 vendors, each with their own uniquely-decorated specialty shops, fill out the 11,000-square foot space. Co-owners Anthony Vesnaver and Matt Smith say their journey started when they became vendors there in 2016. “I’ve worked in various vintage aspects in...
NEWBURGH, NY
Big Frog 104

Spend Halloween Night at NY Hotel So Haunted You Need to Sign Waiver

Are you brave enough to sleep with spirits at a hotel in New York that is so haunted you have to sign a waiver to stay? How about on Halloween night?. Nestled in the foothills of the Shawangunk Mountains in the small town of Napanoch, New York is the Haunted Shanley Hotel. The historic Bed & Breakfast is so haunted children aren't allowed to spend the night.
101.5 WPDH

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival

It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY

Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley’s Biggest Yard Sale Ever Is this Weekend

I must admit that I had kind of a lazy summer. I really didn’t do a whole lot of anything, and to be truthful, that’s just fine with me. One thing I did do, and have done every summer for years, is to go to yard sales. Even though there is nothing I need, I still love to go to a good yard sale. You never know when you’ll spot a treasure that you didn’t know you needed but now love. Or maybe even get a great buy on something worth way more than they’re asking.
STORMVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
New Jersey 101.5

The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea

Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away

This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
The Staten Island Advance

They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

