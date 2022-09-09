Read full article on original website
Flaming Grill & Modern Buffet Now Open in East Hanover, NJMarilyn JohnsonEast Hanover, NJ
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel Maven
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Beer Lover’s Dream: What Local Favorites to Expect at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
The Annual Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is Returning to River Front Park in Beacon, NY! It will take place on September 17th. That's this Saturday! There is going to be a wide variety of drinks offered, but here is a little guide to the local Hudson Valley companies that will be sampling at the event.
Local Brewery Unveils Secret Code Word to Sample Ultra-Rare Brew
A limited-release beer that's brewed with the help of the Hudson River will be made available to only a select group of local beer lovers. Since opening up just a decade ago, Mill House Brewing Company has quickly become one of the most popular local breweries. After starting with a small brewery at the restaurant on Mill Street, the company built a larger facility in Pougkeepsie to keep up with demand. Not only can you get Mill House beer at most restaurants, but cans of Mill House beer can now be purchased at retailers in New York as well as other surrounding states.
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
Unlock the Mysteries of ‘Tarryhollow’ History this Fall with a Tour
All things fall are starting to harvest (yeah, went there) here in the Hudson Valley, so in between your hay rides and pumpkin picking adventures, why not consider getting a bit of a history lesson during a walking tour in one of the Hudson Valley's most popular historic towns. Serving...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Newburgh antique store attracting national attention
Newburgh’s Vintage Emporium is heaven to antique enthusiasts. More than 40 vendors, each with their own uniquely-decorated specialty shops, fill out the 11,000-square foot space. Co-owners Anthony Vesnaver and Matt Smith say their journey started when they became vendors there in 2016. “I’ve worked in various vintage aspects in...
Spend Halloween Night at NY Hotel So Haunted You Need to Sign Waiver
Are you brave enough to sleep with spirits at a hotel in New York that is so haunted you have to sign a waiver to stay? How about on Halloween night?. Nestled in the foothills of the Shawangunk Mountains in the small town of Napanoch, New York is the Haunted Shanley Hotel. The historic Bed & Breakfast is so haunted children aren't allowed to spend the night.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York Claims 3rd Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley is claiming a third victim. New Yorkers are helping the family. The Long Island woman who jumped into White Lake near Bethel in Sullivan County last month to try and save two of her family members has died. Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake...
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Celebrate Local Bounty at Enormous Ulster County Festival
It’s getting to be that time of the year. Harvest time. And the Hudson Valley has a great bounty of delicious local produce and more. When you live in a place like the Hudson Valley, what’s the best way to celebrate the harvest? With a festival, of course. And there is a doozy of a festival happening in Ulster County in just a couple of weeks.
See Fall Foliage & Visit a Victorian Town on This Gorgeous Hudson River Cruise
Among the many reasons why fall is—for many people—the best season in New York is witnessing the foliage change in all of its beauty. If road trips to chase the changing colors aren't your things, though, a foliage cruise might just be what you need. Starting next weekend,...
Top Rated Restaurant Opening New BBQ Joint in Fishkill, NY
Signs promoting a new restaurant coming to East Fishkill have got a lot of people curious about the new eatery. What is it and what kind of food do they offer?. The Hudson Valley isn't short on amazing restaurants and bars. We're about to get one more very soon. If you've been driving in downtown East Fishkill then you may have noticed a massive sign in front of a building that is currently being renovated. The sign on Main Street says 'Beast Fishkill' and it has a lot of residents wondering what the place is about.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
The Hudson Valley’s Biggest Yard Sale Ever Is this Weekend
I must admit that I had kind of a lazy summer. I really didn’t do a whole lot of anything, and to be truthful, that’s just fine with me. One thing I did do, and have done every summer for years, is to go to yard sales. Even though there is nothing I need, I still love to go to a good yard sale. You never know when you’ll spot a treasure that you didn’t know you needed but now love. Or maybe even get a great buy on something worth way more than they’re asking.
Fabulous Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
The NJ millionaire who owned a Da Vinci painting and had no idea
Imagine owning a painting by one of the greatest masters of all time and having no idea of its value. Or who really painted it. And especially if you ran into financial troubles. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one of Paterson‘s wealthiest residents, Catholina Lambert, an English-born silk maker...
New Jersey’s Absolute Best And Most Amazing Steakhouse Has Been Announced
New Jersey is home to some of the finest restaurants in the entire country, and that includes some really great steakhouses. The question is, which one of the many great steakhouses we have in the Garden State would be considered the top steakhouse in the entire state?. That is exactly...
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
Fun Fall Weekends Planned for Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Are you looking for a fun weekend event that the whole family can enjoy? There are lots of festivals that are family friendly, but every single weekend in October is special at Locust Grove in Poughkeepsie. The kids will love it, and I have a feeling you will too. It’s...
They ranked the best pizzas in the world . . . a place in Manhattan tied Italy for first – but Staten Island didn’t make it! We kid you not.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A globe-trotting pizza-tasting panel has declared the earth’s top 100 pie destinations. Spoiler alert: no Staten Island parlors landed on the list of taste-makers from the gastro guide “50 Top Pizza.”. A handful of Borough of Parks’ pizzaiolo wondered, essentially, what the crust?...
