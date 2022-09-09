ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Former Buffalo Police Dept. employee sentenced for fraudulently collecting OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Former Buffalo Police Department employee was sentenced to fraudulently collecting overtime pay on Wednesday morning. Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and ordered to make restitution to the City of Buffalo, which she did at sentencing.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two Salamanca residents charged with larceny and conspiracy

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Salamanca residents were arrested following robbery and attempted car theft Wednesday in Jamestown. Deven J. Redeye, 26, and Elsie I. Redeye, 19, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Jamestown Police Department. Around noon on Sept. 13, the two attempted to steal property from an unlocked car in a parking lot […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

17-year-old stabbed at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition tonight after being stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts this afternoon. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old is in custody. Buffalo police say the stabbing happened right inside of a classroom at the school this afternoon.
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

The tentative return to Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Cheektowaga Police make arrest in burglary cases

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they have arrested a man wanted in several burglaries in the town. David Wyatt, 30, is charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police say they received reports in September...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York

There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
