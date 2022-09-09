Read full article on original website
Related
Former Buffalo Police Dept. employee sentenced for fraudulently collecting OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Former Buffalo Police Department employee was sentenced to fraudulently collecting overtime pay on Wednesday morning. Monica Lalley, 54, of Buffalo, who pled guilty in June to Official Misconduct, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge. She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and ordered to make restitution to the City of Buffalo, which she did at sentencing.
Former Buffalo PD employee sentenced for overtime fraud
The June 15 plea came the same day her non-jury trial was set to begin. She also resigned from her job the same day, the DA's office said.
Buffalo man facing a murder charge in connection to shooting in June
The shooting occurred on June 18 inside a vehicle that was parked on Bailey Avenue near Berkshire Avenue.
Man arrested in connection to carjacking, kidnapping incidents in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department said an 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with two separate carjacking and kidnapping incidents. Police said the alleged suspect Josue Lubala, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree kidnapping, two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man accused of killing his boyfriend
If convicted, Jonathan Whitsett faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
Two Salamanca residents charged with larceny and conspiracy
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Salamanca residents were arrested following robbery and attempted car theft Wednesday in Jamestown. Deven J. Redeye, 26, and Elsie I. Redeye, 19, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Jamestown Police Department. Around noon on Sept. 13, the two attempted to steal property from an unlocked car in a parking lot […]
Former BPD report technician sentenced for fraudulently collecting overtime pay
A former Buffalo Police Department report technician has been sentenced for fraudulently collecting overtime pay.
A Female Teenage Student Was Stabbed Inside A Buffalo School
A female teenage student was stabbed by another teen at a Buffalo School on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Buffalo Police are investigating the incident, which happened just after noon. The altercation happened inside a classroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts, located at 75 W Huron Street in Buffalo.
Teen stabbed inside Buffalo school
Buffalo Police say a 16 year old girl is in custody after stabbing a 17 year old girl inside the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts on West Huron Tuesday afternoon.
wutv29.com
17-year-old stabbed at Buffalo school
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition tonight after being stabbed by another student at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts this afternoon. Buffalo police say a 16-year-old is in custody. Buffalo police say the stabbing happened right inside of a classroom at the school this afternoon.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Sweet Avenue
The shooting occurred around 5:15 a.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Sweet Avenue. A 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot in his right foot and transported to ECMC where police described him as stable.
Man in critical condition following Monday evening shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the first block of Shirley Avenue for report of a shooting. Detectives say one man was shot while outside. The victim was taken to ECMC where he...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
Buffalo man admits to killing woman inside his apartment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty for causing the death of a woman more than two years ago. Antonio B. Lee, 33, plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in State Supreme Court. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Less admitted that he caused...
The tentative return to Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
Cheektowaga Police make arrest in burglary cases
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police say they have arrested a man wanted in several burglaries in the town. David Wyatt, 30, is charged with Attempted Burglary, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Burglar Tools, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Police say they received reports in September...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time for fatally stabbing a woman. Antonio B. Lee pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on Tuesday morning. Lee admitted to fatally stabbing 53-year-old Marguerite A. Reading inside his Albany Street apartment on Jan. 25. Reading’s body was discovered in the vicinity […]
New York State Police Busted 3 WNY Men For Underage Alcohol Sales
New York State Police arrested three Western New York men for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. New York State Police in Lockport and the New York State Liquor Authority conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative on Monday, September 12, 2022. A 30-year-old man was arrested for the Prohibited Sale of Alcohol...
Really Bad Accident Stops Traffic in Buffalo, New York
There is a really bad, scary accident going on in Buffalo right now that will completely stop you on your way to work this morning. Just around 7:45 AM this morning, a 5-car accident happened on the 190 Northbound by the Elm Street and Church Street exits. One of the cars spun out and blocked the two left-hand lanes. Nobody got out of the car and everyone on social media was concerned. Traffic kept weaving between the accident, but because of the traffic, emergency crews couldn't reach the scene for almost 20 minutes.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in connection to shooting in May
A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to a shooting on Pearl Street in May.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 2