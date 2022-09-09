Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Not enough evidence to screen kids for Type 2 diabetes, US task force says
There isn't enough evidence to support widespread screening of Type 2 diabetes in children and adolescents in the U.S., a panel of national experts on disease prevention said Sept. 13. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force withheld a recommendation for screening children under 18 who don't have diabetes symptoms due...
beckershospitalreview.com
More than 60% of physicians experienced burnout in 2021, study finds
Physicians' emotional exhaustion and depersonalization scores were worse in 2021 than in 2020, according to a study published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings on Sept. 13. The 2021 study — also conducted in 2020, 2017, 2014 and 2011 — surveyed 2,440 U.S. physicians about work-life integration, burnout, depression and professional fulfillment.
beckershospitalreview.com
How a Rush physician helped reduce clicks in Epic EHR
After a physician at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center noticed he was having to enter his login and password whenever he sent an electronic prescription through its Epic EHR, he went to administrators to change the system, helping save Rush providers time, the American Medical Association reported Sept. 13. "To...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patients prefer stool test to colonoscopy, Cedars-Sinai study finds
Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai researchers found 75 percent of people prefer to do a fecal immunochemical test rather than a colonoscopy to screen for colorectal cancer. The study, published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, surveyed 1,000 people aged 40 years and older who had not yet been screened for colorectal cancer. They were given two options: yearly FITs or a colonoscopy every 10 years. Three-fourths chose yearly FITs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hands-on training improves patient satisfaction with online portals: study
Patients who receive in-person training for online portals are more likely to use them, according to a study from Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine. The study, published Sept. 13 in JAMA Network Open, observed 2,800 patients older than 18 as they navigated variations of an inpatient online portal. Patients were either given access to 10 functions of the portal — including ability to order food on demand, tutorials, patient education resources, care schedules, messaging with care providers and the outpatient portal — or access to three functions — food delivery, tutorials and patient education resources.
beckershospitalreview.com
Epic adds life sciences program as part of national IT infrastructure
Epic aims to speed up clinical trials and therapy development with a new life sciences program. Providers are already using Epic to conduct more than 100,000 active research studies including 4.7 million patients. The EHR giant aims to speed up medical advancements by improving interaction between patients, providers and sponsors and streamlining communication, according to a Sept. 14 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 medical journals probe data concerns in heart studies
Three medical journals launched independent investigations into possible data manipulation of heart studies led by Philadelphia-based Temple University researchers, Reuters reported in an exclusive Sept. 13. The Journal of Molecular and Cellular Cardiology and the Journal of Biological Chemistry are investigating five papers, while a journal owned by the Journal...
beckershospitalreview.com
US set to launch trial of early cancer detection blood tests
The U.S. is gearing up for a national trial to assess the effectiveness of various blood tests in detecting cancer early on, MIT Technology Review reported Sept. 12. Multiple companies have developed these tests, which are designed to spot early signs of cancer based on blood drawn from a patient's arm, but none has received FDA approval.
beckershospitalreview.com
2 deaths spur recall of nearly 400K breathing tubes
Two deaths, three injuries and 15 complaints prompted Medtronic Xomed to recall 392,289 ventilation tubes used during surgeries, according to the FDA. The recall is labeled class 1, the most serious type, because the endotracheal tubes were obstructed, which could result in oxygen deprivation, brain damage or death. Most of...
beckershospitalreview.com
Equum Medical taps Blue Cirrus to help build nursing telehealth network
Telehealth company Equum Medical has selected telehealth consulting firm Blue Cirrus Consulting to help build Equum's new virtual nursing telehealth offering. The telehealth service will not be a stand-alone product; instead, it will integrate within Equum's acute care professional clinical services portfolio. Equum cited nursing shortages as a motivating force behind the project in the Sept. 13 Equum news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Amgen cancer drug outperforms chemotherapy in study
Amgen's new cancer drug, Lumakras, achieved "significantly superior" results compared to the chemotherapy docetaxel in a phase 3 study. Lumakras was approved by the FDA in May 2021 and was the first treatment for adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer with any KRAS mutation, according to a Sept. 12 news release from Amgen. In the study of 345 patients, people who took Lumakras went 5.6 months without their cancer progressing while people who took docetaxel went 4.5 months.
beckershospitalreview.com
How a holistic governance framework and platform can help healthcare organizations address patient centricity, cybersecurity, and climate neutrality
The healthcare industry is being challenged to reinvent itself along multiple fronts and to advance its place in the digital-first, customer-centric, socially and environmentally conscious era. During an August Becker's Hospital Review webinar sponsored jointly by KPMG and ServiceNow, three healthcare technology specialists discussed how healthcare organizations can earn the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Google Cloud partners with Lifepoint Health on healthcare data
Healthcare delivery network Lifepoint Health will implement Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine with the aim of transforming its healthcare delivery. Lifepoint Health will use Google Cloud's Healthcare Data Engine to create new digital solutions and care models, interoperate with innovative third party solutions, and ensure care is consistent across its acute care facilities, rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and its additional sites of care, according to a Sept. 13 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
American Heart Association, UC San Francisco partner to train health tech entrepreneurs
The American Heart Association and University of California San Francisco have partnered on a new program to train health tech entrepreneurs. The program at the UCSF Rosenman Institute will include 11-month fully funded fellowships that connect innovators with industry stakeholders and development tools, focusing on novel cardiovascular health tech solutions.
beckershospitalreview.com
124 drugs in short supply, per FDA
There are 124 drugs currently unavailable in the U.S. ranging from treatments for allergies and arthritis to a blood pressure drug that doesn't have many alternatives, according to the FDA. Jason Chou, PharmD, Ochsner Health's vice president of pharmacy services, recently told Becker's he's concerned about dobutamine, which is experiencing...
beckershospitalreview.com
Just as healthcare has gone far beyond the four walls of a hospital room or physician's office, health technology has evolved long past the workings of the IT department. Angela Yochem's role with Novant Health summarizes that shift quite nicely. Ms. Yochem is the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system's executive vice...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 months behind Moderna, Pfizer's mRNA-based flu vaccine enters phase 3
Pfizer started its 25,000-person phase 3 trial Sept. 14 to test the efficacy of a flu vaccine candidate that uses the same mRNA technology as its COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-June, Moderna began enrolling 6,000 participants for its late-stage trial. The Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker did not specify a projected timeline for...
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC, General Catalyst, Samsung, CVS Health join $65M funding round for healthcare company
Redesign Health, which launches other healthcare companies, raised $65 million in a series C funding round led by General Catalyst, Fast Company reported Sept. 13. Redesign's team, which consists of about 300 researchers, assembles, brands and launches healthcare startups. The latest funding will go toward Redesign's operations and platform. Hemant...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 20 smart hospitals in the world, per Newsweek
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic topped Newsweek's latest "World's Best Smart Hospitals" rankings. For the list, the magazine partnered with consumer research company Statista to identify the 300 hospitals that "lead in their use of [artificial intelligence], digital imaging, telemedicine, robotics and electronic functionalities." Newsweek said the ranking is based on...
beckershospitalreview.com
VA to use Amazon Web Services to help Oracle Cerner transition
The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking to purchase Amazon Web Services' Red Hat and ENCOR training for staff to better equip them for its EHR migration to Oracle Cerner. In an update published on SAM.gov, the VA said the programs will provide training to VA Office of Information Technology...
