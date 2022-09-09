Patients who receive in-person training for online portals are more likely to use them, according to a study from Columbus-based Ohio State University College of Medicine. The study, published Sept. 13 in JAMA Network Open, observed 2,800 patients older than 18 as they navigated variations of an inpatient online portal. Patients were either given access to 10 functions of the portal — including ability to order food on demand, tutorials, patient education resources, care schedules, messaging with care providers and the outpatient portal — or access to three functions — food delivery, tutorials and patient education resources.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO