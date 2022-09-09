Who is xQc and are his Twitch streams controversial?

Popular Twitch streamer 'xQc' has hit back at Forbes for claiming he's had racist and homophobic controversies.

During his Tuesday (September 6) broadcast, xQc headed to a self-dedicated subreddit where fans discuss the streamer. In one of the posts, they shared an article that described xQc as a Multiversus streamer

xQc, who boasts a staggering 11 million followers on Twitch, said that someone had previously shared the Forbes piece, but he initially thought it was a joke.

"This is just troll though. That’s just troll. That’s so weird," he thought at the time.

Fans tried to reassure the streamer that "it could be worse," but xQc wasn't pleased.

"But, that’s really bad, though," xQc exclaimed. "Racist, homophobic, explicit content? Guys that is cooked, how could it be worse?"

He continued: "That’s really bad though. When did I do racist explicit content and homophobic explicit content? None of these things have ever happened. None of these things happened. That is not real! Jesus, man."

He claimed to have ignored interview requests from Forbes and now believes they published the piece out of spite.

"Maybe that’s why [the snippet] was so hardcore," he said. "They should know better than to write this shit. I feel, because I didn’t do the interview, they made it out of spite."

So, who is xQc?



Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc or xQcOW, is a 26-year-old Twitch streamer and internet personality from Canada. He is also a former professional Overwatch player.

During his Overwatch days, xQc did come under fire for an alleged homophobic remark to a rival player in 2018.

According to Polygon , the streamer told an openly gay player: "Shut your f**king mouth. Go back there. Suck a fat c**k. I mean, you would like it.”

xQc later apologised, writing that he didn't mean it with "malicious intent".

He was also removed from an esports tournament in 2018 after accusations of racism , after spamming an emoji of a black man into the audience chat box when reporter Malik Forte appeared on the screen.

During a stream, xQc denied that the emoji was racist, adding that it's a "global Twitch emote" and describing Forte as a "good friend."

After leaving Overwatch, he focused on streaming full time and was crowned the most-watched Twitch user in both 2020 and 2021.

Indy100 reached out to Forbes and xQc for comment.

