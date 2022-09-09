Read full article on original website
Related
Martin Lewis breaks down in tears on live TV while talking about William and Harry
Martin Lewis was forced to turn away from the camera on live TV after tearing up while presenting Good Morning Britain. The financial journalist and presenter was hosting the show alongside Susanna Reid when discussing the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.Lewis was speaking about the royal family when he began to talk about his own experience of losing his mother at the age of 12. The pair were talking about Prince William and Prince Harry attending the funeral of Princess Diana in 1997 and walking behind their mother.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDiscussing his own experiences, Lewis said:...
Inside Cutler and Gross: Americana on Screen and Expansion Behind the Scenes
LONDON — Cutler and Gross has maintained its business since 1969, when the company opened its first optician’s office in Knightsbridge. Founders Graham Cutler and Tony Gross offered bespoke frames that quickly grew into a fashion eyewear brand. Cutler and Gross has since become a mecca for artists,...
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland split after two years of marriage
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have split after two years of marriage, the pair have confirmed.Taking to Instagram, Snow, 36, and Stanaland, 33, each shared a black and white picture of them on the subway in New York City with similar statements.The Pitch Perfect star wrote: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another.“We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best...
Jimmy Kimmy apologises to Quinta Brunson for ‘stealing’ Emmys moment
Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for “stealing your moment” after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0