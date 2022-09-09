Read full article on original website
Choosing Sides: Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Fiercely Support Jennifer Flavin After She Files For Divorce
Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia Stallone are sticking beside their mother, Jennifer Flavin, after she made the difficult decision to end her 25-year marriage to Sylvester Stallone. The girls seemed to hint at their allegiance a few weeks earlier when Flavin, 54, shared a photo of the herself alongside the girls,...
Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch
Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years of Marriage
Making it official. Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm. The model, 31, took legal action to end her marriage on Thursday, September 8. She first sparked split rumors in June after she was spotted out and about in New York City without her wedding ring. One month later, Us confirmed that the Gone Girl actress and the producer, 35, had called it quits.
Emily Ratajkowski shows new sultry look inspired in back-to-school season
Is Emily Ratajowski going back to school? Well, not really. But the stunning actress is surely grabbing some inspiration from this year’s back-to-school season. Bringing the best preppy and sultry vibes in her most recent outfit, the author, who is currently going through a break-up, shared with her fans...
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Bond With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Getting Back Together
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.
Sharon Stone reveals a relationship with a younger man ended after she refused to get Botox
Sharon Stone opened up to Vogue Arabia about her thoughts on aging naturally, and how a younger man she was once dating asked her if she uses Botox – the relationship came to a close shortly after. In Stone’s September cover story for Vogue Arabia, she spoke about her...
Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom
Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.
Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
Kate Moss' daughter Lila's extra long toe nails are dividing people
Finger nails come in all shapes and lengths, but where do you stand on long toe nails?. Well, Kate Moss' daughter, Lila has divided opinion on social media after she shared a photo of her rather lengthy toe nails. Lila, 19, shared two photos on Instagram, the second being a...
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are ‘Hooking Up’ After Camila Morrone Breakup: She Is ‘His Type’
Leonardo DiCaprio might not be single for long following his split from Camila Morrone, as the actor has been quietly seeing supermodel Gigi Hadid, multiple sources confirm to Life & Style. “Leo and...
Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner
In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?
The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
