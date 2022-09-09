ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”
Us Weekly

Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Sebastian Bear-McClard After 4 Years of Marriage

Making it official. Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm. The model, 31, took legal action to end her marriage on Thursday, September 8. She first sparked split rumors in June after she was spotted out and about in New York City without her wedding ring. One month later, Us confirmed that the Gone Girl actress and the producer, 35, had called it quits.
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Bond With Daughter Lea, 5, Amid Reports They’re Getting Back Together

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.
OK! Magazine

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus Giving Each Other The Silent Treatment Divorce From Miley's Mom

Miley Cyrus and her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, are reportedly on the outs amid his bitter split from his wife, Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus. "Miley is all about peace but she didn't agree with some things that her father has done,” the unnamed insider shared, adding that the Hannah Montana co-stars, who previously unfollowed each other on Instagram, are allegedly giving each other the silent treatment. “It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos

Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
OK! Magazine

Everything To Know About Wendy Williams' Only Son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy Williams was married to her estranged ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, for nearly two decades until Williams slammed him with divorce papers after discovering he had been involved in years-long affairs. However, one good thing came of their doomed marriage. Less than two years after they said "I Do", they welcomed their first and only child together, Kevin Hunter Jr., on August 18, 2000. Hunter Jr. has been regularly featured on Williams' social media over the years with the former radio DJ gushing on the joys of motherhood and even previously admitting she would have loved to have more kids. Unfortunately,...
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Outsider.com

Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner

In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Judge Faith of “Divorce Court”?

The new season of Divorce Court premiered on August 22, 2022. Since the first show started in 1957, it has been one of the longest-running syndicated TV shows. Fans have liked Judge Faith of Divorce Court since she appeared in 2020. But American attorney Faith Jenkins was nowhere to be found in the recent season, which prompted several social media queries. So what happened to Judge Faith of Divorce Court? Has Judge Faith left the show? Here’s what we know so far!
