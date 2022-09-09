ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man wanted in shooting death of Grand Rapids woman was at U.S.- Canada border in Detroit, police say

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WRBM_0hotMP3s00

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ) - Police believe 33-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of a Grand Rapids mother of five may have crossed over the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, court records show.

Information in a probable cause affidavit filed by the Wyoming Police Department showed phone records that pinged 33-year-old accused murderer Yenly Garcia's cell in the area of the Detroit-Canada border crossing on Aug. 21.

As reported via Mlive , the report also said an "agent" at the bridge had made notes about a male traveling alone in his vehicle -- police later determined the man was Garcia.

The affidavit was filed by police in an effort to obtain a murder warrant on Garcia after police say he shot and killed 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt in West Michigan.

Officers said Schmidt went missing on Aug. 21 after she was last seen at her home near the East Beltline & 5 Mile Rd NE in Plainfield Twp.

Nine days later, officers found Schmidt dead on the floor of Garcia's Wyoming apartment in the 1500 block of 44th Street SW -- she had been shot in the forehead, police said.

Officers said they also discovered an AR-15 rifle and .12-guage shotgun as they searched the rest of Garcia' apartment -- ammunition for the shotgun was also located.

After Schmidt's body was found, police refocused their efforts on locating Garcia, who was named a person of interest in the case.

Schmidt's family previously said they were unsure of how Gracia and Schmidt knew one another.

“None of us had ever heard of him,” said Schmidt's aunt, Lisa McGraw.

Wyoming police said evidence they complied could put Garcia in the Grand Rapids area on Aug. 25 -- it is alleged Garcia attempted to Schmidt’s debit card at an ATM.

As reported by Mlive , the court records also showed he tried to use the ATM card a second time at an undisclosed location in southern Michigan.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives allege Garcia had communicated with family members about the incident and “alluded to the fact he is involved in the death of Mollie.”

As stated in the affidavit, police allege Garcia said, “If I killed her or not, who cares, that’s my problem.”

Garcia is not unknown to law enforcement.

He was previously behind bars after he was found guilty on unlawful imprisonment charges in Grand Rapids in 2008. Charges filed in the case originally included kidnapping, but Garcia was able to plead down to a lesser charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

As reported by WOOD-TV, Garcia was paroled in 2016 and released from parole the following year.

Garcia's run-ins with the law stretch back to 2004 and include convictions for drugs, domestic violence, larceny and retail fraud, police records show.

Garcia is described by police as standing 5’ 10'' tall and weighing roughly 200 lbs. He has dark hair and distinctive tattoos on his face. He was last known to be driving a black 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with a Michigan plate of ELW6780.

Anyone who has seen Garcia or may know his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 866-774-2345.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

Online submissions can be made here.

Comments / 2

Related
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police searching for two men accused in series of break-ins in metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are asking for the community's help in locating two men accused in a series of break-ins across metro Detroit.According to Detroit Police, the suspects were photographed by a Ring camera on the front porch of a home on the 7700 block of Mettetal Street at around 12 p.m. on August 27. The department says the two men are suspected in a series of home break-ins in Detroit as well as areas across metro Detroit.Police are asking anyone with information to contact the DPD's 6th District at 313-596-5600 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

100 firearms stolen from gun shops • Detroit's food grading ordinance • MSU president pressured to retire

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - Dozens of guns were stolen after thieves drove vehicles through businesses in Westland and Dearborn Heights. Early Sunday, thieves in a stolen Kia SUV crashed through the front of Armed in Michigan on S. Wayne Road. About eight people got out of the vehicle, grabbed about 50 guns, and ran to another vehicle across the street.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Canada#Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
WESTLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Newaygo County Woman Killed In Crash On US-131

A Newaygo County woman has died after being injured in a crash. It happened Monday on US-131 South near Morley. Deputies say 71-year-old Sherry Middleton was rear-ended by another driver from Illinois. She was taken to Big Rapids Spectrum Health with serious injuries, and later transported to Butterworth in Grand...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
KENTWOOD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of shooting gun in air to 'terrorize' victim in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of shooting a gun into the air "to terrorize the victim" during a domestic dispute Wednesday in Eastpointe. Police were called to the 24000 block of Phlox on reports that a suspect, later identified as Early Lamont Jones, 34, was shooting a gun into the air from his vehicle. When officers got there, Jones was gone.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy