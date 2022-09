Jason DeCarlo is proof of how important consistency is when it comes to winning a track championship. The Chase City, Virginia resident won the 2022 South Boston Speedway Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division championship without a win. His record of seven Top-Five finishes and having finished no worse than sixth in any race was strong enough to carry DeCarlo to his first career South Boston Speedway track title.

