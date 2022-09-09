Read full article on original website
Framingham Police Arrest Woman After Dispute With Screwdriver
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman after she threatened another woman with a screwdriver, over a dispute about money. Police arredted at 12:45 p.m. on Irving Street Dawn Sampson, 44, with no known address. She was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon ( screwdriver) and disorderly conduct.
Police Make Arrest in Robbery At Framingham Liquor Store
FRAMINGHAM – Yesterday, September 13, a clerk at a Framingham liquor store was assaulted and robbed. Framingham Police made a quick arrest the same day. At 6:45 p.m. Police arrested Mark M. Sanders, 50, of 220 East Squantum Street in Quincy. He was charged with unarmed robbery. “Sanders had...
Police: Shell Casing Found Outside Framingham Building
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating after a shell casing was found outside a building Tuesday afternoon, September 13. Police were called to 125 Newbury Street at 3 p.m. yesterday. “A shell casing was found on the ground at rear of building,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
WCVB
Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit
CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
Students at Acton school told to shelter in place following report of ‘concerning situation’
ACTON, Mass. — Students at a school in Acton were told to shelter in place on Wednesday morning following a report of a “potentially concerning situation,” officials said. The all-clear was given at around 12:30 p.m. Boston 25 News is told police received an anonymous call for...
miltontimes.com
Dorchester man arrested at Milton Station
A Dorchester man was arrested for outstanding warrants, including one on a charge of assault with intent to murder, as he waited for a train on Aug. 28 at Milton Station on the Mattapan High Speed Line. Transit Police said that they received a call from Mattapan Station at about...
Police: Female Assaulted Outside Framingham Mexican Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Police responded to Taqueria Mexico in downtown Framingham for a disturbance at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday, September 11. “A female was assaulted by two unknown females outside of the establishment,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The injured woman was transported to MetroWest Medical Center...
Man charged in Woonsocket double stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after two people were stabbed during a fight in Woonsocket Monday night. Jamie Warner was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault and one count of possession of a knife while committing a crime, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates. Oates says a […]
Police: Man in stolen car drove 21 miles on flat tires, struck 3 cruisers in attempt to evade arrest
CONCORD, Mass. — A man in a stolen vehicle drove 21 miles on flat tires and slammed into three police cruisers on Route 2 in attempt to evade arrest early Wednesday morning, authorities said. Tristan Breton, 26, of Manville, Rhode Island, is slated to be arraigned in Clinton District...
Police respond to Braintree school after student found with folding knife
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Police responded to Braintree High School Tuesday morning after a student brought a knife to school, according to officials. Braintree Public Schools Superintendent Jim Lee says a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a knife. Police responded and searched the suspected student, who had a folding knife in their possession.
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Boston Globe
Two R.I. men who spread white supremacist fliers in East Providence plead no contest to obstructing police
PROVIDENCE — Two men who are part of a neo-Nazi group pleaded no contest Tuesday for refusing to answer questions from East Providence police about their identities when they were trespassing at a private school this summer. Stephen Thomas Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth, and Austin Conti, 26, of Warwick,...
Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
Framingham Police: Minor Injuries in Cyclist vs Motorcyclist Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two individuals suffered minor injuries in a crash between bicycle and a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon, September 10. The incident happened at Concord Street at 1:14 p.m. A “male cyclist attempted to cross Route 9 overpass and was struck by a motorcycle operator,” said Framingham Police spokesperson...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited in 4-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was issued a citation following a 4-vehicle crash on Route 135 on Sunday afternoon, September 11. The crash happened at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of Route 135 and South Street. “Two vehicles collided causing another two vehicles to be rear ended,” said Framingham Police...
Police: 2 men facing charges after manager of North Shore Dunkin’ kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing charges after a Dunkin’ manager was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Salem last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Jose Louis Mendoza-Baez, 26, of Salem, and Yoel Perez-Feliz, 33, of Marblehead, were arrested on charges including armed robbery while armed and masked, carjacking while armed with a firearm, and kidnapping while armed with a firearm, according to the Salem Police Department. According to police, Feliz is the victim’s boyfriend.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing
Massachusetts State Police responded to and are investigating a suspected highway road rage stabbing that took place on Monday. According to Massachusetts State Police, earlier this morning MSP responded to a suspected road rage stabbing inside the Route 93 southbound tunnel. The suspect fled the scene to South Bay Mall...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Along with the Massachusetts State Police Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, September 9, 2022, the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made a firearm arrest of Tracey Young, 31, of Lawrence, MA., while in the area of 32 Warren Street in Roxbury. Officers were on patrol near Dudley Street for a...
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
