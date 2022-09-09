ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida DEO announces grant funding for transitional housing

By Kaitlyn Snook
 5 days ago
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced over $1.6 million in grant funding today to provide transitional housing in communities.

According to the DEO, this funding was made available through the Recovery Housing Program. Local governments and non-profit organizations can apply for funding to help provide transitional housing assistance for veterans and those recovering from substance abuse.

Eligible uses of funds through RHP include relocation payments, rental assistance, new construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of housing facilities.

Applications for qualifying governments and organizations are open now through October 14.

