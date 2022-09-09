Read full article on original website
2024 Ford Mustang debuts wIth V8 power, unreal engine tech, drift brake
The 2024 Ford Mustang wears evolved sheet metal and carries an advanced technology suite and features aimed squarely at enthusiasts. But some things, well (hopefully), some things never change. There’s still an available 5.0-litre V8, a six-speed manual transmission, rear-wheel drive, and all the attitude that’s made the Mustang an icon.
Maserati MC20 tuned by Novitec makes 701 bhp, gets extra aero bits
It’s been two years since Maserati returned to the supercar segment with the MC20. The car arrived with the all-new and powerful Nettuno V6 engine, and Novitec has had the opportunity to tune it, massaging the engine and the design. The MC20 packs the company’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine,...
UK: Ferrari SF90 hybrid fights 1,000-bhp Nissan GT-R in close drag races
There are more ways to make a supercar than ever, with electrification adding some much-needed spice to the performance formula. Three electric motors help make the Ferrari SF90 Stradale its most-powerful road-going model ever produced, and Carwow’s latest YouTube video pits it against a worthy challenger – a tuned Nissan GT-R.
Hot quad-motor BMW iX3M and iX4M electric SUVs may be in development
BMW has already put an M badge on an electric vehicle, first on the i4, then on the iX, but neither is actually what in the industry has come to be known as “a full M car.” Both those vehicles are certainly really quick and sporty to drive, but we have yet to actually see a proper Motorsport-badged EV, and the first ones may be the iX3 M and iX4 M that we are pretty sure BMW is working on right now.
UK: Fastest bike in the world cracks four second quarter mile at Santa Pod
Even if you’re lucky enough to do something that you love—what do you imagine your retirement to look like? If you’re a racer, quite naturally, you want to go out on top. What if you’re the guy who set all the most recent records in the first place, though? When do you decide enough is enough, and you’re finally ready to hang up your leathers?
ICEing to the max: Block a charger with a pickup and leave it idling
One of the Tesla Supercharging stations in Canada recently had a pretty busy weekend, as far as ICEing (blocking charging stalls) is considered. According to Drive Tesla Canada, one of the stalls at the site in Boisbriand, Quebec was blocked by a large white Chevy Silverado 1500 High Country pickup truck.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is track ready with performance upgrades
The seventh-generation Mustang has debuted, bringing turbocharged four-cylinder and V8 power back to the newest pony in the stable. You won't find any electrification in the latest model, but you will find a new trim level called Dark Horse that comes upgraded for track-day tomfoolery. If you haven't already checked...
Tesla may offer cheaper EVs ahead of robotaxi launch, hints exec
According to a recent report by Electrek, a Tesla executive mentioned that the company still has work to do in lowering the cost of its vehicles. He added that the upcoming robotaxi program could serve as the gateway to a cheaper Tesla model. It's hard to think whether there was...
FIA explains why F1 Italian GP ended under safety car
The FIA has explained why it didn't restart the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix, which ended under safety car conditions on Sunday to secure victory for Max Verstappen. Red Bull driver Verstappen had been leading the race after Ferrari polesitter Charles Leclerc made a second pitstop to change back onto a set of soft tyres.
Toyota Hilux with twin-turbo V12, Supra gearbox is sweet overkill
Pickup trucks are popular in South Africa, otherwise known as bakkies in the African country. In fact, South Africa's best-selling vehicle in 2021 is a pickup truck and it's the Toyota Hilux. However, this Hilux is unlike any other Toyota pickup truck in South Africa – or anywhere else in the world, for that matter.
Hamilton: Win will need luck as Red Bull F1 is “almost unbeatable”
Hamilton says that the Red Bull RB18 is currently “almost unbeatable,” and suggests that Max Verstappen’s true potential is unclear as the Dutchman is often “chilled” at the front and not being pushed. He also conceded that Mercedes doesn’t have any upgrades coming that will...
Tesla must adapt Autopilot in Germany: Regulators cite "abnormalities”
Tesla's Autopilot advanced driver-assistance suite has been under scrutiny across the globe for years. While the technology is made up of safety systems that are similar to those found in many new cars, the Autopilot name itself has been a red flag for many, and Tesla's lack of transparency never seems to work in its favour. The tech is currently being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the US.
Hyundai exec: Ioniq 5 N will be "much faster" than i30 N
As you may have heard, Hyundai is working on a performance-oriented version of its popular Ioniq 5 crossover. The Ioniq 5 N will launch in 2023 and will be by far the most powerful car Hyundai has ever made. Unsurprisingly, it will easily eclipse the 271 bhp i30 N in terms of performance.
Wolff: Abu Dhabi gave FIA confidence to make right Monza F1 calls
Wolff believes that the fallout from last year’s Abu Dhabi controversy gave them confidence to withstand any outside pressure for the race to finish under green flag conditions. The safety car emerged late in the race after Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopped on track with an apparent engine failure.
Best Cargo Box
A cargo box can dramatically increase your vehicle’s storage capabilities. We’ve all been there trying to stuff and pack a car full of supplies for a road trip to the point that you struggle to close the doors. With one of the best cargo boxes in the industry, you’ll be able to fully utilize every last pound and inch of storage space.
