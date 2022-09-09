Read full article on original website
Coloradoan uses TikTok to explain widespread Western drought
Understanding drought in the West is hard. A Colorado woman is explaining the problem to a new generation of water users to debunk misinformation that can easily spread during a crisis. KUNC’s Luke Runyon reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit...
National freight rail strike could have ripple effects in Delaware
Delaware freight operators and workers are preparing for a possible national strike by roughly 60,000 freight rail workers Friday, marking the first national rail strike in three decades. The strikes will directly impact the Norfolk Southern and CSX lines that run through New Castle County, with ripple effects across the...
EPA adds one Delaware site to Superfund list while proposing another site
A site in Georgetown is added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List while a second site in New Castle could join it. The Georgetown North Groundwater site is a groundwater plume, an area polluted with PCE and its breakdown products. PCE is a chemical used in commercial and industrial operations like dry cleaning.
ACLU of Delaware raises possibility of legal action on voting access in prison
The ACLU of Delaware has asked the state Department of Correction to provide assurance that it will expand voting outreach and access in prisons. In a letter sent to the DOC as voters went to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, the ACLU asked the department to demonstrate it had provided people in custody an opportunity to register for the primary — and whether the department plans to do the same ahead of the general election.
Debra Heffernan wins House District 6 primary election
12-year incumbent Debra Heffernan is a step closer to another term as the State Representative for House District 6. The 6th District stretches from Edgemoor to other Wilmington suburbs, and includes Bellefonte. Heffernan earned 55 percent of the vote to defeat Becca Cotto by 311 votes in Tuesday’s Delaware Primary...
Early voting ends, around 20,000 cast or mailed-in
Delawareans could vote early this year thanks to a bill signed in 2019 that took effect in January, and the the numbers are on par with expectations. The final count won’t be in until the end of in-person voting, but over 4,000 early votes were counted as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Voters head to the polls for Delaware's Primary Election
While Delaware now offers early voting and vote-by-mail, a majority of Delawareans are voting in-person for today’s Primary election. Jim Tieman from Dover was one among those casting a ballot at Reily Brown Elementary School in Dover. “I just feel that that was the right thing to do," he...
York ousts McGuiness in landslide
Embattled State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will not get a second term. Lydia York, an attorney and former accountant, earned 70 percent of the vote in the lone statewide primary this year - a resounding rebuke for McGuiness, who continued to run despite two misdemeanor convictions on corruption charges. "I think...
Delaware Sportsman's Association files amended complaint against gun control laws
The Delaware Sportsman’s Association expands its US District Court challenge to new state bans on the sale of assault weapons and possession of high-capacity magazines. The Delaware Sportsman's Association filed its complaint shortly after Gov. John Carney signed the measures into law in June, arguing they violate the US Constitution's Second Amendment and the Delaware constitution’s guarantee of a right to own and carry firearms.
