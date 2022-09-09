The ACLU of Delaware has asked the state Department of Correction to provide assurance that it will expand voting outreach and access in prisons. In a letter sent to the DOC as voters went to the polls for Tuesday's primary election, the ACLU asked the department to demonstrate it had provided people in custody an opportunity to register for the primary — and whether the department plans to do the same ahead of the general election.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO