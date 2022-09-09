Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Emmys Look Brought Out The Fabulous
As a presenter and nominee at the Emmys, Lizzo was always going to bring it, but as a mere human being, I was unprepared for just how much fashion was going to be brought. The “About Damn Time” singer shared a preview of her 2022 Emmys look on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 12, and may I just say that I have never been more in love with tulle in my entire life. Thanks to Lizzo, I now understand that, in this world, there are tulle dresses and then there are tulle dresses like the one the pop star donned for the Emmys.
Elite Daily
Well, Kourtney Chimed In On Kim's Poop-Eating Idea
Kourtney Kardashian has officially joined the poop debate. After Kim Kardashian told The New York Times in June that she “might” consume human waste if it meant she would look younger, her sister has now revealed whether she would do the same. As it turns out, they have very different opinions when it comes to excrement-based anti-aging hacks.
Elite Daily
The Pettiest Emmys ‘Fit Award Goes To Pete Davidson
Award shows can be messy places. Drama almost always pops off — “What’s good, Miley?” — which I suppose is to be expected when you pack dozens of celebrities in a big, dark room together and serve them alcohol. The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards had its fair share of drama, including an act of shade so subtle that you might have missed it. In a move that can only be described as “aggressively stirring a cold pot,” Pete Davidson, comedian and erstwhile Kim Kardashian rebound, dressed up like Kanye West for the Emmys award ceremony. If you’re feeling generous, you could call it a stylish coincidence, but Twitter is definitely convinced something’s afoot.
Elite Daily
It’s About To Be A Scary-Cute Spooky SZN With Target’s New Decorations
It might still be the early days of fall, but it’s never too soon to get in the spooky season spirit. If you’re looking for an excuse to start decking out your home with Halloween decorations, you’re in luck — Target’s Halloween decorations for 2022 dropped on Sunday, Sept. 11, and the spook-tacular lineup includes some scary-cute decor items that are sure to transform your home into your very own haunted mansion. Here’s what you need to know.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Anne Hathaway And Anna Wintour Had A Major Devil Wears Prada Moment
Anne Hathaway stole people’s hearts as fashion assistant Andy Sachs in the hit 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, and on Sept. 14 she recalled the legendary movie in one of the most unexpected ways. In the film, Andy is the assistant to high-powered fashion editor Miranda Priestly, which is a forever-iconic role played by Meryl Streep. Priestly’s character is largely believed to be inspired by longtime Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
Elite Daily
Selena Gomez Was A Rare Beauty At The Emmy Awards
Only slayings in the building. Selena Gomez made her Primetime Emmy Awards debut in a lewk that did nothing short of kil— murder it. Though the 30-year-old multi-hyphenate skipped the red carpet before the event, she was spotted walking across it after TV’s biggest night officially began, looking like a rare beauty, and the details behind Selena Gomez’s 2022 Emmys dress and makeup would make her stylish character Mabel Mora proud.
Elite Daily
Kourtney K's NYFW Show Was Chaotic From Start To Finish
I’ve been going to Fashion Week events, on and off, for more than 10 years, so I thought I’d seen it all. But it wasn’t until I attended Kourtney Kardashian’s NYFW show that I realized I was wrong. Very wrong.
Elite Daily
Twitter Loves Zendaya's Journey From Disney Star To Two-Time Emmy Winner
Zendaya had a lot to celebrate on Emmys night this year. The superstar actor proved why her character Rue Bennett in Euphoria is so iconic by winning her second Emmy for the role. Obviously, the historic win majorly excited fans and Twitter blew up with memes about Zendaya’s major second Emmys win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
OMITB Fans Want Selena, Martin Short, And Steve Martin To Host The Emmys
Even though the Emmys snubbed Selena Gomez as one-third of the cast of Only Murders In The Building, she still showed up with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The three presented the 2022 Emmy for Best Variety or Comedy Show. They were so funny that fans are already petitioning to have Selena Gomez and the rest of the OMITB cast to host the Emmys in 2023.
Elite Daily
Well, Here’s Why Nate Kept Posting About Gabby On TikTok
Everyone handles breakups differently. Some people eat ice cream and watch rom-coms, while others, like The Bachelorette’s Nate Mitchell, vent about their broken hearts on TikTok. Mitchell’s tearful breakup with Gabby Windey aired on ABC on Aug. 15, and a week later, he let it all out on the For You Page. And on Sept. 8, Mitchell explained why he took his feelings to TikTok — plus, how he feels about Windey now.
Elite Daily
Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Merch Is Scary Cute
Universal Studios’ annual Halloween Horror Nights always come with spooky surprises and terrifying jump-scares, but this year, for its 31st anniversary, you can grab special merch to remember the thrilling nightmare. As you wander this year’s 10 uniquely terrifying haunted houses, like The Weeknd’s “After Hours Nightmare,” you’ll want to grab a cool graphic hoodie, or get a souvenir Halloween shot glass as a trophy that proves you survived Michael Myers at the horror classic-themed house. Keep scrolling to check out the best Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights merch for 2022 that you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.
Elite Daily
Quinta Brunson's Reaction To Jimmy Kimmel's Bit At The Emmys Was Surprising
The Emmys may seem like a monotonous parade of stars in safe gowns winning the same awards every year. But for those competing, especially first-time winners of color, it can mean everything in an industry stacked against them. Such was the case of Quinta Brunson, and despite thinking himself funny, these tweets about Jimmy Kimmel interrupting her Emmys speech are a reminder never to belittle someone’s special moment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elite Daily
Why Zendaya Was Roped Into Kenan Thompson's Emmys Joke About Leo DiCaprio
Award shows usually bring out some awkward moments, especially when the host tries to do some crowd work. Host Kenan Thompson delivered a lot of laughs during his 2022 Emmys monologue, and nothing was too awkward, but there was one close call. Thompson made a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating history, and he included Zendaya — who was a good sport — in the punchline.
Elite Daily
Baby Yoda Is Coming To Disneyland, And Here’s How To Get A Pic With Him
Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 kicked off its Disney Parks showcase on Sunday, Sept. 11 with a big announcement for Star Wars fans. After a musical number and revealing that fan-favorite fireworks show Happily Ever After will return to the Magic Kingdom in 2023, Jon Favreau took to the stage to share that Baby Yoda is coming to Disneyland in November 2022. ICYMI, Disney teased that Grogu will be coming to the Disney Parks back in May, but now, we officially have a date for when that will be, as well as a first look.
Elite Daily
Lizzo Legit Burst Into Tears During Her Emmys Winning Speech
Lizzo always rocks a music awards show, but this year, she also totally stole television’s biggest night. The superstar singer took home her first-ever Emmy Award at the 2022 ceremony and used her moment on stage to emotionally speak about the importance of representation in television. Grab a tissue, because Lizzo’s 2022 Emmys speech dedicated to all her “big girls” is guaranteed to bring every viewer to tears. Hell, it even brought Lizzo herself to tears!
Elite Daily
Amelie Zilber Is Living More In The Moment And Less On The Internet
More than 7 million people follow Grown-ish actor Amelie Zilber on TikTok. While she shares the kind of content that skyrockets Gen Z content creators to fame — #GRWM ’fit videos; lip-synchs with her boyfriend, Blake Gray; and photo booth bloopers included — the 20-year-old also takes the time to draw attention to important global issues. Between posting fashion and beauty content, Zilber openly talks about white supremacy, abortion rights, and political policy. As one of the few influencers of her generation to do so, it’s wildly refreshing to see, and it’s even more exciting to experience Zilber in person. When she gets going on a topic that’s important to her, the Georgetown University student lights up. Not only is she well-informed, but she’s willing to do the work, dig deep, and examine uncomfortable truths about herself and the world she lives in.
Elite Daily
From Pumpkin Patches To Leaf-Peeping, Here Are 12 Things To Do In LA This Fall
Consider this your SoCal autumn to-do list. Pumpkin spice is back on the menu, haunted decor is creeping up in stores, and the weather outside is slowly cooling down. This means fall is here. To get you into the spirit of the season, you’ll want to plan some things to do in Los Angeles in fall 2022.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 13, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Sources Say That Leo Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi. Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed...
Elite Daily
The Weeknd’s Bar At Halloween Horror Nights Has An Insta-Worthy Menu
Both Orlando and Hollywood’s versions of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios feature The Weeknd this year. The “Blinding Lights” singer collaborated with Universal Studios to not only bring a haunted house inspired by his After Hours album to live, but also a bar as well with on-theme cocktails. While Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort only has one The Weeknd drink you can order, The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare Bar at Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood has a full menu of Insta-worthy cocktails.
Elite Daily
Lock Down A New Fall Aesthetic With ROMWE
Forget chunky knit sweaters, wool tights, and all the predictable fall staples. This season is all about locking down a new look — one that doesn’t adhere to any kind of fashion rules. Something about fall encourages us to be more adventurous with our wardrobes, and luckily, ROMWE’s array of alt-fashion pieces makes it easier than ever to hone in on that true sense of style.
Comments / 0