More than 7 million people follow Grown-ish actor Amelie Zilber on TikTok. While she shares the kind of content that skyrockets Gen Z content creators to fame — #GRWM ’fit videos; lip-synchs with her boyfriend, Blake Gray; and photo booth bloopers included — the 20-year-old also takes the time to draw attention to important global issues. Between posting fashion and beauty content, Zilber openly talks about white supremacy, abortion rights, and political policy. As one of the few influencers of her generation to do so, it’s wildly refreshing to see, and it’s even more exciting to experience Zilber in person. When she gets going on a topic that’s important to her, the Georgetown University student lights up. Not only is she well-informed, but she’s willing to do the work, dig deep, and examine uncomfortable truths about herself and the world she lives in.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO