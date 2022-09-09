ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors could see Social Security boost of $1,729 next year

The nearly 70 million older Americans and others who receive Social Security benefits could get an average bump of $1,729 next year, which for most would amount to the biggest increase ever. Given current inflation trends, the Social Security Administration is likely to boost monthly payments by 8.7%, which would...
Starbucks introduces new benefits for employees — as long as they aren't in a union

Starbucks introduced new financial-focused employee benefits on Monday, but they are only available for non-unionized employees. The company outlined two new efforts to help employees with their finances: My Starbucks Savings, which will allow workers to contribute a portion of their pay to a personal savings account through Fidelity Investments, and Student Loan Management Benefit, a program designed to give employees access to resources and individual coaching to help them manage student loan debt, refinancing and repayment options, the company said.
Moving companies: How they work and how much they cost

Whether you're a homeowner moving within the same town or a renter packing up for a cross-country move, using a moving company can make the process more efficient and less stressful. While the cost can be higher than renting your own truck and bribing friends with pizza to help you...
