Starbucks introduced new financial-focused employee benefits on Monday, but they are only available for non-unionized employees. The company outlined two new efforts to help employees with their finances: My Starbucks Savings, which will allow workers to contribute a portion of their pay to a personal savings account through Fidelity Investments, and Student Loan Management Benefit, a program designed to give employees access to resources and individual coaching to help them manage student loan debt, refinancing and repayment options, the company said.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 3 HOURS AGO