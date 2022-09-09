ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBCMontana

California launches abortion website for people inside and outside the state

California launched a new website called Abortion.ca.gov to provide people with information about how, where, and when to access abortion services. The site is available for Californians as well as people outside the state. As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBCMontana

Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval

EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
OREGON STATE
NBCMontana

Montana education officials release math, reading scores

MISSOULA, Mont. — Scores were released for the federally mandated math and reading assessment tests from Montana's 2021-2022 academic year. The required assessment measures math and reading or English language arts proficiency for students from 3rd-11th grade statewide. The following information was sent out by Superintendent Elsie Arntzen:. Superintendent...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Rail Authority finalizes budget, sets fundraising goals

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority finalized the budget for the new fiscal year 2023. High on their list of goals is to collaborate with the federal government on a study that looks into restoring passenger rail services in areas of the U.S.,. The Big Sky...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Dept. of Commerce partners with Carroll College to study population, housing

BUTTE, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce has announced a partnership with Carroll College to analyze future population growth and housing trends across the state. The collaboration is between Carroll's Math and Data Science Department, particularly the 300-level class Math in the Mountains and Commerce's Research and Information Services Bureau.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Wildlife officials hold Madison River recommendation meeting in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks held a public scoping meeting regarding recommendations for the Madison River on the campus of Montana Tech Tuesday night. The meeting in Butte was the fourth of five informational meetings that allowed the public to gain insight on the proposals made by the Madison River Working Group and to ask clarifying questions. The final meeting will take place this Wednesday at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Montana Motor Vehicle Division goes mobile in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont — Because of an increased demand for driver licenses in the Treasure State. The Montana Motor Vehicle Division is going mobile in Bozeman. The week-long licensing event is going on at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. Customers will be able to renew or replace standard and commercial driver...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Fishing restrictions lifted for Ruby River, lower Beaverhead River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fishing restrictions for the Ruby River and a section of the Beaverhead River were lifted on Monday. The closure began on Sept. 1 to reduce stress for fish. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks released the following:. Fishing restrictions have been lifted on the Ruby River and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Grizzly bear euthanized for killing livestock near Choteau

MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks assisted the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services in euthanizing a collared male grizzly bear after it killed livestock north of Choteau. According to FWP officials, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the euthanasia after confirming the collared bear had...
CHOTEAU, MT
NBCMontana

Slope stability project begins over Flint Creek Pass

MISSOULA, Mont. — Construction on Highway 1 begins this Tuesday for the slope stability project over Flint Creek Pass. The Montana Department of Transportation and Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction will start the project one mile north of Georgetown Lake Road and expand one mile north on Highway 1. The project...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Wildfire smoke impacts air quality; showers on the way

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least Tuesday PM. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NBCMontana

Wildfire smoke; tracking showers and thunderstorms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Scattered showers, poor air quality

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival featuring Montana musicians

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. — The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will now feature a showcase of Montana musicians in Nashville as part of the Americana Music Association's, "AMERICANFEST." The list of the feature Montana musicians have played at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in the past and...
NBCMontana

Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

New weather station installed in Whitefish Range

KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest Flathead Avalanche Center (FAC) and partner group Friends of the Flathead Avalanche Center (FOFAC) announced the installation of a new weather station on Link Mountain in the Whitefish Range. The weather station will provide data for avalanche forecasters. “The Whitefish zone is...
WHITEFISH, MT

