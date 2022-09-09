ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WWMT

First case of swine flu in Michigan reported in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The first case of swine influenza in Michigan in 2022 has been reported in Berrien County. A fairgoer who had contact with an ill pig at the Berrien County Youth Fair came down with the case, which was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 9.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

New program to focus on launching child care centers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- There's a new resource to help people open child care programs in Michigan. "Our Strong Start” is expected to help the state reach its goals of opening 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Our Strong...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Energy companies prepare for more electric vehicle charging stations to come to Michigan

DETROIT — Electric vehicles – and forward movement – were the focus of President Joe Biden’s speech at the North American International Auto Show's preview Wednesday. Standing before a crowd of auto workers, Biden announced the approval of $900 million in federal infrastructure dollars meant to build electric vehicle chargers across 35 states, including Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Oxford School Board President resigns

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
EDUCATION
WWMT

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANDVILLE, MI

