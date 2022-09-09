Read full article on original website
WWMT
'Republicans for Whitmer' launches less than two months before Michigan's midterm vote
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of Republicans expressed their support for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday, joining forces and launching a new collective to help her win re-election. Previous Coverage: Governor Whitmer reacts to Dixon primary win. “When you have somebody who has been a state representative, a state senator,...
WWMT
Michigan receives federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations, Biden says
DETROIT, Mich. — President Joe Biden announced funding for Michigan and 34 other states to start building hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle charging stations. “When you see these big projects in your hometowns I want you to feel the way I feel, and I really mean it: pride," Biden said Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show.
WWMT
Dixon reveals $1 billion plan to hire thousands of police officers, curb violent crime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Standing outside the Grand Rapids Police Department's headquarters Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced her spending plan to put more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on Michigan's streets. Top of ticket set: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor. Dixon's $1 billion dollar...
WWMT
First case of swine flu in Michigan reported in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The first case of swine influenza in Michigan in 2022 has been reported in Berrien County. A fairgoer who had contact with an ill pig at the Berrien County Youth Fair came down with the case, which was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 9.
WWMT
New program to focus on launching child care centers in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- There's a new resource to help people open child care programs in Michigan. "Our Strong Start” is expected to help the state reach its goals of opening 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Our Strong...
WWMT
Energy companies prepare for more electric vehicle charging stations to come to Michigan
DETROIT — Electric vehicles – and forward movement – were the focus of President Joe Biden’s speech at the North American International Auto Show's preview Wednesday. Standing before a crowd of auto workers, Biden announced the approval of $900 million in federal infrastructure dollars meant to build electric vehicle chargers across 35 states, including Michigan.
WWMT
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
WWMT
Oxford School Board President resigns
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
WWMT
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
