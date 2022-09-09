ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

ASOR Prop Bets – Week 3

Last week, the Flames improved to 2-0 for the third consecutive season as Liberty defeated the UAB Blazers on a rainy day in Lynchburg. Last week, we had 81 responses with six people guessing all eight bets correctly. Phillip Harrelson was our week two winner as he was just one point off of the correct total score tie-breaker.
LYNCHBURG, VA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
NORTHPORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Lynchburg, VA
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Lynchburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Sports
Birmingham, AL
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
CBS 42

1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing person report issued for woman and child from Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert. Summer Shears, 29, left her residence in Alexandria on Wednesday and has not returned home. Her whereabouts are unknown and her 1-month-old daughter is believed to be with her. Shears is described as a white female with brown hair and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Clark
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man under investigation for multiple Family Dollar robberies

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police arrested a robbery suspect who may have been a repeat offender pending investigations Friday. Irish Tyshawn Hunter, 31, is facing two charges of first-degree robbery of the same Family Dollar store. Investigators with TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division are looking into whether he is responsible for other robberies at the store […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy