Beaverton, OR

KATU.com

Murder suspect arrested in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting

Police arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Southeast Portland earlier this month. Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Court documents...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked

The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton, OR
Beaverton, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Gresham police looking for suspects involved with a stolen vehicle

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police were searching for people who ran from a stolen vehicle in a Gresham neighborhood late Monday morning. Gresham Police said one of its officers spotted someone driving a stolen car at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Halsey Street at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. When the officer...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Portland Police Bureau#Road Rage#Oregon State Police#Violent Crime
Chronicle

Attempted Kidnapping in Southwest Washington Leads to Arrest

A man who professed his love — and made death threats — toward a woman is in custody at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz is accused of entering an apartment in the Orchards area east of Vancouver about 11 a.m. Friday, assaulting a woman, and dragging her from the apartment while professing her love for her, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, Aboulezz was allegedly threatening to rape and kill her.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County

Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

