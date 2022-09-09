Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Murder suspect arrested in deadly Lents neighborhood shooting
Police arrested a suspect on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Southeast Portland earlier this month. Shaka Chambers, 46, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree burglary. Court documents...
KATU.com
Suspect in arson at Vancouver mayor's home arrested during burglary downtown
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man caught burglarizing a Vancouver business early Wednesday morning is the same suspect accused of trying to start a fire near the Vancouver mayor’s home earlier in the week, police say. Officers were called to West 8th and Harney Street shortly after midnight when...
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
KATU.com
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
KATU.com
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
KATU.com
Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
KATU.com
Gresham police looking for suspects involved with a stolen vehicle
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police were searching for people who ran from a stolen vehicle in a Gresham neighborhood late Monday morning. Gresham Police said one of its officers spotted someone driving a stolen car at Northeast 162nd Avenue and Halsey Street at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. When the officer...
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
Chronicle
Attempted Kidnapping in Southwest Washington Leads to Arrest
A man who professed his love — and made death threats — toward a woman is in custody at the Clark County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping and related charges. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz is accused of entering an apartment in the Orchards area east of Vancouver about 11 a.m. Friday, assaulting a woman, and dragging her from the apartment while professing her love for her, according to a news release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office. At the same time, Aboulezz was allegedly threatening to rape and kill her.
KATU.com
Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
KATU.com
Stranger enters Northeast Portland home, climbs into 10-year-old's bed
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland homeowner says her sense of safety is shaken after a person she didn't know walked into her house Tuesday and climbed into her 10-year-old son's bed. “They came in the front door, and they wandered into my children’s room, and crawled up onto the...
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
WWEEK
Fire Investigators Have Identified One or More Suspects in Mount Tabor Arsons but Believe the Threat Is Now Reduced
For close to two weeks, people walking on Mount Tabor have encountered the burn scars of dozens of small fires started on the slopes of the Southeast Portland summit. The Tabor Neighborhood Association reported that upwards of 30 fires were started—an especially alarming threat with the dry, hot and windy conditions Portland finds itself in.
KATU.com
Police arrest man accused of hitting someone in the face with a handgun in NW Portland
Police are investigating a shooting in front of the a restaurant on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland. Officers responded to a call of two men fighting at Northwest 23rd and Kearney Street at about 7:10 a.m. Friday. According to police, the two men were talking when the suspect pulled out...
Thieves steal $10K in jewelry with ‘suspicious tactics’
Thieves using "suspicious tactics" are being sought in at least 3 instances that left victims out more than $10,000 in jewels and money, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
KATU.com
Home, barn burned by McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Fire officials say a home and a barn were burned by the fire that broke out at Milo McIver State Park on Friday in Clackamas County. Thankfully there were no reported injuries associated with the fire, which prompted Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders for those living near the park.
KATU.com
WWeek: Crime encroaches on Dawson Park, landmark of Portland's Black community
Over the past two years, Portland’s Dawson Park has been the site of murders, reported drug dealing, and sex work. People living in the area say their calls to the city have gone unanswered. Willamette Week spent several days at the park and pouring through police reports for a...
