ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 91

dolli hammond
5d ago

The charges should have been more severe. I hope he gets a long sentence & not just probation. It is unconscionable to alter prescribed medications for anyone. It can be lethal or life altering.

Reply(5)
45
Patricia Munson
5d ago

my issue is that at one point it says they were anti-diarrheals, but the rest says they were laxatives. those are two completely different medications. I know it doesn't really matter to the point of the story, but you would think the reporter would want his facts straight...oh yeah. I forgot. this is a reporter. they don't need to be factual anymore

Reply(2)
15
LMFRN
5d ago

Why??? It doesn’t give a reason he did this. I can only think of two motives, one is he’s a sicko freak or he really couldn’t stand the kid. Either way, glad he’s going away!!

Reply(3)
11
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death at Palm Bay home claims self-defense

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Central Florida man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death Tuesday claimed it was in self-defense, according to police. Officers and fire rescue crews responded to a Palm Bay home on Rome Avenue shortly after noon after receiving a 911 call from 38-year-old Daniel Molina-Gonzalez who reportedly said he stabbed his girlfriend, Alicia Santagata.
PALM BAY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
PORT ORANGE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Recognize them? Women accused of stealing from Best Buy in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Do you know these women? Police are asking for the public's help finding the four ladies who they say stole several items from a Best Buy store recently. According to a Facebook post by Ocala police, on Aug. 29, the women "actively worked together" to steal multiple items from Best Buy, totaling over $500.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Iowa judge orders teenage human trafficking victim to pay $150K in restitution to family of rapist she killed

'It's about survival': Iowa teen who killed her rapist ordered to pay $150K restitution to man's family. A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced in an Iowa court to five years of closely supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Neglect
fox35orlando.com

Father’s plea to hire more Apopka firefighters gets approved

APOPKA, Fla. - The city of Apopka approved its budget on Wednesday night following months of budget discussions. One of the major points of discussion was to add more funding to hire 18 firefighters, along with a safety & training officer. There was back and forth on if the money...
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Missing 1-month-old boy found safe in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A Florida Missing Child Alert issued Monday morning for a 1-month-old last seen in Delray Beach was canceled after the boy was found safe. Kain Waters, a Hispanic boy, was last seen Sunday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. [TRENDING: Become a News...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Person barricaded in stolen RV shuts down Highway 27 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Negotiations with a person barricaded in a stolen recreational vehicle early Wednesday morning shut down US Highway 27 at Lake Louisa State Park. Lake County deputies are currently on the scene. Highway 27 was shut down in both directions, but has since reopened. According to the...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Vehicle fire in garage spreads to home in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in Oviedo. Crews say they found a vehicle on fire in a duplex garage on Goldfinch Court around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The aftermath shows damage to the front of the house and part of the garage collapsed. Parts...
OVIEDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy