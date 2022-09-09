Read full article on original website
College Football News
Rutgers vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview
Rutgers vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Rutgers (2-0), Temple (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
Offense and defense have big games in Princeton’s 4-0 win over Allentown
A year ago, Princeton began the season with a 13 game winning streak and played such lock down defense that it didn’t allow a single goal over its first 10 games. Well, the Little Tigers are back at it again, starting the season 2-0 and recording shutouts in both games. On Monday it was defending MCT champ Lawrence that was an 8-0 victim. On Wednesday, it was Allentown, as Princeton scored a goal in each quarter to defeat the Redbirds 4-0.
Unwavering confidence propels Millburn past No. 6 West Orange
Playing in the vaunted SEC American Division, Millburn realizes that they’ll always be an underdog going into most conference matchups. But it’s created a sense of fearless and belief going into battles with ranked opponents. In their first contest against conference rival Montclair, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, they lost 2-0 in a game that was played much closer than the scoreboard indicated. Coming into today’s contest against West Orange, there was never a doubt in their mind that this was a winnable game.
Belvidere over Bernards - Field hockey recap
Kayla Connors scored both goals for Belvidere in its 2-0 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Emerson LaBar recorded one assist in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
No. 7 Moorestown over No. 13 Cherokee - Field hockey recap
Sydney Kowalczyk led with two goals and an assist as Moorestown, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 4-1, over No. 13 Cherokee. Marley Procopio and Adelae Chierici scored while Paige Hummel and Rosie Rockell each dished an assist for Moorestown (3-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint.
Boys soccer: “Hungry” Quinton sparks West Deptford in 3-0 win (PHOTOS)
West Deptford coach Tim McAndrew jokes that Mason Quinton was the most skilled manager in South Jersey last season, but he loves having him on the playing field so much more. Quinton, making his varsity debut this season, is off to a dynamic start. The speedy junior scored one goal...
Randolph over West Morris - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock scored one goal and assisted on the other to lead Randolph to a 2-0 road win over West Morris. Sydney Jenisch also scored for Randolph, which improved to 3-1.
Blair over Pennington - Field hockey recap
Ella Gaitan finished with two goals and two assists to lead Blair to a 6-2 victory over Pennington in Pennington. Blair (2-0) followed up a scoreless first quarter with three goals in the second to gain control. Sydney Fischer added two goals while Maddie Miller and Milaw Clause scored once.
Westwood over Passaic Tech - Field hockey recap
Carly Boesch and Madilyn Goldman each scored a goal to help Westwood edge Passaic Tech 2-1 in Washington Township. Alice Rappazzo and Liz Urban collected assists as Westwood improved to 2-1.
Lakeland shuts down Old Tappan - Field hockey recap
Emily Kebrdle led with two goals and an assist while Megan Szanto added a goal and two assists as Lakeland won at home, 5-0, over Old Tappan. Amanda Jeffrey and Ashely Hammerle scored while Gianna Peralta and Colette Hunter each dished an assist for Lakeland (3-0), which led 3-0 in the first period.
Northern Highlands shuts down Pompton Lakes - Field hockey recap
Belle Bennett brought two goals and two assists while Sarah Batenhorst struck twice as Northern Highlands won at home, 6-0, over Pompton Lakes. Kate Pedicano and Carly Robinson scored while Alexa Birch dished two assists and Jeslyn Alex added one for Northern Highlands (3-0), which scored two goals in the opening period.
Beck’s 3 goals lead Southern to victory over Toms River South - Field hockey recap
Emme Beck scored three goals as Southern cruised to a 4-0 victory over Toms River South in Manahawkin. The Rams (2-2) were on the attack all afternoon and finished with 29 shots on goal. Avery DiPietro added a goal while Jessica Bruther totaled three assists. Brielle Berruti made 24 saves...
Linden erupts in second half to defeat Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Brandon DeCampos finished with one goal and one assist to help Linden turn in a big second half in its 3-1 win over Plainfield in Linden. Omar Nataren gave Plainfield (1-3) the lead in the first half and this would be the only goal over the first 40 minutes. Alessandro Sipaque was credited with the assist.
Pope John over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Pope John took down Morris Knolls 3-2 in overtime to earn a come-from-behind victory on Wednesday afternoon in Sparta. Gabriella Bisbing and Meredith Severinson scored goals for Pope John (1-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first quarter. Carolina Gonzalez-Konesny also found the back of the net. Morris Knolls (1-1) got...
Shore over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Eichenbaum struck twice while Kasey Bazydlo added another as Shore won on the road, 3-1, over Monmouth. Bazydlo, Ava Agresti and Julia Haddad each had an assist for Shore (1-2), which outshot Monmouth (2-2) by 21-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Manalapan draws with Howell - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Smith scored first for Howell while Vanessa Sarf answered after the break for Manalapan and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Farmingdale. Riley Borenstein assisted on the goal Howell (3-0-1) while Madison Smith made six saves. Leila Shaw stopped 10 shots for Manalapan (2-0-1). The N.J. High...
Boonton edges Pequannock - Boys soccer recap
Emanuele Caltabiano connected on a penalty kick in the sixty-fifth minute as Boonton won at home, 1-0, over Pequannock. It was Caltabiano’s third goal of the season and the first shutout for Boonton (2-1), as Tawhed Sherifi saved all three shots. Ryan Foley stopped a dozen shots for Pequannock...
Howell shuts down Manalapan - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Spisak struck twice while Nicholas Turturro tallied a goal and an assist as Howell won on the road, 3-0, over Manalapan. Ryan Eckelman added an assist for Howell (4-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. Manalapan is now 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Sept. 14
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Sept. 14, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Audubon over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap
Molly Sullivan had a goal and an assist in Audubon’s 4-0 victory over Lindenwold in Lindenwold. Maddy Carter, Jules Laxton and Emily Egas scored a goal apiece for Audubon (3-0). Lindenwold falls to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
