New Brunswick, NJ

College Football News

Rutgers vs Temple Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Rutgers (2-0), Temple (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Offense and defense have big games in Princeton’s 4-0 win over Allentown

A year ago, Princeton began the season with a 13 game winning streak and played such lock down defense that it didn’t allow a single goal over its first 10 games. Well, the Little Tigers are back at it again, starting the season 2-0 and recording shutouts in both games. On Monday it was defending MCT champ Lawrence that was an 8-0 victim. On Wednesday, it was Allentown, as Princeton scored a goal in each quarter to defeat the Redbirds 4-0.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Unwavering confidence propels Millburn past No. 6 West Orange

Playing in the vaunted SEC American Division, Millburn realizes that they’ll always be an underdog going into most conference matchups. But it’s created a sense of fearless and belief going into battles with ranked opponents. In their first contest against conference rival Montclair, ranked No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, they lost 2-0 in a game that was played much closer than the scoreboard indicated. Coming into today’s contest against West Orange, there was never a doubt in their mind that this was a winnable game.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over Bernards - Field hockey recap

Kayla Connors scored both goals for Belvidere in its 2-0 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Emerson LaBar recorded one assist in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
BELVIDERE, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 7 Moorestown over No. 13 Cherokee - Field hockey recap

Sydney Kowalczyk led with two goals and an assist as Moorestown, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 4-1, over No. 13 Cherokee. Marley Procopio and Adelae Chierici scored while Paige Hummel and Rosie Rockell each dished an assist for Moorestown (3-0), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Blair over Pennington - Field hockey recap

Ella Gaitan finished with two goals and two assists to lead Blair to a 6-2 victory over Pennington in Pennington. Blair (2-0) followed up a scoreless first quarter with three goals in the second to gain control. Sydney Fischer added two goals while Maddie Miller and Milaw Clause scored once.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lakeland shuts down Old Tappan - Field hockey recap

Emily Kebrdle led with two goals and an assist while Megan Szanto added a goal and two assists as Lakeland won at home, 5-0, over Old Tappan. Amanda Jeffrey and Ashely Hammerle scored while Gianna Peralta and Colette Hunter each dished an assist for Lakeland (3-0), which led 3-0 in the first period.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Highlands shuts down Pompton Lakes - Field hockey recap

Belle Bennett brought two goals and two assists while Sarah Batenhorst struck twice as Northern Highlands won at home, 6-0, over Pompton Lakes. Kate Pedicano and Carly Robinson scored while Alexa Birch dished two assists and Jeslyn Alex added one for Northern Highlands (3-0), which scored two goals in the opening period.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Pope John over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap

Pope John took down Morris Knolls 3-2 in overtime to earn a come-from-behind victory on Wednesday afternoon in Sparta. Gabriella Bisbing and Meredith Severinson scored goals for Pope John (1-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first quarter. Carolina Gonzalez-Konesny also found the back of the net. Morris Knolls (1-1) got...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Shore over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap

Jenna Eichenbaum struck twice while Kasey Bazydlo added another as Shore won on the road, 3-1, over Monmouth. Bazydlo, Ava Agresti and Julia Haddad each had an assist for Shore (1-2), which outshot Monmouth (2-2) by 21-9. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan draws with Howell - Girls soccer recap

Ashley Smith scored first for Howell while Vanessa Sarf answered after the break for Manalapan and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Farmingdale. Riley Borenstein assisted on the goal Howell (3-0-1) while Madison Smith made six saves. Leila Shaw stopped 10 shots for Manalapan (2-0-1). The N.J. High...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton edges Pequannock - Boys soccer recap

Emanuele Caltabiano connected on a penalty kick in the sixty-fifth minute as Boonton won at home, 1-0, over Pequannock. It was Caltabiano’s third goal of the season and the first shutout for Boonton (2-1), as Tawhed Sherifi saved all three shots. Ryan Foley stopped a dozen shots for Pequannock...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Howell shuts down Manalapan - Boys soccer recap

Nicholas Spisak struck twice while Nicholas Turturro tallied a goal and an assist as Howell won on the road, 3-0, over Manalapan. Ryan Eckelman added an assist for Howell (4-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. Manalapan is now 2-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Audubon over Lindenwold - Girls soccer recap

Molly Sullivan had a goal and an assist in Audubon’s 4-0 victory over Lindenwold in Lindenwold. Maddy Carter, Jules Laxton and Emily Egas scored a goal apiece for Audubon (3-0). Lindenwold falls to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
AUDUBON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

