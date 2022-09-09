ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Republican lawmakers respond to controversial tweet from Michigan GOP co-chair

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock is under fire for calling Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg a "weak little girl." Maddock responded to a tweet of a video of Buttigieg talking about California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. The comment drew immediate criticism from...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan receiving a "F" grade regarding child protection rights

SAGINAW, Mich.---A report from Human Rights Watch, an organization that investigates and reports abuse around the world. Ranked Michigan, 42nd out of 50 states, regarding child protection rights. The grades were based on four key issues: child marriage, corporal punishment, child labor and juvenile justice. Emily Yeager is the President...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Oregon makes major strides in crisis intervention services with federal approval

EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) — Sen. Ron Wyden on Monday announced that Oregon is the first state to earn federal approval for Medicaid reimbursement of community-based mobile crisis intervention services that help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders. "This great news for Oregon clearly demonstrates how our...
OREGON STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Final defendant sentenced in interstate cocaine ring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The eighth and final defendant in a cocaine ring centered in Michigan was sentenced on Monday, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said. Adrian Romero Antunez, 35, was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Education
State
Arizona State
Local
Florida Government
UpNorthLive.com

New program to focus on launching child care centers in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- There's a new resource to help people open child care programs in Michigan. "Our Strong Start” is expected to help the state reach its goals of opening 1,000 new child care programs by the end of 2024, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Our Strong...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Camp Grayling facilities to receive upgrade

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Army National Guard camps and facilities across Michigan are being modernized. Governor Whitmer authorized $1 million from the 2023 budget to pay for the work. The funds will transform 33 facilities, including at Camp Grayling in Crawford County. Some of the changes include lactation rooms...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

DNR fishing for feedback on salmon stocking in Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) could increase Chinook salmon stocking by 54% in Lake Michigan. The DNR decreased fish stocking for decades to try and balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, but officials said they are seeing indicators that an increase in stocking may be warranted.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 13

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,804,588 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,317. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 18,375 new cases and 196 deaths on September 13. Another story: First...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Report#The Heritage Foundation#K12#American#The Sunshine State
UpNorthLive.com

Oxford School Board President resigns

OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President, Tom Donnelly, resigned Wednesday afternoon. Ken Weaver, Oxford Community Schools Superintendent, released a statement Wednesday on Donnelly's resignation. This afternoon, we were informed that Oxford Community Schools Board of Education President Tom Donnelly was resigning from the board, effective...
EDUCATION
UpNorthLive.com

Sunny skies with cooler temperatures

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wednesday will bring a few passing fair weather clouds, but much of the day will be sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s in the eastern Upper Peninsula. Highs in the Lower Peninsula will be in the 60s north of Cadillac and in the 70s south of Cadillac.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Threat at Oxford Community Schools under investigation

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Oxford Community Schools was alerted about a threat to the school on Sunday. The threat was from a Snapchat message and it is not believed to be from Oxford students. The message specifically said, "come bring a gun to Oxford school." Oxford Community School's Superintendent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
UpNorthLive.com

Rainfall throughout the day Monday

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) - Bands of rain expected throughout the day Monday. This won't be a continuous rain, but at times passing showers. Downpours are expected, so pools of water on the roads will be common. Thunder and lightning are possible. Wind will be light most of the time. It'll turn from north to southwest as the storm moves thru from 5 to 15 m.p.h.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy