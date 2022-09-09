ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Kevin Gillespie Closes His Beltline Restaurant Slabtown Public House September 24

After replacing his previous restaurant Cold Beer along the Eastside Beltline earlier this spring with the much more laidback Slabtown Public House, chef Kevin Gillespie closes that restaurant on September 24, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. “We have made the incredibly difficult decision to close Slabtown Public House permanently,”...
Eater

Little Five Points Institution the Star Bar Faces Possible Demolition

A petition created by community organization L5PATL over the weekend to spare Little Five Points institution the Star Bar from demolition currently includes 2,700 signatures. The group hopes to capture at least 5,000 signatures from people opposed to the demolition of the Star Bar building. News of the impending redevelopment...
Eater

Atlanta Restaurants and Catering Companies Offering Dinners and Dishes for Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah celebrates the start of the Jewish New Year — a holiday that begins this year at sunset on Sunday, September 25, and ends at sunset on Tuesday, September 27. Throughout those two days, family and friends gather together to dine on dishes and foods richly symbolic and meaningful to the holiday, including apples, dates, and fall fruits like the pomegranate and honey cakes, challah, fish, and sides of dried fruits and root vegetables. Check out these Atlanta restaurants, markets, and catering companies preparing special holiday meals, dishes, and desserts for Rosh Hashanah this year.
