Florida State

WKRC

Local baker gets cookies into Target stores

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WKRC

Stolen car crashes into Mt. Healthy police cruiser downtown

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Mt. Healthy police officer suffered minor injuries after his cruiser was hit by a stolen car downtown. Mt. Healthy Police said Officer Williams was returning to Mt. Healthy from the Hamilton County Justice Center just after 3 a.m. He was headed west on Ninth Street near...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH

