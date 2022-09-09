Read full article on original website
WKRC
Texas youth softball league to host gun raffle fundraiser months after Uvalde shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KPRC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A girls softball league in Texas wants to raise money by raffling-off a rifle and some parents aren't too happy about it. "I was shocked," said Jessica England. England's girls have been in the South Montgomery Girls Softball League for nearly a decade. She...
As Intel project ramps up, plenty of work, but not enough workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There could be 10 to 25 years worth of work in Central Ohio to build up infrastructure, offices, and more, with the arrival of Intel, which is set to build manufacturing fabs for microchips. But there may not be enough workers to get those projects built.
Local baker gets cookies into Target stores
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local baker is hitting it big. You can find Sweet Mae's Cookie Company in Findlay Market and now in a national retailer. Two popular flavors, Rainbow Sprinkle Celebration and Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk, are now being sold in 152 Target stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
Ohio tattoo artist admits to inking 'worst tattoo ever'
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WNWO) - A Bowling Green tattoo artist took to Facebook on Friday to explain why he botched a 2007 ink job, that some have come to know as the "world's worst portrait tattoo." Dennis Foust said in part, "The portrait tattoo getting all the attention today was...
Indiana grandfather reacts to daughter's arrest for granddaughter's death
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CNN Newsource/WRTV/WKRC) - After three years an arrest has finally been made in the case of a missing baby in Indiana. It is the girl's mother, and her grandfather says if she is responsible, she should pay the price. It is a mixed bag of emotions for Chuck...
Indiana mother pleads guilty to abandoning her 5-year-old son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Indiana mother admitted in court Monday to deserting her child back in February. 33-year old former nursing assistant Heather Adkins accepted a plea deal, months after abandoning her then-five-year-old son, who has autism. She pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Prosecutors dropped the felony kidnapping charge, which...
Stolen car crashes into Mt. Healthy police cruiser downtown
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Mt. Healthy police officer suffered minor injuries after his cruiser was hit by a stolen car downtown. Mt. Healthy Police said Officer Williams was returning to Mt. Healthy from the Hamilton County Justice Center just after 3 a.m. He was headed west on Ninth Street near...
