YORK – A skill Bob Roth experimented with in high school is one to which he returned in earnest during the decade of his 70s. Now 79, Roth has ‘turned’ himself into a skilled and artistic craftsman with his two favorite tools; a table saw and Powermatic lathe. Add exotic woods, most from a specialty shop in Omaha, to clever ideas and attention to detail to get a wide variety of bowls, urns for both pets and people, decorative boxes, cutting boards and all manner of interesting pieces – each a one of a kind creation.

YORK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO