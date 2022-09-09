Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Superintendent: Claims made about Lincoln workshop on how to serve LGBTQ students 'simply untrue'
Superintendent Paul Gausman said social media claims about content shared at a Lincoln Public Schools staff workshop on how to support LGBTQ students "are simply untrue." Gausman said he met with Ryan Sallans — the transgender speaker who led the workshop at Scott Middle School on Aug. 10 — and staff in attendance in his inquiry and concluded the allegations about the presentation were unfounded.
York News-Times
Local school board members recognized for achievements
YORK – A number of local school board members were recognized this past week as recipients of the 2022 Award of Achievement presented by the Nebraska Association of School Boards. The NASB held its recognition meeting in York. The NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs...
York News-Times
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Stanford is missed opportunity, but it's one NU will learn from
Twenty-three service errors. No. 9 Stanford had 23 service errors and still walked away with a four-set win over No. 2 Nebraska. For context, no Nebraska opponent had ever committed that many service errors against NU in the rally-scoring era. The previous worst? 16, a mark reached twice by Nebraska opponents — once by Wisconsin in 2013 and once by Kansas in 2003.
York News-Times
Bob Roth turns a lot of shavings
YORK – A skill Bob Roth experimented with in high school is one to which he returned in earnest during the decade of his 70s. Now 79, Roth has ‘turned’ himself into a skilled and artistic craftsman with his two favorite tools; a table saw and Powermatic lathe. Add exotic woods, most from a specialty shop in Omaha, to clever ideas and attention to detail to get a wide variety of bowls, urns for both pets and people, decorative boxes, cutting boards and all manner of interesting pieces – each a one of a kind creation.
York News-Times
Blue Heron at Recharge Lake
This Blue Heron was spotted at York’s Recharge Lake earlier this week. The Great Blue Heron migrants can be found along water areas supporting a fish population and having shallows for foraging.
York News-Times
Detective tells judge that Omaha teen helped plan 2021 homicide
An Omaha police detective said in court Monday that tracking apps and surveillance video led police to conclude that an Omaha teen was part of a plan to shoot someone in — or living near — a rival gang. Gatluak Jiel, 16, appeared Monday during a preliminary hearing...
York News-Times
Senior gripes? Oh, Mama, I've got 'em by the boatload!
Has your hair gone thin and white, your walking gate a bit crooked? If so there’s another senior symptom you have nurtured over that many years, too. Gripes. Lots and lots of gripes. Let’s trot out a few of mine and see which ones land with a thud.
York News-Times
Volleyball season revs up as September progresses
YORK – The 2022 High School volleyball season has hit the midway point of September with a very busy October on the horizon. Conference tournaments will dot the landscape in October as the Central Conference, Crossroads Conference and Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament will take place around the third week of the month.
York News-Times
Amie Just: Make no mistake, Mickey Joseph deserves opportunity at his alma mater
Mickey Joseph: interim head football coach at the University of Nebraska. I wouldn’t have imagined writing that collection of words a year ago. But, at this moment, as I sit in the press box Sunday at Memorial Stadium, it’s a sentence fragment that feels good to type. Another...
York News-Times
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
The Knights may have dropped their first football game of the year Friday night against Falls City Sacred Heart, but it wasn’t because of Trevor Hueske’s effort. The senior wide receiver made plays all over the gridiron, hauling in eight passes for 184 yards and three TDs. Defensively, he recorded 12 tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble.
York News-Times
Milford blanks Centennial on softball diamond
UTICA – The Milford offense plated a trio of runs in the third inning to break open what had been a scoreless tie against Centennial, but the Eagles weren’t done as they added five more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth to roll to a 9-0 win over the Broncos on Tuesday evening.
York News-Times
Sandra Wolfe
Private family graveside service for Sandra S. Wolfe age 79 of York will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh will be handling the arrangements. Sandra passed away on September 9, 2022 at York General Hearthstone. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.
York News-Times
Huskies handle Panthers in SNC volleyball clash
HENDERSON – The Fillmore Central Panthers came out of the gates swinging Tuesday night, taking a lead in the middle stages of the opening set. However, the Heartland Huskies battled back to eke out a 25-23 win in the opener, setting the stage for a three-set sweep against their SNC rivals.
York News-Times
Scenes from 2022 Yorkfest
The 2022 Yorkfest celebration was a huge success, despite the rainy, damp, chilly conditions in the morning. The crowds were large and there was good attendance at all the events. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
York News-Times
Watch now: John Cook on top-10 matchup
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season. Nebraska had its seven-match winning streak to start the season come to an end in its first test against top-10 team.
York News-Times
Huskies' Hiebner, Kliewer crack top 10 at Fairbury
FAIRBURY – The Beatrice Lady Orange took the team title at the Fairbury invite on Monday with Superior a distant 41 strokes back. The Lady Orange also had the top two individual performers as Kierra Paquette and Maddie Nielsen went 1-2 with an 80 and 86 respectively. Heartland freshman...
York News-Times
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in York
YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says his department arrested a man for attempted second degree murder in York on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Chief Tjaden said, “Shortly before 6 a.m., the York Police Department was notified regarding an assault with a knife. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown drug or substance and had assaulted someone.
York News-Times
Car thief sent to jail for non-compliance
YORK – Non-compliance with post-release supervision, a lengthy criminal history that includes repeated thefts and getting caught with a stolen vehicle in York County has led to a 54-year-old Lincoln man being incarcerated again. According to court documents and earlier factual basis proceedings provided by the county attorney’s office,...
York News-Times
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
T-Wolves win two of three in Friend
FRIEND – Exeter-Milligan took to the volleyball court Saturday for a tournament in Friend. The Timberwolves defeated Lawrence-Nelson and Kenesaw but fell to Sutton for the second time this season to finish the day with a 2-1 mark. Exeter-Milligan 2, Lawrence-Nelson 1: Lawrence-Nelson claimed the first set 25-16, but...
