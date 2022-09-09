Read full article on original website
Sheryl Ann
5d ago
If they would start keeping them in jail instead of letting them out. This crap would stop
Reply
4
Related
Spring woman out on bond wanted for stealing multiple credit cards, police say
Have you seen this woman? Friendswood police identified Addisha Gerrae Jackson as the suspect accused of stealing credit cards from grocery store shoppers.
Click2Houston.com
Vehicle stolen by homicide suspects found during traffic stop in north Houston; 3 people arrested: HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a vehicle stolen by homicide suspects was found following a traffic stop in north Houston Tuesday. Officers with the Houston Police Department were patrolling near E. Little York and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. when they found a gold Chevy SUV in the area.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Tomball Police Department seeks the public help to Identify Person For Theft at Spec's
TOMBALL, TX -- The Tomball Police Department needs your assistance identifying the individual pictured below. On August 31, 2022, at 1950 hours the subject entered the Spec’s, located at 28595 Tomball Pkwy, Tomball TX and selected $602.15 in merchandise. The subject placed the items in a Spec’s handbasket and exited the store without paying.
Click2Houston.com
Security guard shot, killed at Club Onyx by suspect fighting over girlfriend, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a security guard at Club Onyx Wednesday. Police were called to the club, which is located at 3113 Bering Dr., around 3:12 a.m. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Arrest made in 2014 murders of 4 family members, including 2 children, executed at NW Harris County home, authorities say
HOUSTON – An arrest has been made eight years after a family of four was murdered inside their home in northwest Harris County. Feng Lu, 58, has been charged with capital murder in the killings of the Sun family. He was arrested Sunday in San Francisco, California. On Jan....
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 3 men accused of stashing dozens of glasses, cash from Galleria-area optometry office, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with Houston Police Department are seeking help in finding three men accused of stealing dozens of designer glasses and unknown amounts of cash from a Galleria-area optometry office. According to police, it happened in the 5800 of San Felipe Street near Chimney Rock Road at around...
Click2Houston.com
Man convicted in 2019 road rage shooting that left 2 toddlers severely burned after fireworks inside truck ignite, prosecutors say
HOUSTON – A man who shot into a vehicle in an incident of road rage, which prosecutors said sparked a fire that left two toddlers severely burned in 2019, has been convicted in the crime. On Monday, Bayron J. Rivera, 21, was convicted on two counts of aggravated assault...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy gets sick after taking drugs he mistook for candy: Sources
An internal review is underway after a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy got sick Wednesday morning at a substation. Sources told ABC13 the deputy took drugs, which had been recovered at a crime scene, because he thought they were candy. It happened at the Cypresswood substation in northwest Harris...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help In Identifying Suspect Wanted For Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon In Spring
SPRING, TX -- On September 11, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's office responded to a Aggravated Assault call at the TJ Maxx located at 6545 N. Grand Parkway. The black male suspect who is pictured above, stole a purse from a customer's shopping shopping cart and fled. Witnesses ran...
cw39.com
Two shootings in Fifth Ward leaves 2 dead, HPD searching for suspected car
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night, both happening in the Fifth Ward. Houston police believed the suspected shooter or shooters may be driving a red Dodge Charger, which witnesses said two suspects fled the scene in. Police say they received the first...
everythinglubbock.com
Man shot by Liberty County deputy after incident at Gulfgate Mall restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after an deputy-involved shooting near a restaurant in Gulfgate Mall on Sunday night. Houston police say a man was escorted out of the restaurant as it was closing at 11:00 p.m. The man left the area and returned with a tire iron in his hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
17-Year-Old In Channelview Defends Home By Killing 2 Armed Intruders
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says three men in masks tried to break the home in east Harris County near Channelview First Baptist Church. A 17-year-old boy in the home grabbed and shotgun and fired on the intruders. Two of them were hit and both were pronounced dead at the...
Deputy fatally shoots man accused of charging at him outside Houston restaurant
A man is dead after charging at off-duty officers in Houston with a tire iron, news outlets reported.
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
news4sanantonio.com
17-year-old with shotgun takes down two-armed home invaders, one escapes
A 17-year-old shot and killed two armed intruders during an attempted home invasion, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 16000 block of First St., for a shooting in progress. According to officials, three armed men wearing a mask attempted to force their way into...
Click2Houston.com
Grave mystery: Officials seek answers after casket found buried on woman’s property in Crosby
CROSBY, Texas – It was a defining moment Tuesday morning when, using ground penetration radar, Texas EquuSearch uncovered the first hard evidence of something buried below the surface of the ground on a piece of land in Crosby that one woman purchased for her family. Miriam Soza said what...
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
Suspect accused of assaulting wife had his baby with him during chase and SWAT standoff, HPD says
The man is accused of coming home after drinking and hitting his wife, police said. He led officers on a 15-minute chase before SWAT officers were called to get him out of the vehicle.
Comments / 3