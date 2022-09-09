ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Sheryl Ann
5d ago

If they would start keeping them in jail instead of letting them out. This crap would stop

Montgomery, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot, killed outside NW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot and killed outside a northwest Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, according to Houston police. It happened in the 6200 block of West Tidwell Road near Bingle Road at around 9:40 p.m. According to police, witnesses told responding...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two shootings in Fifth Ward leaves 2 dead, HPD searching for suspected car

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night, both happening in the Fifth Ward. Houston police believed the suspected shooter or shooters may be driving a red Dodge Charger, which witnesses said two suspects fled the scene in. Police say they received the first...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cw39.com

Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School

Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
KHOU

Unmarked grave found on woman's property in Crosby area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Crosby-area woman is trying to figure out who may have dug an unmarked grave on her property. The mystery has turned into an investigation Harris County deputies and Texas EquuSearch are working to solve. Miriam Soza, the property owner, says she bought the property...
CROSBY, TX

