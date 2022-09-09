Read full article on original website
Hogback Development Retail
Hogback Development Co., a Yakima development company that has built several strip malls in the greater Tri-Cities, is constructing a 6,513-square-foot strip mall at 5326 Road 68 in Pasco. MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the tenants. BLRB Architects designed the project. Stephens & Sons...
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – September 2022
Mirror Ministries has broken ground on Esther’s Home at an undisclosed location in rural Pasco. Esther’s Home creates a safe place for minors who have survived being trafficked for sex in Washington state. It is one of about 30 so-called “restoration homes” serving minor survivors nationwide.
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15
3 previous suspects are gang affiliated, but police have not said if the shooting was gang-related.
Out of the Way Mabton Washington Hides for Sale $1.1 Million Astonishing Estate
Unsuspecting Mabton Washington Has A Gorgeous Estate You Must See Inside. If you have been to Mabton Washington, you know it's a little off the beaten path. It's a sleepy unassuming little 'burg but it does have a pretty spectacular home that just went up for sale. Beautiful Mabton Home...
Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
Mini storage, apartments and more coming to the Tri-Cities
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a long list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
All Senior Picnic postponed for smoke
The All Senior Picnic planned for Sept. 15 in Richland has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. The picnic is sponsored by Active4Life, which said it will announce a new date soon. The Washington Department of Ecology rated the air quality in the Tri-Cities as unhealthy...
SUV vs. Elk in Eastern Washington Leaves 2 Animals Dead, 2 People at Hospital
Two elk were killed on Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Dam and the Richland city limits, and two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A 2017 Ford Explorer heading northwest hit the animals a little after 5:30 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)
The officials stated that a single car rolled over on State Route 240 between Edison and Columbia Center Boulevard. Troopers confirmed that the driver was heading eastbound on State Route 240 and drifted to the median following which the vehicle overcorrected and rolled over. Officials reported that the driver sustained...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility
The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
Mesa treasurer arrested for stealing funds from City, covering up transactions
MESA, Wash. — The former Clerk and Treasurer of the City of Mesa has been brought into custody for allegedly stealing funds from the city for herself and others, then using her position of power to cover it up. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s...
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
Crashed, Abandoned Van Found in Canal Southeast of Kennewick
Few details are known at this time, but somebody abandoned their minivan. The WSP is still searching for the driver, and possibly occupants, of this minivan. Tuesday morning, a call came in from other drivers about this red van, which was nose down, crashed in a canal on State Route 397.
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
