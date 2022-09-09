ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Hogback Development Retail

Hogback Development Co., a Yakima development company that has built several strip malls in the greater Tri-Cities, is constructing a 6,513-square-foot strip mall at 5326 Road 68 in Pasco. MOD Pizza, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the tenants. BLRB Architects designed the project. Stephens & Sons...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Real Estate & Construction Briefs – September 2022

Mirror Ministries has broken ground on Esther’s Home at an undisclosed location in rural Pasco. Esther’s Home creates a safe place for minors who have survived being trafficked for sex in Washington state. It is one of about 30 so-called “restoration homes” serving minor survivors nationwide.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennewick, WA
Business
City
West Richland, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Richland, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Connell, WA
City
Richland, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
Pasco, WA
Business
City
Pasco, WA
102.7 KORD

Former Mesa City Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department and other investigators say the woman tried to cover up the theft. Former Mesa Treasurer/City Clerk arrested in Richland. According to information released by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office by way of Commander Monty Huber, the former treasurer/city clerk in Mesa is in jail. Danni...
MESA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Mini storage, apartments and more coming to the Tri-Cities

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a long list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments in Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Paul
Person
Delia Gonzalez
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

All Senior Picnic postponed for smoke

The All Senior Picnic planned for Sept. 15 in Richland has been postponed because of poor air quality caused by wildfires. The picnic is sponsored by Active4Life, which said it will announce a new date soon. The Washington Department of Ecology rated the air quality in the Tri-Cities as unhealthy...
RICHLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Roberto Martinez#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The U S Bankruptcy Court#Autum#Coventry Lane#Budsage Drive
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

County to complete KGH deal, lease for another facility

The dream of a Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center is close to becoming a reality as Benton County moves to secure two sites to serve Tri-Citians facing mental health and substance abuse crises. The county expects to complete a $1.6 million deal to buy the now closed Kennewick General...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy