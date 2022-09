After two straight conference losses to open 2022 conference play, Midview looked to right the ship at home against Avon Lake. It wouldn’t be the Middies’ day. After drawing a yellow card about halfway through the first half, Avon Lake senior Sarah Van Euwen punched through a goal in the 36th minute. That score would be the jump start Avon Lake needed against Midview, winning 4-1 and remaining undefeated. Rachel Sheehan, Ella Grode and Camryn Koski all scored for Avon Lake (6-0-2, 2-0-1) while Erica Baldazo netted a goal for Midview.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO