Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry to open special-care clinic after receiving federal grant
A visit to the dentist can bring anxiety, but it can be even more stressful for families who care for adults or children with special needs. Shreya Prasanna said her family doctor refused to see her child. “My daughter has some medical comorbidities, which require her to be treated in...
KSAT 12
Shelter pup turned service dog unites with local veteran
You may have met Dewy when he first was adopted from San Antonio Pets Alive. Over the last few months, Dewy has been training to become a service dog and now, he is finally being united with his forever owner. Air Force Federal Credit Union teamed up with The Pink...
KSAT 12
Single mom of three inspired to give back after getting help from San Antonio Food Bank
SAN ANTONIO – Hopeless and lost -- it’s how Mari Morales, a single mother of three, said she felt a year ago. Faced with inflation as she watched the food supplies in her home run out, she knew she needed to keep her 11-year-old son and 10-year-old twins fed.
KSAT 12
H-E-B to host upcoming career fairs for manufacturing and warehousing departments
SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will host three upcoming career fairs for roles in the manufacturing and warehousing departments. On-site interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 at 5600 Business Park — Suite 509, near Loop 410 and Rittiman Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
KSAT 12
San Antonio ISD asks for community input to redraw school board districts
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Independent School District is launching a series of district-wide town hall meetings to get feedback from the community regarding proposed redistricting maps. Officials with the district said redistricting is conducted every 10 years to “ensure fair school board representation based on shifts in population...
KSAT 12
Investment group buys 4 Hometown Burger restaurants, rebrands to Burger Factory
SAN ANTONIO – A local minority women-owned investment group has purchased four of the eight former Hometown Burger restaurants and will rebrand them as Burger Factory restaurants. Hometown Burgers announced late Sunday that all restaurants had closed in a Facebook post that has since been deleted. The restaurant’s website...
San Antonio's second-largest school district taps former secret service agent to head security
North East ISD previously said it would cover police academy costs to cadets willing to commit to three-years of service for the district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
KSAT 12
Uvalde makes changes for police fitness, communication; SAWS dealing with record-breaking year of water main breaks
Good morning, Steph here. Yay! We made it to Wednesday! We hope you all are having a wonderful week so far. It’s been hot in the afternoons. I think some of the parents at my daughter’s school think I’m crazy because I’m always using an umbrella - not for rain, but for shade! 🥵 This morning, we got a little break from the humidity. We’ll take it! 😃 Mike says prepare for the heat again this afternoon. You all have a wonderful day!
KSAT 12
San Antonio Crime Report, a free weekly newsletter with local crime news
KSAT has launched a new newsletter — Crime Report, a weekly rundown of local crime stories on KSAT.com. The free offering gives subscribers a recap of our local crime coverage each week. Consider this your official invitation to subscribe to this free newsletter and stay up to date with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Look up! Spot the International Space Station in the San Antonio sky Wednesday evening
SAN ANTONIO – Calling all space enthusiasts! The International Space Station will be flying overhead Wednesday evening and if you time it right, you could see it float across the San Antonio sky. DETAILS. Exact details on when and where to look for the ISS Wednesday evening can be...
San Antonio-based Hometown Burger abruptly closes all of its locations
The chain's website lists eight San Antonio locations, but Google shows nine.
KSAT 12
‘A diamond in the rough’: UTSA professor buys rare, original painting in Georgia thrift store
A UTSA professor visited a thrift store in Georgia in May, but little did he know that he’d walk away with a rare treasure. William Pugh, an assistant professor of practice for the UTSA Dept. of Information Systems and Cyber Security, was shopping with his wife in Covington, Ga., when he came across a breathtaking artwork.
KSAT 12
Northside ISD to redraw school board districts after population explosion, asks for community input
SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District officials are asking the community for input after a population explosion in the area prompted redistricting of the school board districts. Redistricting is a process that redraws the geographic boundaries of a district in response to changes in population. Data from the...
Guess the rent of this 'desirable' San Antonio 3-bedroom home
There's some weird portraits in this home.
KSAT 12
Church day care left without after-school transportation after vandals steal, trash van
SAN ANTONIO – The owners of an after-school day care say vandals left their van trashed over the weekend, which kept them from being able to use it to pick up enrolled children. Jorge Zayasbazan, senior pastor at Baptist Temple Church, said the day care couldn’t just use any...
KSAT 12
Bexar County elections office reminds voters about registration, early voting ahead of November election
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen is reminding Bexar County residents to register to vote ahead of November’s election if they haven’t already done so. The General Election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8 this year and as of Wednesday, Sept. 14, there are...
KSAT 12
Free family-friendly Kerrville River Festival taking place this Saturday
KERRVILLE, Texas – You can celebrate the heritage and culture of the Texas Hill Country at the Kerrville River Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. The free celebration is scheduled to kick off at noon at Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Drive in Kerrville. This family-friendly festival will...
Comments / 0