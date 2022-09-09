Read full article on original website
Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
Renville County, Mankato DWI arrests had some of the highest blood-alcohol content in the past year
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, DWI arrests have increased by more than ten percent statewide compared to a year ago. Notable DWI arrests in the past year included a motorcyclist in Renville County. Sheriff’s deputies say the rider kept tipping the motorcycle over and riding in the wrong lane of the traffic. The motorcyclist had a .23 blood-alcohol content.
Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Southwest Minnesota Deputy
Jackson, MN (KICD)–A South Central Minnesota man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer over the weekend. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News deputies were called to the Emergency Room at Jackson Medical Center early Saturday morning to assist with an unruly patient. After speaking the man , the 37-year-old Lake Crystal man is accused of punching one of the deputies in the face which led to him being charged with fourth degree assault of a peace officer.
KEYC
Redwood Falls standoff ends, suspect taken into custody
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood Falls say a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual has come to an end. The Redwood Falls Police Department said in a release that the incident initially began shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday when officers responded to a disturbance on the 400 block of East 2nd Street, where a female victim told officers the suspect allegedly assaulted her and left prior to the arrival of law enforcement.
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
KEYC
Authorities involved in standoff in Redwood Falls
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are still involved in a standoff with a person who barricaded themselves in a residence in Redwood Falls. The incident prompted the Redwood Falls Police Department to block off access points around the 1100 block of South Halvorson St. The street...
Man Dies In Shooting That Sent 2 Pregnant Women, 1 Other To Hospital
In a shooting incident that left three people, including two pregnant women, hospitalized, a 34-year-old man has passed away. According to police, this is the 63rd murder to occur in Minneapolis this year. Just before midnight, police were called to a complaint of gunfire at a pub in the 2100...
KAAL-TV
Attorney: Weiland was ‘trying to commit suicide’ in police shootout
After four days of jury selection, the defense and prosecution have presented opening statements in a high-profile Albert Lea trial. Devin Weiland, 22, faces three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault after being accused of luring police to his apartment and shooting three people including an Albert Lea police officer.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Police investigating after MPS bus driver allegedly assaults 7-year-old boy
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a school bus driver allegedly assaulted a 7-year-old boy.The boy's mother alleges that bus driver initiated an argument with her and her son on Sept. 6, and at some point, the driver grabbed her son by the collar of his shirt and backpack, "choking" him.Minneapolis Public Schools say the incident happened on a bus operated by a company they contract with. That company says the driver is no longer employed with them."The safety of our students must be our priority in every aspect of their education, including their transportation to and from school," the district said in a statement. "MPS is cooperating with authorities investigating the situation. Staff in our Transportation Department will continue to work to ensure the student has reliable and safe transportation to and from school."
(UPDATED) Teenage Victim of SUV-Dump Truck Crash ID’d
Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager is dead after the vehicle she was driving and a dump truck collided at an intersection east of Mankato Monday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 16-year-old Gabriela Rose Hebl from Madison Lake, MN was traveling west on Hwy. 14 at an intersection with Blue Earth County Rd. 17. Her vehicle and a dump truck that was attempting a left turn from eastbound Hwy. 14 to County Rd. 17 collided around 4:30 p.m.
Southern Minnesota News
Update: Madison Lake teen injured in Highway 14 crash dies of injuries
A Madison Lake teen seriously injured in a crash on Highway 14 east of Eagle Lake Monday afternoon has died. The state patrol hasn’t yet identified the 16-year-old girl, who was flown from the crash scene with life-threatening injuries. A crash report was updated at 9 a.m. to show the teen had succumbed to her injuries.
KAAL-TV
Elderly woman crashes car through liquor store doors, injures bystander
(ABC 6 News) – An 82-year-old woman crashed her car through the front door of Cheers Liquor Store in Albert Lea at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, seriously injuring one woman and damaging the business. Cheers Liquor owner Jenny Heinrich said the store still saw customers in the two-hour span between...
KEYC
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A 16-year-old girl died following a crash in Blue Earth County on Monday. The crash happened on Highway 14 in Le Ray Township around 4:45 p.m. State Patrol says a dump truck was eastbound on Hwy 14 attempting to turn north when it collided...
KAAL-TV
2 sustain life-threatening injuries in Hwy 52 motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle crash in Goodhue County on Monday sent two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 7:36 p.m. on Monday, a 1996 Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it lost control and stopped in the median near County 1 Blvd in Leon Township, Goodhue County.
Report: Minneapolis Police are struggling to solve crimes and arrest violent offenders
According to a new report called HOPE 2.0, Minneapolis police need to do a better job of solving crimes and getting violent offenders off the street.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
Motorcyclists crash into Stearns County ditch, killing one
Two motorcyclists crashed into a ditch in Stearns County, killing one of them. The Stearns County Sheriff says it was told that the two motorcyclists were traveling on County Road 13 south of Melrose shortly after 2 p.m. when both came off the road on a right curve. Both Harley...
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
