TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo bubble tea shop has reopened at a new location in Tonawanda with a new name. Honey Bear Bubble Tea relocated to 2806 Sheridan Drive from 3216 Main St. near the University at Buffalo, where it previously operated as Lucky Koi Bubble Tea. The business is owned by Adam Castellana, who says he hopes to be close enough to attract the students who came to the previous site as well as new customers in the Tonawanda area.

TONAWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO