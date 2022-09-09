Read full article on original website
Selfless Among Us: Pharmacist Karen Brim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Brim graduated from Bennett High School and the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy in the early 1980s, and says being a woman of color behind the counter back then certainly wasn't easy. "I'll admit, 30 years ago people would walk into a pharmacy and...
The tentative return to Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
Bills Mafia Boat Parade happening Saturday on Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Saturday, get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills...
Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River ranked in top 10 of Bassmasters Best Bass Lakes in the country
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two nearby bodies of water were ranked among the best bass lakes in the country. Bassmaster Magazine ranked Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River eighth on their annual list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes in the country. The formula is based on professional...
Buffalo marks 'Welcoming Week' with Niagara Square ceremony
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's national 'Welcoming Week' across the country and in Buffalo, on Tuesday a ceremony was held to recognize the importance of welcoming immigrants and refugees to the City of Good Neighbors. From the time when Poles and other eastern Europeans settled on the east side in...
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
Lucky Koi opens new bubble tea site in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo bubble tea shop has reopened at a new location in Tonawanda with a new name. Honey Bear Bubble Tea relocated to 2806 Sheridan Drive from 3216 Main St. near the University at Buffalo, where it previously operated as Lucky Koi Bubble Tea. The business is owned by Adam Castellana, who says he hopes to be close enough to attract the students who came to the previous site as well as new customers in the Tonawanda area.
Construction resumes at Trico Building site, project balloons to $112M
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a long journey for the redevelopment of the Trico Building. Back at his state of the city address in 2015, Mayor Byron Brown praised Peter Krog and his plans to convert the abandoned manufacturing space. "Thanks to Peter Krog, Trico is being transformed...
Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
Upscale senior living campus developer eyes $50 million Amherst project
AMHERST, N.Y. — Omni Smart Living has targeted a northeastern Amherst parcel for a $50 million senior independent living campus. The privately held, Cleveland-based company also is considering a second suburban site for another senior independent living campus, said Gary Bailes, Omni vice president of development. “We are all...
WNY woman's family experience with polio
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York over the spread of polio. A Cheektowaga woman wanted to get the word out about how polio impacted her family in the 1950s. Pam Bouquin's mom, Theresa, was a polio survivor. "It was...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for 11-Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11-day Power Play was founded by a cancer survivor and her husband, Mike and Amy Lesakowski. They wanted to give back to Roswell Park and so they started the 11-Day Power Play hockey event at HarborCenter. The non-stop hockey event for 11 days has raised millions of dollars.
Orchard Park and Frontier Central School districts to have a half day due to MNF
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Students in the Orchard Park and Frontier Central School districts are going to have plenty of time to get their homework done before the Bills home opener next week. The districts will be having a half school day on Monday. School leaders at Frontier Central...
9/11 banner posted days after attack in NYC will be in Buffalo this weekend
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An original banner that was hung up in New York City right after 9/11 has made its way for Buffalo just in time for the 21st anniversary. Engine 36 is one of the fire crews who responded to the terrorist attacks in 2001. They had the idea to create that banner. It's now in Cheektowaga at the Bellevue Fire Department.
New menu revealed ahead of Bills season opener
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Families heading to the Bills game on Monday will be able to try a lot of new dishes at the stadium. The chefs at the stadium showed off some of those new food options on Wednesday. The chefs at Delaware North say they are focusing on local food and convenience for the fans.
Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
Starbucks labor organizer announces resignation from Buffalo store
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership. Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo late last year, said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. The vote at Brisack’s store kicked off a movement; since then, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Buffalo on Wednesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The White House announced Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Buffalo on Wednesday. The Vice President will be in town for an event focused on the Inflation Reduction Act. President Joe Biden signed legislation for the Inflation Reduction Act last month in an...
Local motorcycle club remembers the lives lost on 9/11
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — 21 years after 9/11, nearly a hundred motorcyclists decorated with American flags rolled into Williamsville from Alden with one common thing on their minds. “I don't think there's any American that wasn't personally affected by the events of 9/11,” said the Red Knights president Garrett Cleversley....
