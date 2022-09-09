ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Pharmacist Karen Brim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Brim graduated from Bennett High School and the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy in the early 1980s, and says being a woman of color behind the counter back then certainly wasn't easy. "I'll admit, 30 years ago people would walk into a pharmacy and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

The tentative return to Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rose Wysocki’s family pleaded with her to transfer from the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after she was trapped in the store during the May 14 shooting. She considered the move until she ran into a customer. “She had hugged me and was very happy...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lucky Koi opens new bubble tea site in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Buffalo bubble tea shop has reopened at a new location in Tonawanda with a new name. Honey Bear Bubble Tea relocated to 2806 Sheridan Drive from 3216 Main St. near the University at Buffalo, where it previously operated as Lucky Koi Bubble Tea. The business is owned by Adam Castellana, who says he hopes to be close enough to attract the students who came to the previous site as well as new customers in the Tonawanda area.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

Tonawanda man sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a minor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office said a Tonawanda man was sentenced Wednesday morning and sentenced to 364 days in jail. According to the news release, 39-year-old Daniel W. Syracuse admitted that he knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child who was less than 17-year-old by exchanging sexually explicit messages and images with a juvenile in 2015.
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY woman's family experience with polio

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York over the spread of polio. A Cheektowaga woman wanted to get the word out about how polio impacted her family in the 1950s. Pam Bouquin's mom, Theresa, was a polio survivor. "It was...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

New menu revealed ahead of Bills season opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Families heading to the Bills game on Monday will be able to try a lot of new dishes at the stadium. The chefs at the stadium showed off some of those new food options on Wednesday. The chefs at Delaware North say they are focusing on local food and convenience for the fans.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Famous yoga teacher in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All you yogis out there, have you heard? "One of the 100 most influential yoga teachers in America" is in Buffalo this weekend. Marco "CoCo" Rojas is back in Buffalo hosting yoga classes with Space on Seneca Yoga Studio. Rojas was in Buffalo in April of this year, and after the success of the first weekend he is back in the city.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Starbucks labor organizer announces resignation from Buffalo store

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A high-profile labor organizer has resigned from Starbucks, saying the company forced her out because of her union leadership. Jaz Brisack, a barista who helped lead the unionization of a store in downtown Buffalo late last year, said Wednesday that her last day at the company will be Sept. 18. The vote at Brisack’s store kicked off a movement; since then, at least 238 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, according to the National Labor Relations Board.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Spotted lanternfly discovered in Buffalo area

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State agricultural officials say they are concerned about the recent number of adult spotted lanternfly that have been found in the Buffalo area. New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets say a recent population of the spotted lanternfly were found in Buffalo and they're asking residents to be on the lookout for them.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Local motorcycle club remembers the lives lost on 9/11

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — 21 years after 9/11, nearly a hundred motorcyclists decorated with American flags rolled into Williamsville from Alden with one common thing on their minds. “I don't think there's any American that wasn't personally affected by the events of 9/11,” said the Red Knights president Garrett Cleversley....
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
